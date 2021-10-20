HomeNewsThe Drug Lord and the Governor's Daughter - Quadruple Homicide in Paraguay
icon

The bullet-ridden vehicle in which the four people were travelling when they were shot in Pedro Juan Caballero
NEWS

The Drug Lord and the Governor's Daughter - Quadruple Homicide in Paraguay

ELITES AND CRIME / 20 OCT 2021 BY MARK WILSON EN

The killing of four young people in Paraguay’s border city of Pedro Juan Caballero has led back to an imprisoned man who was once its most-wanted drug trafficker, revealing systemic failures in the justice system.

On October 16 at 6 a.m., according to local media reports, the group was leaving a party together when a white van pulled up, blocking the road. CCTV footage shows men getting out of the van and opening fire. All four were killed, including Haylee Acevedo, the daughter of the governor of Amambay department, where the city is located.

Two men are under investigation for ordering the attack. The first is the former bodyguard of Jorge Rafaat, Última Hora reported, the biggest drug dealer in Pedro Juan Caballero until his 2016 murder. The second is Faustino Aguayo, once one of the most-wanted men in Paraguay who is currently behind bars for drug trafficking.

SEE ALSO: Overcrowded, Too Few Guards and Easy Access to Drugs in Paraguay's Most Crowded Prison

Police raided Aguayo’s cell after the attack, finding luxurious accommodations that included a private bathroom and a smart TV. More surprisingly, Mirna Romero, the daughter of Pedro Juan Caballero's secretary of healthcare and sanitation, was also found in the cell, seemingly as Aguayo’s lover.

Speaking to journalists, police commissioner Jorge Vidallet told the media that the main target of the attack was most likely Osmar Álvarez, alias “Bebeto,” a local criminal suspected of ties to drug trafficking. The other three only died because they were with him that night, according to the police.

But an alternative explanation has suggested itself: jealousy. Bebeto had previously been Romero's boyfriend and her husband, a former federal agent, was violently killed just three months after their wedding.

According to Brazilian media reports, Bebeto had been working as an informant for Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat and is believed to have provided evidence that resulted in the arrest of 14 members of the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC). The police have so far not connected this to the murder case.

InSight Crime Analysis

This tragic massacre of four young people has revealed a broader truth: arresting key players in Paraguay’s drug trade does not curtail their criminal activities.

Aguayo, one of the most important drug traffickers in the country and alleged member of the Brazilian Red Command (Comando Vermelho - CV) gang, seems to have continued a jealous vendetta from within a luxury jail cell.

That Aguayo was even able to order the attack speaks to his influence. According to anti-narcotics prosecutors cited by local media, one judge moved Aguayo to the prison in Pedro Juan Caballero in March 2021 on the basis of a medical request from the prisoner, allegedly without notifying prosecutors.

SEE ALSO: Cooking Cocaine in Full View of Guards at Paraguay's Largest Prison

Previous kingpins in Pedro Juan Caballero have similarly continued to run their operations from inside prison. In 2019, Sérgio de Arruda Quintiliano Neto, alias “Minotauro,” a PCC boss in the city, was able to orchestrate activities such as vehicle theft around Pedro Juan Caballero despite being in prison in Brazil.

In 2019, after another PCC commander, Giovanni Barbosa da Silva, alias “Bonitão,” was arrested, 40 PCC members attacked the police station where he was being held to try and rescue him. Several police officers were taken hostage, but the attack was ultimately unsuccessful.

And in 2020, 76 members of the PCC escaped from the prison Aguayo is currently being held in via a tunnel that was almost certainly built with the complicity of state security forces.

This recurring problem reflects a broader security failure within Paraguay’s prison system, which has been marked by official corruption, gang warfare and shocking acts of violence.

ELITES AND CRIME HOMICIDES PARAGUAY PRISONS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Pachenca

COLOMBIA / 20 OCT 2021

El Salvador's Bitcoin Bonuses Bilked by Hackers

NEWS / 20 OCT 2021

Alleged Money Launderer Álex Saab Facing US Justice Triggers Fallout from Venezuela

NEWS / 19 OCT 2021

Haiti Kidnappings Target Foreigners in Evolution of Security Crisis

NEWS / 18 OCT 2021

Cartel Gunmen Take Out Surveillance Cameras in Sinaloa, Mexico

NEWS / 18 OCT 2021

How Mexico's Cartels Use Video Games to Recruit Children

NEWS / 15 OCT 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Peru’s Narco-Candidates Under Spotlight Due to Profligate Governor

ELITES AND CRIME / 1 APR 2019

The governor of Peru’s Loreto province has come under investigation for receiving campaign funds from drug-traffickers, suggesting that Peru’s lauded…

Is Violence Returning to Ciudad Juarez?

HOMICIDES / 23 AUG 2013

The drop in violence in Ciudad Juarez remains one of the most dramatic turnarounds of Mexicos drug war, but…

Airspace Law Further Exposes Contradictory US-Honduras Drug Partnership

COCAINE / 8 JUN 2020

The approval of a new law targeting drug planes will afford the Honduras government improved access to US counternarcotics intelligence…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

1 OCT 2021

InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…

THE ORGANIZATION

Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments

24 SEP 2021

At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region.

THE ORGANIZATION

Series on Environmental Crime in the Amazon Generates Headlines

17 SEP 2021

InSight Crime and the Igarapé Institute have been delighted at the response to our joint investigation into environmental crimes in the Colombian Amazon. Coverage of our chapters dedicated to illegal mining…

ABOUT US