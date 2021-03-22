HomeNewsThe Fuel Not the Fuse: Drug Trafficking and Ecuador’s Prison Violence
icon

NEWS

The Fuel Not the Fuse: Drug Trafficking and Ecuador’s Prison Violence

ECUADOR / 22 MAR 2021 BY SHANE SULLIVAN EN

Drug trafficking and transnational organized crime have been blamed for deadly riots among rival gangs in Ecuador’s prisons, but the carnage has more to do with how the country’s gangs intersect with the drug trade.

Following February 23 riots that left 80 inmates dead, President Lenín Moreno called the violence a consequence of drug trafficking money infiltrating the country. Interior Minister Patricio Pazmino, who has since resigned, linked the riots to organized crime, citing the 22 tons of cocaine seized in the country in just the first two months of 2021.

Pazmino told legislators that “this wasn’t a simple fight, but a confrontation between criminal groups that want to control illicit markets,” Primicias reported.

Meanwhile, recent news investigations show that the rioters were targeting high-level members of Los Choneros, a longtime street and prison gang.

SEE ALSO: Ecuador News and Profile

Four gangs allied with Los Choneros — Los Chone Killers, Los Lobos, Los Pipos and Los Tiguerones — coordinated the attacks against Los Choneros’ leadership, which is currently fragmented after the murder of the group’s longtime boss, Jorge Luis Zambrano, alias “Rasquiña,” last December.

Two of Rasquiña’s potential successors, alias “JR” and alias “Fito,” were the initial targets of the attacks. Prison officials managed to prevent them from being killed, according to investigations by Plan V.

Following the riots, a new coalition of groups formerly loyal to Los Choneros emerged, referring to themselves as the “New Generation” (Nueva Generación). The name, reminiscent of Mexico’s powerful Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación – CJNG), led to rumors that Mexican organized crime played a part in the riot.

InSight Crime Analysis

Drug trafficking was likely an accelerant of Ecuador’s deadly prison riots, though not the direct cause as officials have claimed.

Wedged between the cocaine-producing countries of Peru and Colombia, Ecuador serves as a major drug pipeline to Europe and the United States. Unlike its neighboring countries, Ecuador does not have homegrown drug mafias. It does have gangs, but these lack the sophistication needed to operate multinational trafficking networks.

The gangs have, however, proved useful to international traffickers — from securing drug shipments in port cities to serving as debt collectors and hired guns. The gangs also control street-level drug sales.

SEE ALSO: Proxy Gang Wars Fuel Record Homicides in Ecuador’s Prisons

In recent years, Los Choneros and its longtime rival Los Lagartos have battled for control of these criminal economies across the country. In 2019, initiatives to mitigate jail violence by transferring gang leaders to distant prisons had the unwanted effect of spawning offshoot gangs throughout the penitentiary system.

All of them now want a piece of the pie — and the banding together of Los Choneros’ allies is likely a bid to wrest control from the dominant group in a moment of turmoil, as it suffers a vacuum in leadership.

After the deadly prison riots, however, a series of killings have occurred by members of Los Choneros — a sign that the gang is reasserting its power over rival groups.

In Ecuador, violence has increased alongside drug trafficking in recent years. Authorities seized a record 128 tons of drugs in 2020 – a jump from the 82 tons confiscated in 2019. Over the same period, violent deaths increased from 1,088 to 1,358 – a trend fueled, in part, by gang violence.

ECUADOR HOMICIDES MICROTRAFFICKING PRISONS
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Santa Ana, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

La Unión, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

Chalatenango, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

Cabañas, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

San Miguel, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

Morazán, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

100 Days into Gang Truce, El Salvador Sizes Up Security Gains

BARRIO 18 / 19 JUL 2012

Over three months after El Salvadors two largest street gangs agreed to a cease-fire, homicides, extortion, and disappearances are all…

Honduras Govt Identifies Murder Hotspots

HOMICIDES / 22 JUL 2015

New government data shows that just three municipalities account for over 40 percent of all murders in Honduras, reflecting the…

Is Violence Returning to Ciudad Juarez?

HOMICIDES / 23 AUG 2013

The drop in violence in Ciudad Juarez remains one of the most dramatic turnarounds of Mexicos drug war, but…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US