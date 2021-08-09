HomeNewsVigilante Death Squad Sends Bloody Message in Brazil-Paraguay Border Region
icon

A note left by the death squad warning people not to rob.
NEWS

Vigilante Death Squad Sends Bloody Message in Brazil-Paraguay Border Region

BRAZIL / 9 AUG 2021 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

A shadowy vigilante death squad operating on the Brazil-Paraguay border is killing supposed thieves and then leaving notes next to their mutilated bodies -- a macabre message even for a region steeped in drug violence.

On the night of August 1, two Brazilian brothers were shot dead on the border between Brazil’s Ponta Porã municipality of Mato Grosso do Sul state and Paraguay’s Pedro Juan Caballero city of Amambay department, reported G1 Globo.

It was the area’s sixth execution in less than one week, according to the media outlet. And just as in the previous killings, besides the 30 spent bullets left at the scene was a note signed by the “Frontier Vigilantes” (Justiceiros da Fronteira), stating that “no more robberies will be accepted in the region.”

SEE ALSO: How Brazil's Borders Became More Diverse, Dangerous

The killings raise to 53 the number of people murdered on Brazil’s side of the border during the first six months of this year, a 30 percent increase from the 39 people killed between January and July in 2020, according to a report by the country’s State Secretariat for Justice and Public Security (Secretaria Estadual de Justiça e Segurança Pública – SEJUSP) seen by Brazilian press.

Meanwhile, gunmen shot dead 34 people on the Paraguayan side of the border, and an additional 21 killings are still under investigation, G1 Globo reported, citing Paraguayan law enforcement.

“[The executions are due to the] damage that drug trafficking has experienced with the increase in seizures. In the first 7 months of 2021, more than 480 tons of narcotics were seized…some drug dealers [therefore] seek to replenish their resources with robberies of other dealers,” claimed Antonio Carlos Videira, Mato Grosso do Sul’s Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security.

InSight Crime Analysis

While the Frontier Vigilantes have appeared before in the Brazil-Paraguay border region, the question remains: who exactly is this shadowy group?

The Frontier Vigilantes first surfaced sometime in the 2010s in response to perceived growing theft and robbery. The group, however, stayed quiet for several years. Then in May 2018, a young Paraguayan border resident was kidnapped and killed. He had his hands cut off – the group’s way of denoting a thief. The note left by his body ended in one word: "volvimos" (“we’re back”).

Since then, the death squad has engaged in sporadic killing sprees of supposed low-level thieves on both sides of the border. Their modus operandi has always been the same, killing their victims and then leaving their bodies along with a note.

SEE ALSO: Is Gang War in Brazil Behind Recent Violence in Paraguay?

By positing themselves as protecting residents, the group resembles a more violent version of Brazil’s far-right urban militias. The leaving of messages next to the corpses also echoes vigilante groups in Mexico that have long sprung up to counter waves of drug violence. While media reports suggest the Frontier Vigilantes were similarly formed, they have been conspicuous in not targeting any known drug traffickers.

One theory recently considered by Brazilian police is the violence at the border has little to do with gang conflicts or drug robberies. Instead, the killings are a result of the Frontier Vigilantes working alongside the most powerful gang in the region, Brazil's First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC).

Once fought over as a key trafficking route, the border area between Ponta Porã and Pedro Juan Caballero is now an undisputed PCC stronghold. The gang members also maintain strong social control over residents, and they have a reputation for targeting those who get in their way. Therefore, it's unlikely the death squad could operate without the gang's knowledge or tacit approval.

BRAZIL HOMICIDES PARAGUAY PCC TRIPLE FRONTIER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Are El Koki and His Gang Members No Longer Safe in Venezuela?

NEWS / 6 AUG 2021

Weapons Traffickers Target Chile's Port

NEWS / 6 AUG 2021

Documents Reveal Attempts to Curb Guatemala's Anti-Corruption Unit

NEWS / 5 AUG 2021

El Salvador Mayors Cash in on Migrant Smuggling

NEWS / 5 AUG 2021

Extermination Sites - The New Depths of Mexico's Disappearance Crisis

NEWS / 4 AUG 2021

3 Takeaways from Jovenel Moïse’s Murder Investigation in Haiti

NEWS / 3 AUG 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

World Murder Capital Juarez Sees Record Weekend of Calm

HOMICIDES / 22 NOV 2011

The Mexican border city of Juarez, known as the most violent city in the world, had gone three days without…

Why are There No Gangs in Berlin, El Salvador?

BARRIO 18 / 29 OCT 2015

Berlin is not one of those municipalities often presented as a territory immune to El Salvador's gang phenomenon. Berlin has…

Prisons in Paraguay Struggle to Combat Violence from Crack Epidemic

CLAN ROTELA / 19 NOV 2019

A brutal clash between two clans in a prison in Paraguay this year has shined light on the country’s consumption…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US