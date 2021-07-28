HomeNewsDrug Gangs, Thieves Team Up for Violent Cargo Robberies in Rio
icon

NEWS

Drug Gangs, Thieves Team Up for Violent Cargo Robberies in Rio

BRAZIL / 28 JUL 2021 BY MARK WILSON EN

A cargo-theft ring in Rio de Janeiro partnered with a drug gang to steal millions of dollars worth of goods, showing how criminal actors in Brazil come together to commit big heists.

During the past three years, the group’s gunmen committed dozens of brazen robberies throughout the city, hijacking trucks and raiding warehouses, Globo reported. Authorities estimated that the group ripped off 200 million Brazilian reais ($30 million) in goods since 2018.     

Violent thefts by the gang included a hold-up of a cargo terminal in Río’s Galeão International Airport to steal a load of cell phones and a raid on a supermarket distribution that left two security guards dead.

SEE ALSO: Brazil News and Profile

Police identified one of the ringleaders as Leonardo Santos Costa Falcão, “alias Léo GTA,” who was involved in a 2019 car theft that led to a shootout with police in which a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet. He was arrested on July 17 at a motel.

Falcão had last been seen on surveillance video that captured the highway robbery of 120,000 reais (about $23,000) in cigarettes. Wearing traffic vests, he and the other gunmen used a stolen trailer to take off with the cigarettes while lookouts shot at police.

Composed of some 80 criminals, the cargo-theft ring committed audacious, violent and cinematic-like heists, police official Hilton Alonso told Globo.

“They already have inside information to know what they want, usually cell phones. They already know the day when they have more of this load. Everything is organized and planned.”

InSight Crime Analysis

Powerful drug gangs in Rio bring key elements to these violent and sophisticated robberies.

The drug gangs provide firepower and control neighborhoods, providing places to hide from authorities and stash stolen goods. According to the police, four neighborhoods in Rio served as the bases for the cargo theft ring.

The drug gangs are also positioned to fence stolen goods, particularly alcohol, cigarettes and electronics, which are commonly sold on the black market. Because of their network, the drug gangs can also bribe warehouse and customs personnel for information about truck routes and valuable cargo loads.

The gangs earn a steady stream of cash from the robberies. According to police, 50 percent of the revenue from the heists goes to them.

Cargo theft continues to be a massive criminal problem in Brazil. An estimated $558 million a year is lost in stolen goods in Brazil.

SEE ALSO: Airport Heist Shows Growing Audacity of Brazil’s Cargo Thieves

The robberies are often audacious. In March of 2018, five men stole $5 million from a Lufthansa plane. In a separate attack, gunmen stole 720 kilograms of gold valued at $30 million from a São Paulo airport cargo terminal in broad daylight without firing a single shot.

The collaboration between drug traffickers and gangs involved in highway robberies extends to other parts of Latin America. In Mexico, cargo thieves operate on highways controlled by drug groups, robbing roughly 36 trucks every day.

BRAZIL CONTRABAND
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Fishing Cooperatives Used to Mask Drug Shipments into Mexico

NEWS / 28 JUL 2021

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

THE ORGANIZATION / 27 JUL 2021

Migrants Disappearing, Dying as US-Mexico Border Remains Closed

NEWS / 27 JUL 2021

Argentina Spares Mother Who Served as Drug Mule to Save Son

NEWS / 27 JUL 2021

Bala na Cara

BRAZIL / 27 JUL 2021

Self-Defense Group Emerges After Criminal Attacks in Chiapas, Mexico

NEWS / 26 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Brazil Jail Break Following Riots Spotlights Prison System in Crisis

BRAZIL / 27 MAY 2016

A recent prison guard strike in northeastern Brazil sparked rioting by inmates, which in turn led to a mass jail…

Narco-Bus Stopped Carrying Cocaine to Olympic City

BRAZIL / 17 AUG 2016

A tour bus bound for the Olympic city of Rio de Janeiro was stopped in Paraguay carrying 296 kilograms of…

Ruling Party Mayor Latest Casualty in Brazil Gambling Scandal

BRAZIL / 19 JUL 2012

A Brazilian politician from the ruling party has been linked to a gambling boss known as "Carlinhos Cachoeira," suggesting that…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US