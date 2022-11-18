HomeNewsEcuador Prison Quietly Released Top Albanian Cocaine Kingpin
icon

Dritan Rexhepi is Albania's top cocaine trafficker.
NEWS

Ecuador Prison Quietly Released Top Albanian Cocaine Kingpin

COCAINE / 18 NOV 2022 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

News has emerged that Ecuadorean prison authorities quietly released one of Europe's most notorious cocaine traffickers last year, in a surprising move that risks empowering the country's Albanian crime groups.

Albanian national Dritan Rexhepi was last seen in January 2022 during his obligatory biweekly registration with prison authorities. He has since disappeared, though a change in his home address was authorized in February, according to outlet Infobae, citing judicial documents. The new address was not given, the report added.

In November 2021, Rexhepi was granted a "semi-open regime" by Ecuador's prison authorities, releasing him from the maximum security Litoral prison and allowing him to settle in a luxury neighborhood outside the port city of Guayaquil. In addition to biweekly registrations, he had to wear a tracking device, among other conditions. He was obliged to remain in the country until 2027.

SEE ALSO: Albanian Drug Traffickers Jockey for Position in Ecuador

"It can clearly be appreciated that [the prisoner] has conducted himself very well. Furthermore, he made no escape attempts," wrote Diego Rafael Poma Chamba, a judge in Guayaquil who granted Rexhepi the benefits of semi-open regime.

Rexhepi escaped an Albanian police station in 2006 and Italian and Belgian prisons in 2011. The three countries currently have extradition warrants on him and have convicted him of homicide, drug trafficking, and armed robbery. He was also arrested for a series of 2011 bank robberies in Spain, according to Spanish news outlet El Periodico.

He was detained in Ecuador and sentenced in 2015 to 13 years behind bars for cocaine trafficking. During his time in various Ecuadorean prisons, Italian prosecutors allege he dramatically increased his criminal activities, operating as the head of "Kompania Bello," a federation of 14 Albanian crime groups at the top of Europe's cocaine trade, reported Balkan Insight, a local investigative site.

InSight Crime Analysis

Ecuador is on track for another record cocaine seizure year, and Rexhepi has moved tons of cocaine from the Latin American country to Europe.

Rexhepi is one of Albania's most significant cocaine traffickers. In November 2022, The Economist profiled him during an explainer video about Europe's cocaine trade, clearly not realizing he was free. They referred to him as the head of "a highly profitable cocaine empire" that stretched from the streets of Ecuador to the European mega-ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. 

"Dritan Rexhepi is without any doubt the successful model of the Balkan cocaine criminals' emissaries in Latin America," said Fatjona Mejdini, director of the South Eastern Europe Observatory Balkans at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

SEE ALSO: Albanian Mafia Leaves Trail of Blood in Ecuador  

In 2016 and 2017 alone, Rexhepi trafficked at least 5.9 tons of cocaine from Ecuador to Europe, netting an estimated $140 million in revenues, reported Balkan InSight, citing Italian court documents. By this point, European investigators were already tracking him, arresting over 100 people across ten countries during the course of the 2014-2020 inquiry. 

However, since the investigation's culmination in September 2020, Kompania Bello has rapidly recovered, re-asserting its power in Ecuador and Europe. In February, InSight Crime reported on the assassination in Guayaquil of a suspected independent Albanian drug broker.

"We can see that the [Kompania Bello] is not beaten or destroyed," said Artan Hoxha, an Albanian crime journalist who interviewed Rexhepi in 2020. The group is "using a lot of cash to regain their position and forming new partnerships in Europe to sell their products," he told InSight Crime.

With Rexhepi's operational restrictions considerably loosened, Kompania Bello may be set for a comeback.

COCAINE CRIMINAL MIGRATION ECUADOR EUROPE CRIME HOMICIDES PRISONS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Corruption, Cocaine, and Gold: Interview With Suriname's President Santokhi

NEWS / 17 NOV 2022

Violence Rising in Hidalgo, Mexico's Oil Theft Center

NEWS / 17 NOV 2022

Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, CJNG Share Fentanyl Chemical Suppliers

NEWS / 16 NOV 2022

Peru, Chile Prisons May Struggle to Contain Tren de Aragua

NEWS / 16 NOV 2022

Uruguay's Gang Wars Worsen in Montevideo Neighborhoods

NEWS / 15 NOV 2022

Using Data to Expose Crime

THE ORGANIZATION / 14 NOV 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Deadly Bomb Attack Deepens Ecuador's Struggle with Gangs

ECUADOR / 16 AUG 2022

Gang warfare is pushing violence in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, where a bomb attack claimed five lives.

Colombia's Election Year Begins with Alarming Escalation in Violence

COCAINE / 8 MAR 2022

The recent escalation of violence perpetrated by criminal groups in Colombia could not only undermine the upcoming elections, but aggravate…

4 Security Challenges Awaiting Ecuador’s Next President

DRUG POLICY / 20 APR 2021

Ecuador’s next president will face an unprecedented set of security challenges, as prison violence has soared to record levels, the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Using Data to Expose Crime

14 NOV 2022

Co-director Jeremy McDermott made a virtual presentation at a conference hosted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The ‘Sixth International Conference on Governance, Crime, and Justice…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime ON AIR

4 NOV 2022

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption, and Conspiracy in Guatemala, which explores the potential involvement of then president, Álvaro Colom,…

WORK WITH US

Work With Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

31 OCT 2022

InSight Crime, a think tank dedicated to the study of organized crime and citizen security in the Americas, is seeking interns and investigators to join its dynamic, multinational team.

THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

ABOUT US