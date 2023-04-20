HomeNews‘Clan Farruku’ Arrests Highlight Albanians’ Latin America Cocaine Connections
icon

‘Clan Farruku’ Arrests Highlight Albanians’ Latin America Cocaine Connections
NEWS

‘Clan Farruku’ Arrests Highlight Albanians’ Latin America Cocaine Connections

COCAINE EUROPE / 20 APR 2023 BY VERA SISTERMANS EN

Spanish authorities have dismantled an Albanian criminal group that trafficked cocaine from Latin America across Europe, showcasing the increasing importance of Albanian crime rings to the transatlantic drug trade.

Seventeen people belonging to an organization known as “Clan Farruku” were arrested in raids across Spain, according to an April 14 press release from Spanish police. The group appeared to mostly be comprised of an Albanian family living in Madrid and the southern tourist region of Costa del Sol. They were related to the group’s leader Kreshnik Budlla Farruku, a well-known Albanian drug trafficker who was not arrested during this operation and is still on the run.

SEE ALSO: Albanian Drug Traffickers Jockey for Position in Ecuador

While Clan Farruku has been known to Spanish authorities since 2008, the investigation accelerated after the authorities learned of a possible drug shipment linked to the group in September 2021 which was eventually seized in January 2022. This seizure of 2 tons of cocaine hidden in a container of frozen fish sent from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Algeciras, Spain provided concrete evidence of the group’s connections to Ecuador.

Since the start of the operation in September 2021, a total of nearly 10 tons of cocaine seized in Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Spain have been connected to the Albanian group. Additionally, Clan Farruku was likely involved in a different kind of drug deal, known as kilo-for-kilo. A shipment of 10 tons of Moroccan hashish seized in Portugal was allegedly going to be sent to Latin America to be swapped for the same quantity of cocaine.

This type of agreement is not uncommon for this group, according to Pavla Holcová, regional editor for Central Europe for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), who has been following the group for several years.

InSight Crime Analysis

Clan Farruku appears to have been one of the most well-structured Albanian operations discovered to date, with members exercising influence on key parts of the cocaine pipeline in multiple Latin American and European countries. This shows that even though some of their compatriots have been establishing influence in Latin America for well over a decade, Albanian drug traffickers are becoming more organized.

“They have infrastructure in Spain, in the Netherlands, and in the Belgian port of Antwerp,” Holcová told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Enduring Italians, Ambitious Albanians – How Cocaine is Changing Europe’s Criminal Landscape

The group is also present in Ecuador, a hotspot for envoys for Albanian criminal groups. Ergys Dashi, whom Spanish police confirmed had been a broker for Clan Farruku, was murdered in a Guayaquil restaurant in February 2022, shortly after the cocaine seizure at the port of Algeciras.

Dashi's case is an example of how such brokers work, according to Holcová. While he was an important strategic asset to the Farruku network, he was not part of its core group, she explained, adding that the group likely has a number of similar envoys currently in Ecuador and neighboring Peru.

“In the last one or two years, Peru has seen an increase in the activities by Albanian groups,” she said.

And Clan Farruku is not alone. Another notorious Albanian trafficker, Dritan Rexhepi, was arrested in Ecuador in 2015 and sentenced to 13 years in prison for seeking to arrange cocaine deals to Europe. However, he appears to have been released from his jail in Guayaquil in early 2022 and has not been seen since.

COCAINE EUROPE ECUADOR PERU
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Spanish Mega Lab Raises Questions About Cocaine Production in Europe 

NEWS / 19 APR 2023

Chile Hands New Powers to Police as Security Deteriorates

NEWS / 18 APR 2023

5 Takeaways From US Indictments of Chapitos, Associates

NEWS / 17 APR 2023

Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

THE ORGANIZATION / 14 APR 2023

Ecuador Gang Massacre Highlights Intensified Fight for Drug Routes

NEWS / 14 APR 2023

Russia Emerges as Alternative Route for Cocaine Headed to Europe

NEWS / 13 APR 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Intimate Relationship Between Cocaine and Illegal Timber in Brazil's Amazon

COCAINE / 14 OCT 2021

For some time now, research has highlighted the significant volume of illegal logging in the Brazilian timber market and its…

Amazon Rainforest Under Attack From All Sides

BOLIVIA / 8 NOV 2022

Environmental crime is driving deforestation across the Amazon, where some parts are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

Balkan Traffickers Becoming Ever More Important to Trans-Atlantic Cocaine Trade

COCAINE / 2 MAY 2022

One of the first Balkan cocaine traffickers to ever establish a presence in South America and forge criminal alliances between…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

14 APR 2023

As Ecuador’s security crisis worsens, global media outlets have called on InSight Crime to provide expert knowledge on the criminal dynamics fueling the growing criminality.Americas Quarterly cited our work on…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

31 MAR 2023

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad…

THE ORGANIZATION

UN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023

24 MAR 2023

InSight Crime’s continued coverage of cocaine production and trafficking made a significant impact on the newly released UN Global Report on Cocaine 2023, with our work cited…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Team Appears on TV Throughout the Region

17 MAR 2023

Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke with Luciana Vásquez of La Nación in Argentina about the country’s emerging role in the transnational drug trade, as well as the shortcomings of…

ABOUT US