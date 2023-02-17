HomeNewsEcuador's 'Most Wanted' Criminal Captured in Colombia
icon

Ecuador's 'Most Wanted' Criminal Captured in Colombia
Gato Farfán, described by authorities as the “most valuable criminal” in Ecuador, is the alleged leader of the Ecuador New Generation Cartel, a coalition uniting several prominent Ecuadorian gangs.
NEWS

Ecuador's 'Most Wanted' Criminal Captured in Colombia

ECUADOR / 17 FEB 2023 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Ecuadorian authorities captured an alleged drug kingpin who bridged the gap between Ecuador’s local gangs and the international drug trafficking trade, helping establish the country as a cocaine hub and ushering in a period of devastating gang violence.

Wilder Emilio Sánchez Farfán, alias “Gato Farfán” or “Gato," was arrested on February 8 in Pasto, Colombia in a joint operation between Ecuadorian and Colombian forces. Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata described him as the most wanted criminal in Ecuador and one of the world's most sought-after fugitives.

Gato Farfán is the alleged leader of the Ecuador New Generation Cartel (Cartel Nueva Generación Ecuador), a coalition uniting several prominent Ecuadorian gangs including the Lobos, the Tiguerones, the Chone Killers, and the Lagartos, among others. Last year, these gangs came together to oppose the Choneros, regarded as the leading criminal organization in Ecuador.

SEE ALSO: Colombian and Mexican Cartels Pick Sides in Ecuador's Drug War

Authorities connected Gato Farfán to prison massacres and assassinations, including the 2020 murder of Jorge Luis Zambrano González, alias “Rasquiña,” the former leader of the Choneros, who was shot and killed in 2020.

US authorities have also targeted Gato Farfán. Federal prosecutors there charged him in 2019 with drug trafficking, and in February last year, the US Treasury Department brought sanctions against him, alleging that he was a "major" cocaine supplier who trafficked multi-ton shipments of cocaine from Colombia to Ecuador and on through Central America, Mexico, and ultimately to the United States.

InSight Crime Analysis

Coordinating and transporting cocaine from Colombia through Ecuador, Gato Farfán allegedly helped develop Ecuador as a drug trafficking hub for at least a decade.

He is the most prominent in a series of Ecuadorian drug dealers who forged sophisticated, large-scale drug smuggling networks from Ecuador to international markets, including Washington Prado Alava, alias “Gerald,” who transported cocaine to Central America and Mexico, and former Ecuadorian army captain Telmo Castro, who worked with Colombian criminal groups to traffic cocaine, and for whom Gato Farfán was a trusted confidant. 

Yet, what set Farfán apart from his predecessors was his ability to cobble together a coalition of gangs whose fractious relationships had previously hindered the building of strong international connections, Daniel Pontón, a professor at Ecuador’s National Institute of Higher Studies (Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales - IAEN Ecuador), told InSight Crime. 

SEE ALSO: Treasure, Corruption and Legal Machinations - Gerald's Legacy in Ecuador

“Transnational organized crime groups do not always like to work with gangs because they can be a bit anarchic, not very respectful of agreements, and they are extremely violent, which generates a high visibility for their actions,” Pontón said.

Under Farfán’s alleged leadership, the Ecuador New Generation Cartel coordinated member gangs to transport Colombian cocaine through Ecuador to Mexican, Albanian, and Spanish criminal groups. 

Transnational criminal ties propelled Ecuador’s rise in importance as a trafficking hotspot, contributing to an explosion of violence as gangs fight over increasing volumes of cocaine arriving at the country’s ports and border points. Nationally, homicide rates have been increasing rapidly in recent years, making Ecuador one of the most violent countries in the region. 

Farfán’s arrest likely won’t have much impact on cocaine trafficking through Ecuador. The networks he allegedly helped to establish have become resilient enough to continue operating even in the absence of a cunning and innovative leader.

COCAINE COCAINE EUROPE COLOMBIA ECUADOR EX-FARC MAFIA HOMICIDES SINALOA CARTEL
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Doubts Remain Over Venezuela’s Efforts to Stop Illegal Mining

NEWS / 17 FEB 2023

Venezuela's Organized Crime Top 10 for 2023

NEWS / 16 FEB 2023

Central General Staff - Ex-FARC Mafia

VENEZUELA / 16 FEB 2023

How a Priest in Mexico Resists the CJNG’s Incursions

NEWS / 15 FEB 2023

Prescription Pills Laced with Meth, Fentanyl Sold in Northern Mexico Pharmacies: Report

NEWS / 15 FEB 2023

Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias 'Niño Guerrero'

VENEZUELA / 15 FEB 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Next Generation of Criminal Groups Driving Violence in Mexico

BELTRAN LEYVA ORG / 12 AUG 2021

Mexico's process of criminal fragmentation has been a slow burn. Many of the country's mightiest criminal groups have been unable…

Digging Into Dirty Gold Across the Americas

COLOMBIA / 7 APR 2021

Illegal gold mining is devastating South America's jungles. The trade has been destroying large swaths of forest and flooding rivers…

Could Gustavo Petro Legalize Coca and Cocaine in Colombia?

COCA / 21 JUN 2022

A controversial bill proposing the legalization of the coca leaf and coca derivatives, including cocaine, has gained traction in Colombia.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime on El País Podcast

10 FEB 2023

This week, InSight Crime co-founder, Jeremy McDermott, was among experts featured in an El País podcast on the progress of Colombia’s nascent peace process.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Interviewed by Associated Press

3 FEB 2023

This week, InSight Crime’s Co-director Jeremy McDermott was interviewed by the Associated Press on developments in Haiti as the country continues its prolonged collapse. McDermott’s words were republished around the world,…

THE ORGANIZATION

Escaping Barrio 18

27 JAN 2023

Last week, InSight Crime published an investigation charting the story of Desafío, a 28-year-old Barrio 18 gang member who is desperate to escape gang life. But there’s one problem: he’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

Europe Coverage Makes a Splash

20 JAN 2023

Last week, InSight Crime published an analysis of the role of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as an arrival hub for cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico.  The article was picked up by…

THE ORGANIZATION

World Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise

13 JAN 2023

Our coverage of the arrest of Chapitos’ co-founder Ovidio Guzmán López in Mexico has received worldwide attention.In the UK, outlets including The Independent and BBC…

ABOUT US