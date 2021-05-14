HomeNewsBolivia Family Clans Key Cocaine Suppliers to Brazil, Colombia
icon

NEWS

Bolivia Family Clans Key Cocaine Suppliers to Brazil, Colombia

BOLIVIA / 14 MAY 2021 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

The extradition of a prominent Bolivian drug trafficker to Brazil reveals how family clans in the Andean nation serve as important cocaine suppliers to powerful organized crime groups across the region.

In May, Bolivia extradited alleged drug trafficker Jesús Einar Lima Lobo, the suspected leader of the Lima Lobo family clan, a long-standing drug group operating in the Bolivian Amazon along the northeast border with Brazil.

Lima Lobo faces charges of international drug trafficking brought against him in 2017 by Brazilian authorities.

First arrested back in October 2019 in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz department bordering Brazil, Lima Lobo avoided extradition for a time due to contracting COVID-19 and allegedly due to the assistance of certain police, army and government officials, according to a Página Siete report. An investigation has been opened into whether former interior minister, Arturo Murillo, and former national police commander, Rodolfo Montero, acted to protect Lima Lobo from extradition, the government announced in May.

SEE ALSO: Bolivia News and Profiles

In April 2020, Edwin Douglas Lima Lobo, the leader of the group and brother of Jesús Einar, began a 15-year prison sentence for drug trafficking in Bolivia.

Suspected members of the Lima Lobo clan have also run into trouble abroad. In October 2017, Brazilian authorities arrested Fabio Lima Lobo, the son of former Cali Cartel leader Célimo Andrade Quintero and Lima Lobo’s nephew.

Fabio Lima Lobo was arrested alongside Carlos Andrés Áñez Dorado, the nephew of former interim president Jeanine Áñez, after they landed in Brazil on a plane carrying almost half a ton of cocaine.

InSight Crime Analysis

The Lima Lobo clan provides rare insights into the role Bolivia’s secretive family clans play in the region’s border cocaine trafficking dynamics.

The Lima Lobo family first rose to prominence in the 1990s, with its power base set up around the town of San Joaquín, in Bolivia’s northern department of Beni, close to the Brazilian border. It ended up supplying cocaine to drug trafficking groups in Colombia and Brazil, including the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital PCC), according to both Interpol and Bolivia’s interior minister.

The group relied on a fleet of aircraft and clandestine airstrips, as well as other land and river routes, to ship cocaine over the border into Brazil, according to Bolivia’s police chief, Jhonny Aguilera. Once there, the product moves in two directions: on to major cities for domestic consumption or to strategic seaports to be loaded onto container ships bound for the lucrative European market.

SEE ALSO: Business As Usual? Cocaine Seizures On the Rise At Bolivia-Brazil Border

The clan also had connections to Colombian drug lords. Andrade Quintero, who was arrested by Bolivian authorities in the Chapare coca-growing region in 1992, was allegedly the head of a Cali Cartel faction operating in Bolivia in the early 1990s. Bolivian anti-drug forces say Lima Lobo was the “heir” to the powerful drug trafficking network Andrade Quintero managed before being captured, according to El Deber, citing Bolivia’s former interior minister, Carlos Romero.

Bolivia is currently the world’s third-largest coca growing country the raw ingredient used to produce cocaine behind Colombia and Peru. Its porous border with Brazil is marked by vast swathes of isolated terrain, making it difficult to patrol and an ideal place for drug smugglers to operate. The country is also the primary source of cocaine trafficked and sold by the PCC, São Paulo state prosecutor Marcio Sergio Christino told InSight Crime last year.

BOLIVIA BRAZIL COCAINE COLOMBIA ELITES AND CRIME PCC
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America's largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Donkey Skin Trafficking on Colombia’s Northern Coast

INVESTIGATIONS / 14 MAY 2021

The Illegal Sea Cucumber Trade in Kaukira, Honduras

INVESTIGATIONS / 14 MAY 2021

Peru’s Turtle Traffickers Operate Under Veneer of Legality

INVESTIGATIONS / 14 MAY 2021

Dirty Business – The Smuggling Pipeline Carrying Mercury Across the Amazon

NEWS / 13 MAY 2021

How Chinese Criminals Secretly Move Millions for Mexico Cartels

NEWS / 12 MAY 2021

Showdown Brewing Over Fate of Runaway Mexico Governor

NEWS / 12 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia-Venezuela Crisis Shows Human Cost of Illegal Economy Crackdown

COLOMBIA / 11 SEP 2015

The near complete closure of the Colombia-Venezuela border could spell disaster for communities reliant on the black market economy…

Corruption Allegations Fly, in Politics as Usual for Medellin

COLOMBIA / 27 OCT 2011

Alonso Salazar, the outgoing mayor of Medellin, has repeatedly accused a leading candidate in the upcoming elections of associating with…

Corruption Case Dampens Diplomatic Victory of Mexico Kingpin’s Sentencing in US

BELTRAN LEYVA ORG / 6 APR 2017

A former leader of Mexico's Beltrán Leyva Organization was sentenced to life in prison in a US court, but this diplomatic…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US