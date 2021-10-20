HomeNewsEl Salvador's Bitcoin Bonuses Bilked by Hackers
icon

Just a month after Bitcoin was introduced as a national currency, citizens in El Salvador are reporting widespread theft.
NEWS

El Salvador's Bitcoin Bonuses Bilked by Hackers

CYBERCRIME / 20 OCT 2021 BY KAI BERNIER-CHEN EN

A month after El Salvador’s government introduced Bitcoin as a national currency, an illegal corner of the new economy has emerged: the widespread theft of the $30 deposits used as an incentive to have citizens open digital wallets.

Authorities are reporting that many Salvadorans have discovered that others used their national identification numbers to steal bonuses provided by the government by registering new Chivo Wallets. Cristosal, a leading human rights organization in El Salvador, has registered some 700 complaints of identity theft, El Diario de Hoy reported on October 14. Other organizations are also receiving similar complaints, including El Diario de Hoy, which received some 200 reports of Chivo Wallet-related identity theft.

SEE ALSO: The Digital Gold Rush - 5 Ways Bitcoin Helps Organized Crime

Several prominent members of civil and business organizations have publicly reported that their personal data was compromised, including lawyer Humberto Sáenz, the president of Acción-Ciudadana, a leading political non-governmental association, and Jorge Daboub, the former president of the National Association of Private Enterprise.

Constitutional lawyer Enrique Anaya revealed on Twitter that he had also been a victim of identity fraud, saying that he had “not downloaded an app with such a bad reputation, and [he] has never thought of using it.”

Many of the victims said they would be reporting the fraud to the Attorney General’s Office. When asked about the wave of identity theft, a spokesman for the agency said an investigation had been opened.

To date, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has been silent on the issue, instead highlighting the cryptocurrency’s rapid growth throughout the country.

InSight Crime Analysis

While warnings have been raised that Bitcoin’s use as legal tender in El Salvador could stoke financial crime in the country, the pilfering of the $30 bonuses reveals that the government’s proprietary technology – which was rapidly rolled out – is not secure. 

Moreover, authorities are unsure how the identification numbers were obtained, and it’s unclear how much money has been stolen.

Computer scientist Mario Gomez estimated that some $99 million, or about 1,833 bitcoins, have been collected from Chivo Wallet registrations, La Prensa Grafica reported. This equates to between 3.1 to 3.4 million Salvadorans, or about half the population, having signed up – an unlikely scenario, he said.

“I would go as far to say that many registrations in Chivo have been fraudulent,” Gomez wrote on Twitter. “The identity verification system has not worked since day zero, and now we have a level of adoption that is completely outside of reality.”

SEE ALSO: Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Adds to Venezuela Money Laundering Risk

National Police Director Mauricio Arriaza Chicas confirmed the fraud but provided few details, other than saying that specialists are being used in the investigation and that police are seeing an increase in identity theft throughout the country.

Concerns have also been raised that the fraudulently created Chivo Wallet accounts could be used to complete other illegal transactions.

After Bukele announced that the country would adopt Bitcoin as a currency, financial experts and institutions raised alarms that the move could lead to an expansion of financial crimes. A recent report by ratings agency Fitch warned that the introduction of Bitcoin in El Salvador "would increase financial institutions' regulatory, financial and operational risks, including the potential of violating international anti-money laundering and terrorist financing standards."

Institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have also expressed their disapproval of El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin due to its threat to the country’s financial integrity, particularly given the country's lack of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures.

CYBERCRIME EL SALVADOR MONEY LAUNDERING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The Drug Lord and the Governor's Daughter - Quadruple Homicide in Paraguay

NEWS / 20 OCT 2021

Pachenca

COLOMBIA / 20 OCT 2021

Alleged Money Launderer Álex Saab Facing US Justice Triggers Fallout from Venezuela

NEWS / 19 OCT 2021

Haiti Kidnappings Target Foreigners in Evolution of Security Crisis

NEWS / 18 OCT 2021

Cartel Gunmen Take Out Surveillance Cameras in Sinaloa, Mexico

NEWS / 18 OCT 2021

How Mexico's Cartels Use Video Games to Recruit Children

NEWS / 15 OCT 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Day El Salvador's Police Captured 'El Burro'

EL SALVADOR / 16 NOV 2012

Hector Silva Avalos, Salvadoran journalist and current resident fellow at American University's Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (…

The Well-Placed Friends of 'Chepe Luna'

CHEPE LUNA / 31 AUG 2012

Following the arrest and speedy release of Salvadoran drug kingpin 'Chepe Luna,' analyst Hector Silva Avalos looks back at…

A Drug Trafficker's Journey From a US Prison to Guatemala

GUATEMALA / 20 APR 2015

A Guatemalan recently accused of laundering money for Honduran criminal network the Valles has a curious backstory: he previously served…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

1 OCT 2021

InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…

THE ORGANIZATION

Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments

24 SEP 2021

At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region.

THE ORGANIZATION

Series on Environmental Crime in the Amazon Generates Headlines

17 SEP 2021

InSight Crime and the Igarapé Institute have been delighted at the response to our joint investigation into environmental crimes in the Colombian Amazon. Coverage of our chapters dedicated to illegal mining…

ABOUT US