HomeNewsAfter El Koki's Death, Gangs Stir Once Again in Caracas’ Cota 905
icon

The facade of the police station in Cota 905
NEWS

After El Koki's Death, Gangs Stir Once Again in Caracas’ Cota 905

EL KOKI / 31 MAY 2022 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

Nearly four months after Venezuelan security forces killed gang boss and public enemy No. 1, El Koki, police in his former Caracas stronghold have suffered two separate grenade attacks – in what appears to be a ramping up of violence.

During the early morning hours of May 29, three officers were injured in a grenade attack on their post in Cota 905, a neighborhood in the western part of the capital. About two weeks earlier, two officers were injured when masked men lobbed grenades at a police station in the Mata de Caucho section of Cota 905, online news outlet Efecto Cocuyo reported.

According to Venezuelan investigative journalist Román Camacho, the attacks were carried out by former lieutenants of Carlos Luis Revete, alias "El Koki." The two men, known by their aliases, "Garbis" and "Vampi," controlled large parts of Cota 905 until El Koki's death in February. Since then, they were reportedly on the run.

InSight Crime spoke to a police commander in western Caracas who confirmed that Garbis was suspected of being behind the latest attack.

Authorities responded to the earlier May 19 grenade attack. Venezuela’s criminal investigation unit (Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas – CICPC) raided Cota 905, as well as the nearby neighborhoods of La Vega, El Valle and El Cementerio.

The operation reportedly left three people dead and one police officer injured. One resident of Cota 905, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisals, told InSight Crime that “one of those killed worked as a hitman for El Koki.”

SEE ALSO: El Koki, Venezuela's Most Notorious Gang Boss, Shot Dead

After El Koki was driven out of Cota 905 in July 2021, security forces had maintained a strong presence in the neighborhood, including mounting the police station targeted in the grenade attack. However, two residents of Cota 905 and La Vega told InSight Crime that patrols and the presence of authorities had diminished since early 2022.

“The police are not even protecting their own stations," one of the residents told InSight Crime. "They normally had guards outside the offices, but they stopped doing that about a month ago."

InSight Crime Analysis

El Koki's ousting was touted as a move that would bring peace to Cota 905, but the grenade attacks suggest otherwise.

SEE ALSO: Why did Venezuela's Peace Zones Backfire So Badly?

El Koki ruled the neighborhood until July 2021, when he was driven out of Caracas. In the preceding months, authorities made a series of raids on Cota 905 after El Koki's gunmen attempted to take over a nearby neighborhood. Police shot and killed El Koki in February after a three-day manhunt.

While Garbis or Vampi are reported to be behind the latest attacks, it is unclear whether they are able to exert the same type of control over Cota 905 as El Koki, who was once regarded as untouchable there. From 2014 to 2020, Cota 905 was the center of drug trafficking, contraband and weapons trafficking for much of the city. In 2014, the area was declared a Peace Zone (Zona de Paz), in a government campaign to remove security forces from gang-controlled neighborhoods in exchange for these groups keeping the peace.

El Koki's death and the absence of his lieutenants in Cota 905 provided authorities an opportunity to maintain control in a crucial criminal stronghold. But their haphazard presence appears to have in the interim allowed the gang leaders to exert some level of authority once again.

EL KOKI MEGABANDAS VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Are Trinidad and Tobago's Gangs Becoming More Violent?

NEWS / 31 MAY 2022

Rio's Campaign Against Red Command Achieving Little But Increasing Body Count

NEWS / 30 MAY 2022

Destructive Gold Mining Plagues Suriname, French Guiana Border

NEWS / 30 MAY 2022

Why São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport Became Cocaine Dispatch Point to Europe and Africa

NEWS / 27 MAY 2022

Southern Colombia's Drug Dynamics in Flux With Death of Matamba

NEWS / 27 MAY 2022

How Colombia's Criminal Groups Are Preparing for Presidential Elections

NEWS / 27 MAY 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

US Singles Out Bolivia, Venezuela Counternarcotics Failures

BOLIVIA / 13 SEP 2016

US President Barack Obama has once again named mostly Latin American countries as being those most responsible for…

Taxi Drivers on Venezuelan Island Targeted by Kidnappers

KIDNAPPING / 17 JUL 2013

Taxi drivers on a Venezuelan island and popular tourist destination spot have demanded action over a wave of express kidnappings,…

Paraguay Seizes 25 Tons of Venezuela Currency

CONTRABAND / 14 FEB 2017

Paraguay has seized 25 metric tons of Venezuelan currency, an illustration of how this soon to be worthless cash is…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution Met With Uproar

6 MAY 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime launched its latest investigation, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution¸ accompanied by a virtual panel on its findings. The takeaways from this three-year effort, including the fact that Venezuela…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

15 APR 2022

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Widespread Coverage of InSight Crime MS13 Investigation

8 APR 2022

In a joint investigation with La Prensa Gráfica, InSight Crime recently revealed that four of the MS13’s foremost leaders had been quietly released from…

ABOUT US