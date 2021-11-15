HomeNewsCocaine Seizures Soar as Hong Kong Becomes Regional Drug Hub
icon

Hong Kong officials display a seizure of 610 kilograms of cocaine found in metal drugs shipped from Brazil
NEWS

Cocaine Seizures Soar as Hong Kong Becomes Regional Drug Hub

CHINA AND CRIME / 15 NOV 2021 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

A string of large seizures of cocaine have underscored Hong Kong’s growing role as a regional import point and consumer market as the cocaine trade expands across East Asia.

The latest seizure occurred in early November in the coastal town of Tin Shui Wai, where authorities discovered 610 kilograms of cocaine in a shipping container. The drugs were concealed in frozen fruit juice that had been shipped from Brazil’s port of São Paulo, according to a November 8 government news release.

Metal drums were used instead of plastic buckets to slip the cocaine past scanning devices and “to make it more difficult and time-consuming for officers to dismantle them,” said Chan Kong-Ming, superintendent of Hong Kong’s anti-drug police.

SEE ALSO: Brazil News and Profile

The November bust was only the second-largest this year. In April, police announced a record haul of 700 kilograms of cocaine believed to have been trafficked across the Pacific before being divided and smuggled into the city via speedboats.

Such tactics – and quantities – are increasingly common in Hong Kong. In August, the territory made its largest air freight seizure, when authorities intercepted 110 kilograms of cocaine sent from Brazil to Hong Kong in two huge hydraulic devices.

Crack cocaine has also been discovered recently by authorities, albeit in far smaller quantities. On November 2, authorities seized 3.5 kilograms of crack at the home of a low-level distributor. Cocaine powder and baking soda, used in the making of crack, were also found at the site, according to reporting by the South China Morning Post.

The amount of cocaine seized from January to May 2021 was 60 times higher than in the same period last year, according to Hong Kong police.

InSight Crime Analysis

Hong Kong has long been an important node in the Asian cocaine trade, offering a robust consumption market, easy access to the Chinese mainland and the logistical capacity to tranship drugs across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Relationships have been brokered between Latin American suppliers and Chinese-based syndicates for some time now, particularly in relation to cocaine,” Jason Eligh, senior expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of China and Crime

The cocaine is arriving from diverse launching points. In years past, authorities have focused on traffic from Colombia, though a Mexican trade official garnered attention in 2015 when he claimed the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG) was reaping profits from Hong Kong’s cocaine market. News releases point to Brazil as the most common source country this year, though shipments from Peru, Panama and Suriname have also been intercepted.

Smuggling dynamics have been equally fluid. Before the pandemic, in 2019, Hong Kong accounted for nearly 10 percent of cocaine seized across the whole of Asia. Most of it arrived by shipping container, according to the latest World Drug Report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In 2020, pandemic travel restrictions caused a dramatic, yet temporary, spike in small-scale cocaine trafficking to Hong Kong by air parcel. Cocaine seized in parcels increased tenfold in 2020 compared to the previous year, which sent the retail price per gram to $220 by summer, a jump from $140 in spring, according to reporting by the South China Morning Post.

This year’s large seizures mark the resumption of large-scale cocaine trafficking by container and air freight, according to customs officials. One senior official said that over half of the seized cocaine is likely destined for the local market.

What’s more, the evolution and possible growth of Hong Kong’s cocaine market can be seen in the increasing appearance of crack cocaine, according to Eligh.

“The manufacture of crack is an expected development as supply chains become embedded and powder markets mature in respect to their demand profile…[crack cocaine] also tends to provide a greater return on investment than does powder alone,” he said.

CHINA AND CRIME COCAINE
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

THE ORGANIZATION / 12 NOV 2021

El Koki or Wilexis – Who Runs Caracas’ Most Powerful Drug Gang?

NEWS / 12 NOV 2021

MS13 Profits From Marijuana Boom in Honduras

NEWS / 11 NOV 2021

Extradition of Mexico Governor Highlights Cattle, Money Laundering Nexus

NEWS / 11 NOV 2021

Avocados In, Butterflies Out - How Illegal Logging is Devastating Western Mexico

NEWS / 10 NOV 2021

Peru Governor Accused in China Wood Trafficking Network

NEWS / 10 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

3.5 Tn Peru Cocaine Seizure Tied to Mexicans, Destined for Europe

COCAINE / 27 AUG 2014

Authorities in Peru have discovered at least 3.5 tons of cocaine that police say was destined to be shipped from…

Op-Ed: Venezuela, The Ongoing Hurricane in the Caribbean

CARIBBEAN / 29 MAR 2019

While Colombia bears the brunt of the Venezuelan exodus in terms of sheer numbers, several islands of the Caribbean, like…

Drugs, Porous Borders, Politics and Crime in Honduras

COCAINE / 17 FEB 2021

Following the capture of some of its biggest criminal names, organized crime in Honduras has gone through a metamorphosis that…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

ABOUT US