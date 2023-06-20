HomeNewsAcquittal of Top MS13 Leader Weakens El Salvador’s Anti-Gang Rhetoric 
icon

Acquittal of Top MS13 Leader Weakens El Salvador’s Anti-Gang Rhetoric 
"El Barney," an MS13 leader allegedly involved in the transnational cocaine trade.
NEWS

Acquittal of Top MS13 Leader Weakens El Salvador’s Anti-Gang Rhetoric 

EL SALVADOR / 20 JUN 2023 BY GAVIN VOSS EN

A notorious drug trafficker and MS13 leader has been acquitted of drug trafficking charges in El Salvador, highlighting a contrast between the government's lenient approach to some gang leaders and its harsh treatment of rank-and-file members. 

The Fifth Sentencing Court of San Salvador absolved Moris Alexander Bercián Machón, alias "El Barney," according to June 16 reports by local news sources.

He was acquitted because "there is no evidence of his participation in the crime of illicit drug trafficking" for which he was accused, judicial sources told La Prensa Gráfica. The charges stem from a 2009 seizure of 6 kilograms of cocaine linked to El Barney. The Attorney General’s Office is expected to appeal the ruling. 

El Barney headed a criminal group called the Normandie Locos Salvatruchos, a prominent clique of the MS13, one of the hemisphere's most notorious gangs. The group was based in El Salvador's coastal departments of Santa Ana, Ahuachapán, and Sonsonate, capitalizing on this strategic position to allegedly handle cocaine shipments to the United States from South America in the 2000s and 2010s.  

SEE ALSO: MS-13's 'El Barney': A Trend or an Isolated Case? 

As of 2018, El Barney was still an active MS13 member, using surgery to alter his facial appearance and avoid detection, according to intelligence documents viewed by InSight Crime. The documents also suggest he was still involved in the cocaine trade in 2018, organizing shipments between Costa Rica and Guatemala with stopovers in El Salvador.  

His current whereabouts are uncertain, with the trial occurring in his absence. As he faces US sanctions and was allegedly responsible for US-bound drug traffic, the US would likely pressure El Salvador to extradite El Barney if captured. 

The ruling in favor of El Barney comes as President Nayib Bukele’s harsh crackdown has drastically displaced El Salvador’s gangs.  

In March 2022, Bukele instituted a state of emergency that has seen thousands of gang members arrested without trial. Despite strong criticism due to widespread human rights violations, the state of exception continues. Salvadorans overwhelmingly favor the measures, which have sent homicides plummeting

InSight Crime Analysis

Letting gang leaders such as El Barney off the hook raises questions about El Salvador’s commitment to fighting gangs from the very top. 

A bevy of high-profile leaders -- the orchestrators of the violence and destruction wrought by MS13 -- have avoided the crackdowns that have swept up thousands of rank-and-file members.  

MS13 leader Elmer Canales Rivera, alias "Crook," and three other members of the ranfla, the gang’s top governing body, were inexplicably released by the government between July 2021 and February 2022, an InSight Crime investigation found. All four were facing extradition to the US. 

SEE ALSO: Is Nayib Bukele's 'Iron Fist' in El Salvador Working? 

While contradictory to the government’s anti-gang rhetoric, the acquittal of El Barney and the release of other gang leaders could ultimately offer Bukele political protection, according to Tiziano Breda, a researcher at the Italy-based non-governmental organization Istituto Affari Internazionali with extensive experience covering Central American gangs. The Attorney General’s Office deferred InSight Crime’s request for comment to the courts, which did not respond.

Gang leaders extradited to the US could reveal the extent of the Salvadoran government’s negotiations with the gangs, alleged to have occurred prior to the start of the state of exception.  

Breda told InSight Crime, “MS13 is still listed among the transnational criminal organizations by the Treasury Department, so it would certainly pose a risk for the government to extradite those who are aware or have actually actively participated in these conversations.”  

COCAINE EL SALVADOR EXTRADITION MS13 SECURITY POLICY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Guatemala Elections: A Blurry Line Between Politics and Drugs

NEWS / 20 JUN 2023

Why Bolivia’s $215 Million Radars Are Not Targeting Drug Flights 

NEWS / 19 JUN 2023

Guatemala: An Election Enshrined in Impunity

NEWS / 19 JUN 2023

After Peralta, Dominican Republic's Cocaine Crackdown Targets Smaller Cities

NEWS / 16 JUN 2023

DataInSights: Latin America’s Homicide Hotspots 

NEWS / 15 JUN 2023

The Tancol: Venezuela’s Phantom Enemy

NEWS / 14 JUN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Balkan Traffickers Becoming Ever More Important to Trans-Atlantic Cocaine Trade

COCAINE / 2 MAY 2022

One of the first Balkan cocaine traffickers to ever establish a presence in South America and forge criminal alliances between…

Will Designating Mexican Crime Groups as Terrorists Help Fight Them?

BELTRAN LEYVA ORG / 5 APR 2023

US officials may designate Mexican crime groups as terrorists, but this mischaracterizes the threat. …

Cocaine and Marijuana Fuel Ever-Higher Homicides in Costa Rica

COCAINE / 27 APR 2023

As homicides rise in Costa Rica, local drug trafficking groups vie for control of the cocaine trade, while others the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up,…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media. Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report Continues

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

ABOUT US