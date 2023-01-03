HomeNewsE-Scooter Is Vehicle of Choice for Fashionable Argentina Traffickers
icon

Los monopatines eran usados para llevar la droga a diferentes puntos de la ciudad
NEWS

E-Scooter Is Vehicle of Choice for Fashionable Argentina Traffickers

ARGENTINA / 3 JAN 2023 BY RAQUEL BALLESTIN EN

A number of arrests in Argentina have shown how drug dealers are willing to go the extra mile to get goods to their customers on time by using e-scooters to skirt Buenos Aires traffic.

Nine people, allegedly belonging to the wonderfully named Banda del Monopatín (E-scooter Gang), were arrested in Buenos Aires' southern suburb of Constitución, according to Felipe Miguel, chief of staff for the Argentine capital's municipal government. The gang allegedly sold cocaine and marijuana, while weapons and cash were also seized.

Police zeroed in on the gang after tracking their chosen mode of transport, e-scooters, which they used to ferry drugs from their stash houses to sales points across Constitución, where other gang members then sold them to customers.

SEE ALSO: Argentina's New Drug Trafficking Innovation: ‘Narco-Ambulances’

This is not the first time that these e-scooters, which have become somewhat of a plague along the sidewalks of Latin American cities, have been used for microtrafficking purposes.

One young man was arrested in October 2021 after using e-scooters to deliver cocaine to customers around the northern city of Corrientes. And in July 2018, a young man, who may have been Argentina's pioneer in using e-scooters for nefarious purposes, was jailed for selling designer drugs in the western town of Güemes.

InSight Crime Analysis

Argentina has maintained its reputation of being at the forefront of vehicular innovations by drug traffickers.

In recent years, the country has seen several instances of "narco-ambulances," where emergency vehicles were used to transport drugs and reduce the chance of being stopped and searched by police. E-scooters, meanwhile, are used for hundreds of thousands of trips a year in Buenos Aires.

The use of e-scooters makes sense for microtrafficking purposes. They are quick and maneuverable, and, as they're widely used, the chances of being stopped are reduced.

E-scooters being used by microtrafficking gangs is more commonplace in Spain, where minors were often used to deliver drugs to customers. Cases have been reported in Seville, Lugo, and other cities.

SEE ALSO: 4 Ways Microtraffickers Are Getting Around Coronavirus Restrictions

The use of ride-sharing options has become a regular tactic, with drug trafficking gangs in Latin America now frequently receiving orders via Telegram, WhatsApp, and other social media, before delivering drugs directly to customers' houses.

Efforts to make drug orders and deliveries more convenient accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions on movements forced traffickers to think outside the box. With food delivery services being one of the rare services to function, drug traffickers registered as delivery drivers and used this to sell illicit goods.

ARGENTINA NARCOCULTURE
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

GameChangers 2022: Drug Bonanza Amid Prohibition Challenges in 2023

NEWS / 29 DEC 2022

GameChangers 2022: Could 'Total Peace' Lead to Disarmament of Colombia's Armed Groups?

NEWS / 28 DEC 2022

GameChangers 2022: Maduro Seeks to Be Venezuela’s Criminal Kingmaker

NEWS / 27 DEC 2022

GameChangers 2022: El Salvador's Gang Crackdown Has Steep Human Rights Cost

NEWS / 26 DEC 2022

GameChangers 2022: How the Chapitos Became Hyper-Capitalist Narcos

NEWS / 23 DEC 2022

GameChangers 2022: ‘Pink Cocaine,’ Cross-Border Battles, and the Frustrating Fight Against Mafia States

NEWS / 22 DEC 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

5 Animals Used to Smuggle Drugs in Latin America

ARGENTINA / 7 MAY 2021

The cat-and-mouse game of evading law enforcement was taken literally by drug smugglers recently in Panama, who hid cocaine on…

Ariel Máximo Cantero, alias 'Guille'

ARGENTINA / 4 OCT 2021

Ariel Máximo Cantero, alias “Guille,” is the leader of Argentina's Monos crime family. While he is facing decades behind bars,…

InSight Crime's 2021 Homicide Round-Up

ARGENTINA / 1 FEB 2022

In 2021, most countries in Latin America and the Caribbean experienced a marked increase in murders. Resurgent violence was to…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department

16 DEC 2022

Last week, InSight Crime Co-founder Steven Dudley took part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Immediate Response to US-Mexico Marijuana Investigation

9 DEC 2022

InSight Crime’s investigation into how the legalization of marijuana in many US states has changed Mexico’s criminal dynamics made a splash this week appearing on the front page of…

THE ORGANIZATION

‘Ndrangheta Investigation, Exclusive Interview With Suriname President Make Waves

2 DEC 2022

Two weeks ago, InSight Crime published an investigation into how Italian mafia clan the ‘Ndrangheta built a cocaine trafficking network from South America to ‘Ndrangheta-controlled Italian ports. The investigation generated…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Full Stack WordPress Developer

28 NOV 2022

As Full Stack WordPress Developer You Will: Work collaboratively with other developers and designers to maintain and improve organizational standards.Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, and implement best…

THE ORGANIZATION

Join Us This #GivingTuesday in Exposing Organized Crime

24 NOV 2022

For over twelve years, InSight Crime has contributed to the global dialogue on organized crime and corruption. Our work has provided policymakers, analysts, academics, journalists, and the general public with…

ABOUT US