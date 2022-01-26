HomeNewsMore Questions than Clarity Following Former Anti-Drug Chief’s Arrest in Bolivia
icon

Maximiliano Dávila Pérez, the former head of Bolivia’s anti-drug unit (FELCN)
NEWS

More Questions than Clarity Following Former Anti-Drug Chief’s Arrest in Bolivia

BOLIVIA / 26 JAN 2022 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

Authorities in Bolivia have arrested the Andean nation’s former anti-drug chief as he tried to flee the country, but how exactly he may be connected to the regional drug trade remains unclear.

On January 22, police detained Maximiliano Dávila Pérez, the former head of Bolivia’s anti-drug unit (Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico - FELCN), as he reportedly tried to cross the country’s southern border into Argentina, the Interior Ministry announced in a press release.

Prosecutors charged Dávila, who served atop the FELCN in 2019 under former President Evo Morales, with illicit enrichment and for allegedly having “certain links” to drug trafficking. They did not provide any further information about what those links might be, nor to whom.

SEE ALSO: Bolivia News and Profile

While Bolivian officials have their own case on Dávila, local press reports cited a supposed US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation into him as well, which reportedly led to criminal charges being brought against him and others in New York state.

“We have requested more information from the United States Embassy, through the Foreign Ministry, on the case denounced by the DEA,” Bolivian officials said in the press release.

A DEA spokesperson told InSight Crime the agency could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, and the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Bolivia’s Attorney General’s Office has since ordered Dávila to be held in pre-trial detention for a period of six months, citing probable cause and him being a flight risk. Before entering jail, Dávila told the press that he was “innocent” and a “victim of the petty bourgeois who seeks to incriminate [former] President Morales.”

InSight Crime Analysis

Allegations of official misconduct have surrounded Dávila for years, but it’s not clear whether or not he is truly the target of a DEA investigation and facing drug charges in the United States.

That said, he has had some past run-ins with organized crime.

After being extradited to Brazil in November 2019 on drug charges, suspected Bolivian drug trafficker Pedro Montenegro alleged in a letter published through his lawyer that Dávila had unjustly persecuted him. For his part, Montenegro allegedly bought official protection from Bolivian police in Santa Cruz department, a criminally strategic region bordering both Brazil and Paraguay.

What’s more, in January 2020, Dávila was reportedly present at the Guayaramerín airport in Beni department - a main departure point for Bolivian cocaine headed to Brazil - when a plane carrying more than a ton of cocaine departed for Mexico. Authorities in the Caribbean state of Quintana Roo later intercepted the plane - without the assistance of Bolivian authorities - and arrested two Bolivian nationals traveling on board.

It's not clear what role Dávila may have played, as he was never charged or arrested in connection to the flight. Later that year, the former head of the Regional Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (Dirección Regional de Aeronáutica Civil - DRAC) in Beni was arrested on charges he allegedly authorized the plane's landing and its departure from Bolivia.

More recently, local media reports - citing the apparent DEA investigation - have linked Dávila to Omar Rojas Echeverría, a former mid-ranking Bolivian police officer and suspected drug trafficker that Colombian authorities arrested in April 2021 as part of what they described as a joint operation with Peruvian and US officials. He is reportedly wanted for extradition to the United States, but the DEA never made any public mention of the April operation that lead to his arrest.

SEE ALSO: Bolivia Family Clans Key Cocaine Suppliers to Brazil, Colombia

Rojas allegedly had the official contacts to “facilitate the entry of aircraft to clandestine airstrips in the department of Beni, where they were loaded” with cocaine, according to Colombian police. Officials said he also “coordinated drug shipments with Peruvian drug traffickers and Mexican cartels.”

Citing the DEA's possible investigation, the Bolivian media dubbed Rojas the “Pablo Escobar of Bolivia.” However, as opposed to large-scale traffickers, Bolivia is more known today for its drug trafficking family clans.

Rather, this mention was likely in reference to Jorge Roca Suárez, alias “Techo de Paja,” who was arrested in Peru in March 2021 as part of the same operation that later brought down Rojas. Roca Suárez had a long criminal career dating back to the 1980s, when he and his uncle, Roberto Suárez, once known as the “King of Cocaine” in Bolivia, allegedly provided cocaine to Escobar, the former Medellín Cartel boss.

It’s not clear what connections Dávila may have had to Rojas, and by extension Roca Suárez and the cocaine trade. The DEA would not comment on that possibility and said the agency could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

BOLIVIA COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Fugitive Guatemala Minister Surrenders Amid Attacks on Justice System

NEWS / 25 JAN 2022

Why did Venezuela's Peace Zones Backfire So Badly?

NEWS / 25 JAN 2022

The Omnipresent Business of the MS13

EL SALVADOR / 25 JAN 2022

Chile's Microtrafficking Zero Program: Success or Failure?

NEWS / 24 JAN 2022

China Producers Cashing in on Online Sale of Fentanyl Precursors

NEWS / 21 JAN 2022

Russia-Argentina Cocaine Plot Finally Resolved With Lengthy Convictions

NEWS / 21 JAN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

US Sanctions Newspapers Linked to Mysterious Mexico Cartel

ELITES AND CRIME / 17 DEC 2015

US authorities have blacklisted two media outlets linked to the mysterious Mexico drug cartel Los Cuinis, an action that…

Fugitive Guatemala Minister Surrenders Amid Attacks on Justice System

ELITES AND CRIME / 25 JAN 2022

A fugitive former minister linked to a multi-million dollar cash seizure has turned himself over to Guatemalan authorities at an…

Bolivia Loses Another Police Chief to Corruption Scandal

BOLIVIA / 23 MAY 2012

Bolivia's police chief has been replaced amid corruption allegations, in a sign of the obstacles facing reform to the country's…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US