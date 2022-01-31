HomeNewsNew Minister, But Security Challenges Await Honduras President
icon

Honduras' newly-appointed security minister, Ramón Sabillón
NEWS

New Minister, But Security Challenges Await Honduras President

COCAINE / 31 JAN 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

The return of a former Honduran police chief who fled the country after arresting a string of top traffickers is the first sign that President Xiomara Castro wants to shake up the country’s security forces – but it will be a difficult task.

Ramón Sabillón, who on January 27 was appointed security minister by Castro, spent the previous five years in exile. Sabillón left because he feared for his own safety, claiming in interviews that he did his job too well by arresting traffickers and implicating politicians in the drug trade.

In 2014, Sabillón oversaw the arrests of top leaders of the Valle drug clan. He was later fired by then-President Juan Orlando Hernández.

SEE ALSO: Honduras President’s Alleged Role in Drug Conspiracy Comes Into Focus

Sabillón fled Honduras in 2016 after the emergence of documents that allegedly implicated him in a cover-up of police involvement in the 2009 case of a murdered police czar. Sabillón later claimed the government fabricated the documents as part of an effort to “neutralize the Honduran national police.” According to Univision, the documents are now “widely believed to have been manipulated for political purposes.”

Upon his return to Honduras, a triumphant Sabillón signaled he was ready to work for President Castro. He said he plans to continue extraditing traffickers as security minister.

InSight Crime Analysis

Though the return of Sabillon may be a promising step after years of corruption, Castro faces a host of challenges when it comes to rooting out drug trafficking and graft that reach the highest levels of the Honduran security forces and government.

To begin with, the new president inherits a security force heavily infiltrated by drug traffickers and their proxies. Military and police escorted cocaine shipments on the orders of top government officials, according to testimony heard during the trial of Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernández, the brother of President Hernández. Tony Hernández was convicted of drug trafficking in the United States in October 2019.

Several top Honduran security officials were accused of being linked to international drug conspiracies in US court filings. These included former security minister Julián Pacheco (2015-2022), who allegedly provided protection to a convoy transporting drugs from Honduras to Guatemala.

SEE ALSO: 3 Security Takeaways from Xiomara Castro's Historic Win in Honduras

Sabillón’s predecessor as police chief, Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares (2012-2013), was indicted in 2020 by US prosecutors, who accused him of protecting cocaine shipments on behalf of Tony Hernández’s drug ring.

Castro must also contend with the possibility that her predecessor might soon be indicted by the United States.

Tiziano Breda, Central America Analyst for the International Crisis Group, stressed the challenges faced by Castro in overhauling Honduras’ drug and security policy, citing institutional weaknesses and “sky-high levels of impunity” as key causes for concerns.

“Not only does she inherit a complex security situation, but also ill-prepared institutions to address it,” Breda told InSight Crime. “By naming a new minister, it is not guaranteed that she can heal the security forces.”

COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME HONDURAS SECURITY POLICY US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

How Criminals Take Advantage of Venezuela's Food Aid System

NEWS / 31 JAN 2022

Journalist Attacks, Killings Spark Outrage in Mexico

NEWS / 28 JAN 2022

Lime Crisis in Mexico as Cartels Target Farmers

NEWS / 28 JAN 2022

Brazil Tries to Reclaim Rio's Favelas - Ad Infinitum

NEWS / 27 JAN 2022

More Questions than Clarity Following Former Anti-Drug Chief’s Arrest in Bolivia

NEWS / 26 JAN 2022

Fugitive Guatemala Minister Surrenders Amid Attacks on Justice System

NEWS / 25 JAN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Brazil's Environmental Agencies Linked to Trafficking of Amazon Wood

BRAZIL / 20 MAY 2021

The environment minister under investigation. The head of the environmental protection agency suspended. The Brazilian government is facing its strongest…

El Salvador Mayor Sentenced to 13 Years For Drug Trafficking

EL SALVADOR / 7 JAN 2016

The prosecution of an El Salvador mayor for drug trafficking is a glaring example of the lack of rigor in…

Drug Seizures Increase in Belize as More Cocaine Flows North

BELIZE / 24 SEP 2019

Despite limited interdiction capabilities, authorities in Belize have made a number of recent drug busts, underscoring that the Central American…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US