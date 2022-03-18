HomeNewsBrazil Arms Traffickers Used Portable Technology to Manufacture Gun Parts
icon

Some guns with 3D parts found during a raid in Miami, Florida
NEWS

Brazil Arms Traffickers Used Portable Technology to Manufacture Gun Parts

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 18 MAR 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Brazilian authorities recently dismantled a criminal network trafficking weapons from the US to Brazil with a twist: The gang imported gun parts and then used a dedicated CNC mill to assemble the weapons on arrival.

After a two-year investigation into the network, Brazilian and American authorities raided facilities in Rio de Janeiro and Miami on March 15, seizing thousands of weapons, gun parts, ammunition and manufacturing equipment. The owner of a Brazilian steakhouse in Boston was also identified as having helped to launder and distribute the proceeds from this lucrative arms trade.

SEE ALSO: Florida's Gun Traffickers Supplying Brazil's Largest Gang

According to authorities, the gun parts were sent from Miami to various parts of Brazil by air and sea, hidden inside containers or packages among welding machines, printers or telephones. Once received in Brazil, the parts were transported to Vila Isabel, a neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro.

There, the gang used a Ghost Gunner, a portable CNC mill designed to make gun parts at home, to complete the weapons and assemble them. The guns were then reportedly used by drug traffickers, militia groups and hitmen, according to the Brazilian police's press release.

Curiously, one known name is among those under investigation. Ronnie Lessa, a retired military police officer who is in jail on suspicion of murdering human rights activist Marielle Franco in 2019, was named as a person of interest in the case.

Investigators have not revealed if Lessa was a client or a member of the network. However, in 2020 Brazilian newspaper O Globo that Lessa had previously bought weapon parts online and had them delivered to his daughter's home in Atlanta in the United States. She allegedly repackaged them and shipped them to Brazil for final assembly.

A 2019 raid on his home in Rio unearthed 117 disassembled M-16 rifles. Furthermore, Lessa's wife was arrested for arms trafficking in July 2021 after police discovered parts to assemble AR-15 rifles in a shipment destined for an address connected to the family.

InSight Crime Analysis

The use of a dedicated and portable CNC mill adds to technologies, such as 3D printers, which can be used to manufacture gun parts at home and which have become a nightmare for authorities.

The network in Rio de Janeiro used a Ghost Gunner, a portable CNC mill advertised as allowing customers with no prior experience to "manufacture unserialized rifles and pistols in the comfort and privacy of home." The machine takes blocks of metal such as aluminum and shapes them to make gun frames and receivers for weapons such as the AR-15 and AK-47.

SEE ALSO: Brazil's New Gun Laws Risk Raising Body Count

While the Ghost Gunner is not a 3D printer, it is part of a similar trend. Following this latest raid, Paulo Storani, a former captain of Brazil's Special Operations Battalion (Batalhão de Operações Policiais Especiais - BOPE), told O Globo about how criminal networks are making firearms made up of metal and plastic components. Metal parts such as the bolt or recoil spring are imported or smuggled more easily than an entire weapon, and 3D printers are used to print the final plastic components to produce fully functional firearms.

According to Storani, these firearms have a lifespan of one or two shots as the plastic is not durable enough to withstand further gunshots.

This epidemic of these "ghost guns" is affecting much of the region, with Mexican cartels among the criminal groups known to have used them. In February, US President Joe Biden announced a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to crack down on the problem. However, given the ease of disseminating manufacturing tips and the popularity of 3D printers, experts warn that the problem is set to get much worse.

And in Brazil, where the administration continues to loosen gun ownership laws, homemade weapons could mean real trouble. The country has seen a 65 percent increase in legal gun ownership since President Jair Bolsonaro was elected, with Brazilians now owning some 1.2 million registered firearms. But the actual number could be 10-15 times higher when weapons obtained on the black market are factored in, according to O Globo.

ARMS TRAFFICKING BRAZIL USA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuela Judicial Woes Exacerbated as Prison Guards Extort Inmates

NEWS / 17 MAR 2022

Uruguay Asks Difficult Questions About Italian Mobster's Jailbreak

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Colombia Airport Bust Highlights Risky Business for Female 'Drug Mules'

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Mom-and-Pop Stores: Perfect Money Laundering Vehicles on US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 15 MAR 2022

Northeast Cartel Leader's Arrest May Aid CJNG Expansion Along US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 15 MAR 2022

Honor Among Thieves - The Venezuela Manhunt for an Altruistic Mob Boss

NEWS / 14 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Explosives and Weapons Heading to Ecuador – Colombia Border

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 7 SEP 2021

Authorities have made a string of explosives and weapons seizures while patrolling the Colombia-Ecuador border region – a remote and…

How Chinese Criminals Secretly Move Millions for Mexico Cartels

CHINA AND CRIME / 12 MAY 2021

While the involvement of Chinese money-laundering rings in handling drug proceeds from Mexico is nothing new, a number of recent…

Rio Authorities Take Down Police Extortion Gang

BRAZIL / 20 DEC 2012

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro dismantled an extortion ring comprised of serving and former police officers, pointing to the level…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

15 FEB 2022

InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional and a senior English editor, preferably based in Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

ABOUT US