HomeNewsDrug Traffickers in Fresh Round of Violence Against Peru's Indigenous Communities
icon

Leaders of the Native Federation of Kakataibo Communities ask for support in reigning in the growth of drug trafficking in their territories in front of the Peru ‘s Congressional building.
NEWS

Drug Traffickers in Fresh Round of Violence Against Peru's Indigenous Communities

COCA / 11 JUL 2022 BY MARIA FERNANDA RAMIREZ EN

Following multiple killings, Indigenous leaders in the Peruvian Amazon are again facing threats of violence after coca eradication operations in their area, in a stark warning of the risks faced by those opposing drug trafficking in the Amazon.

In a press release issued in early July, the Native Federation of Kakataibos Communities (Federación Nativa de Comunidades Kakataibos - FENACOKA) announced that several of its members have been targeted in a recent spate of violence in the Amazonian departments of Ucayali and Huánuco, central Peru.

Amazonian departments have increasingly acted as areas of coca production and trafficking routes for the Peru's criminal organizations. Since 2019, four Kakataibos leaders have been killed for standing up to narcotraffickers, FENACOKA stated.

FENACOKA, which unites Indigenous communities in the country’s Amazonian departments, said Kakataibos leaders and community members faced worsening acts of intimidation after requesting the support of Peruvian authorities in the eradication of illegal coca — the raw material used in cocaine production — in their territories, RPP Noticias reported.

SEE ALSO: Felled and Burned: Deforestation in Peru's Amazon

In mid-June, an Indigenous community member was beaten and threatened with death by three armed men, who demanded that the victim tell them where to find the leaders that had "brought the Navy" to eradicate coca crops in the area.

The same month, the lives of three other members of the Kakataibos community were threatened by drug trafficking groups, with one victim forced to flee their home for their safety.

Over the past few years, drug traffickers have planted coca crops across the Amazon, particularly in Indigenous territories, due to the lack of a State presence. Ucayali and Huánuco are of strategic importance to traffickers, who use the departments as transit points for drugs moving into Ecuador and Brazil.

InSight Crime Analysis

Recent operations to eradicate coca crops have put the indigenous communities and environmental defenders of the Peruvian Amazon, who oppose the expansion of illicit coca crops in their territories, at great risk.

The Kakataibos territories, as well as those of other communities in the Amazon — like Flor de Ucayali, or the Shipibo-Konibo, settled from south to north, from Madre de Dios to Loreto — have been overrun by drug traffickers in recent years. These actors have planted coca crops, built maceration ponds and clandestine airstrips in their territories, Magaly Ávila, director of forest governance for Proética, a chapter of Transparency International in Peru, told InSight Crime.

Murders of environmental and indigenous defenders have reached unprecedented levels in Peru's Amazon since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 20 leaders have been killed and an untold number have been threatened, according to a recent investigation by InSight Crime. Four of these leaders belonged to the Kakataibos community: Arbildo Meléndez; Santiago Vega; Herasmo García; and Yenes Ríos.

While indigenous communities have traditionally been threatened by land traffickers and illegal loggers, InSight Crime was able to corroborate, via fieldwork in Peru at the end of 2021, the expansion of drug trafficking in the Amazon. This has become one of the main drivers of violence against indigenous peoples.

In 2019, Kakataibos leaders requested authorities’ support to eradicate the coca that drug traffickers have planted on their lands without their authorization.

SEE ALSO: Can Peru Counter Drug Trafficking by Buying All the Coca?

In mid-June 2022, in an attempt to curb the expansion of illicit crops in the Amazon and as a response to community requests, forced eradication operations were initiated throughout Kakataibos' territory, particularly around the basins of the Aguaytia, San Alejandro and Sungaroyacu rivers, according to FENACOKA’s press release.

Eradication in this area of the Amazon represents a change in the perspective of the Peruvian authorities, as, for years, anti-narcotics efforts in Peru had focused on the heart of the country's cocaine industry, the valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM).

The Kakataibos communities have also recognized that eradication is the first step in the fight against drug trafficking in the region. However, the lack of a real State presence in the region leaves them even more vulnerable to attacks by the criminal networks spearheading coca production regionally.

“The problem is that there is no accompaniment after eradication and communities are afraid of reprisals from drug traffickers,” said Ávila. “After the eradication, the authorities leave and leave them with a bigger problem than they already had.”

COCA COCAINE COVID AND CRIME ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME HOMICIDES PERU
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Have Mexico's Cartels Stopped Respecting the Catholic Church?

NEWS / 11 JUL 2022

Lake Itaipú - The Smugglers' Paradise Between Brazil and Paraguay

NEWS / 8 JUL 2022

Scandal at Haiti Customs After Over 100,000 Rounds of Smuggled Ammunition Seized

NEWS / 8 JUL 2022

Cocaine and Narco-Politics in the Mosquitia Region of Honduras

NEWS / 7 JUL 2022

Turkish Bananas: The Cocaine Road to Russia and the Persian Gulf

NEWS / 7 JUL 2022

Squid Game - Uruguay Navy Chases and Captures Chinese Fishing Vessel

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Organized Crime Bounces Back in Extortion-Plagued North Peru

EXTORTION / 16 JUN 2017

Extortion mafias in north Peru have regrouped and restructured after operations to dismantle them late last year, illustrating a pattern…

Why is Latin America the Only Region with Rising Homicide Rates?

HOMICIDES / 13 NOV 2013

A new United Nations report has found Latin America is the only region in the world where overall homicide rates…

How Gang Violence Affects Northern Triangle's Youth

BARRIO 18 / 3 NOV 2015

A recent report details how youths in Central America's Northern Triangle region (El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras) are…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

ABOUT US