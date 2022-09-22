HomeNewsCorruption Puts Military Ammunition into the Hands of Paraguay’s Criminals
icon

A lack of unique markings on Dimabel munitions mean they're difficult to trace
NEWS

Corruption Puts Military Ammunition into the Hands of Paraguay’s Criminals

ELITES AND CRIME / 22 SEP 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

Ammunition manufactured for Paraguay’s military is ending up in the hands of organized crime groups as a crippling lack of traceability ensures gangs can fill their arsenals with ease.

Aldo Daniel Ozuna, the director-general of Paraguay’s Directorate of War Material (Dirección de Material Bélico - Dimabel), which supplies ammunition to the military, has admitted that bullets intended for the armed forces have made their way to criminal organizations.

Ozuna told Paraguayan media outlet NPY Oficial on September 14 that at least four unnamed military units were being investigated for potentially selling off ammunition.

“We are working to detect the leak. We have to understand that organized crime has permeated our institutions,” he told reporters.

SEE ALSO: Prosecutors, Mayors and Prison Directors - Paraguay's Frightening Assassination Problem

Ozuna's announcement came after Dimabel bullets were used in two separate criminal acts in September.

Most recently on September 8, hitmen shot 51 bullets at a home in Guaraní in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, according to news channel Telefuturo. The bullet casings found at the scene bore a Dimabel stamp.

Days earlier, a soldier working for Dimabel and an accomplice were arrested in the Chaco department for attempting to sell Dimabel ammunition through the messaging service, WhatsApp, La Nación reported.

According to Ozuna, Dimabel ships ammunition to military and security units throughout the country but lacks sufficient tracing mechanisms to prevent it falling into the wrong hands. Boxes of ammunition bearing QR codes used are sent to military units across Paraguay. But the bullets themselves have no unique identification.

“We only have a single mark on the bottom of each bullet that says 'Dimabel,'” Ozuna told reporters. Once the bullets are removed from the boxes, it is impossible to track where they are sent or at which armory they were originally manufactured.

In an effort to increase traceability of military weaponry in the country, the European Union’s Global Illicit Flows program donated an electromagnetic micro-percussion marking machine to Paraguay on September 19.

InSight Crime Analysis

At the heart of Dimabel’s inability to stem ammunition trafficking lie shortcomings not only in munitions tracing but in the organization’s ability to resist corruption.

Dimabel has a tall order to fill in its quest to provide the military with ammunition. Earlier this year, Ozuna estimated that the Paraguayan military requires between 4 and 5 million cartridges yearly.

What percentage of that number is deviated towards organized crime remains unclear.

In October 2021, the daughter of Ronald Acevedo, the former governor of the Amambay department, was shot dead alongside three others in a targeted assassination in Pedro Juan Caballero. An analysis of the bullet casings at the scene confirmed they were from Dimabel. Later that month, during a raid in the same city, police uncovered hundreds of rounds of Dimabel ammunition at a hitman’s stash house.

SEE ALSO: The Drug Lord and the Governor's Daughter - Quadruple Homicide in Paraguay

“The fact that Dimabel agents have been involved in this [activity] is another example of the complicity of the government,” Carlos Anibal Peris, an expert in Paraguayan organized crime, told InSight Crime. He added that poor salaries and the complete lack of a counterintelligence system to monitor corrupt agents contribute to institutional corruption within Dimabel.

But Peris also stressed that leaks from Dimabel to organized crime are not increasing. “I would not say that it is growing. It is an illegal business of insiders who have always been involved. Rather, it’s being maintained.” 

ELITES AND CRIME HOMICIDES PARAGUAY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Colombia's President Petro Challenges US Anti-Drug Policy in UN Speech

NEWS / 22 SEP 2022

Do Drug Traffickers Deserve Royalties from Narco-Series?

NEWS / 21 SEP 2022

Trinidad and Tobago Struggling to Put Brakes on Rising Homicide Rate

NEWS / 21 SEP 2022

Human Smugglers Outsourcing Drivers, Wreaking Havoc on US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 20 SEP 2022

Haitian Prisoners Face Starvation and Death

NEWS / 19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

THE ORGANIZATION / 19 SEP 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

New Minister, But Security Challenges Await Honduras President

COCAINE / 31 JAN 2022

The return of a former Honduran police chief is the first sign that President Xiomara Castro wants to shake up…

Battle for Guatemala's Top Courts Intensifies

ELITES AND CRIME / 9 MAR 2021

The naming of judges to Guatemala's high courts has turned into an escalating fight between political elites seeking to stack…

The Governors, the Gang and the War for Bolívar's Gold

ELITES AND CRIME / 17 NOV 2021

On November 5, 2019, threatening pamphlets appeared on the streets of El Callao, a mining town in Venezuela's eastern state…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

19 AUG 2022

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on…

ABOUT US