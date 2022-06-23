HomeNewsCriminal Arsenals Full After Brazil Made it Easier to Legally Buy Guns
icon

As regulations on gun and ammunition purchases fall, top crime groups are stocking up.
NEWS

Criminal Arsenals Full After Brazil Made it Easier to Legally Buy Guns

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 23 JUN 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

The loosening of firearm restrictions in Brazil is creating new channels for criminal groups to obtain weapons via legal means – a worrying trend in a country long plagued by gun violence.

Brazilian police seized multiple firearms linked to notorious drug gang the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital - PCC) during operations in São Paulo in June, all of which had been purchased using a legal permit known as a Collector, Shooter and Hunter license (Colecionadores, Atiradores e Caçadores - CAC). The CAC license allows Brazilians to purchase a wide variety of guns if they have no criminal record, are registered with a shooting club, and can demonstrate proficiency with a firearm.

The seizures, which included a submachine gun and a semi-automatic rifle, led police to investigate whether gangs like the PCC are using straw buyers or relatives with no criminal record to purchase legal firearms using CAC permits, according to Folha de São Paulo. One prosecutor from the Brazilian Attorney General's Office told the newspaper that state intelligence suggested PCC members had already tried to buy firearms using CACs.

SEE ALSO: Florida's Gun Traffickers Supplying Brazil's Largest Gang

Back in January, authorities arrested an alleged straw buyer on suspicion of reselling legally purchased weapons and ammunition to multiple criminal organizations in Rio de Janeiro. Police seized over fifty weapons from the suspect's home, including 26 high-powered rifles, all of which had been purchased for hunting or collection, O Globo reported.

The distribution of CAC licenses, administered by the Brazilian military, has ballooned under President Jair Bolsonaro, who has passed a slew of decrees rolling back restrictions on gun permit renewals. The measures have also loosened restrictions on the amount of guns and the type of firearms Brazilian citizens are allowed to own, among other regulations.

A bill backed by Bolsonaro and his congressional allies is now being debated in the Senate, with a view to enshrining these decrees in Brazilian law.

InSight Crime Analysis

Though the use of straw buyers to purchase guns for criminal groups is not new in Brazil, the loosening of CAC regulations has created an attractive channel for legally purchasing a broad range of firearms at lower prices than on the black market.

"Before you couldn't have just any weapon. You couldn't get a rifle. You couldn't just turn up...and buy anything," Bruno Langeani, head of the Sou da Paz Institute in Brazil, told Folha de São Paulo. "That was all removed."

SEE ALSO: Brazil Arms Traffickers Used Portable Technology to Manufacture Gun Parts

Now, the relative ease of purchasing weapons with CAC permits appears to be feeding a stream of legal guns into the hands of criminal groups.

This includes Brazil's armed militias – former vigilante networks that have steadily transformed into criminal groups – which previously had to rely on recruiting members of the security forces to acquire guns, according to Langeani.

Between 2019 and 2021, CAC issuances climbed by roughly 47 percent in the states of Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil's militias are most present, according to Brasil de Fato.

"Before [the militias] had to depend on the recruitment of police, firefighters and the military to hire their members, precisely because these groups had gun permits, and could move around freely armed," Langeani told Brasil de Fato.

He went on to highlight the risks posed through relaxed regulations allowing civilians to carry firearms. "When you give others the right to bear arms, you facilitate militia recruitment."

Criminal groups in Brazil have long acquired guns by illegal means, notably by smuggling them in from the US or by stealing weapons from police and military stockpiles at home. Homemade and reassembled firearms provide further options for the country's top crime rings.

ARMS TRAFFICKING BRAZIL PCC
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuelan Government Targeting One of Country's Oldest Gangs for Annihilation

NEWS / 23 JUN 2022

Ketamine Dominating Synthetic Drug Market in Chile

NEWS / 23 JUN 2022

In Colombia, the ELN Want a Peace Process on Their Terms

NEWS / 22 JUN 2022

Fake Death Certificates and Vans Full of Cash - Brazil's Pablo Escobar is Finally Arrested

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Could Gustavo Petro Legalize Coca and Cocaine in Colombia?

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, alias “The Chess Player”

COLOMBIA / 21 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Brazil's Environmental Agencies Linked to Trafficking of Amazon Wood

BRAZIL / 20 MAY 2021

The environment minister under investigation. The head of the environmental protection agency suspended. The Brazilian government is facing its strongest…

PCC Boss Living in Lap of Luxury Reveals Group's Rising Fortunes

BRAZIL / 7 OCT 2019

André de Oliveira Macedo, a leader in Brazil's largest gang who was arrested in mid-September, was sitting on a fortune…

Red Command 'Armed Wing' Captured In Paraguay

BRAZIL / 22 MAY 2013

A joint operation between Brazilian and Paraguayan police has captured five alleged members of Brazil's feared Red Command (Comando Vermelho),…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

ABOUT US