HomeNewsIs El Salvador Willing to Extradite MS13 Leaders to USA or Just Playing for Time?
icon

El Salvador's Supreme Court has not approved the extradition of any MS13 leader during the administration of current President Nayib Bukele
NEWS

Is El Salvador Willing to Extradite MS13 Leaders to USA or Just Playing for Time?

EL SALVADOR / 14 JUL 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

El Salvador appears to have made a turnaround in its reluctance to extradite gang members to the United but the policy shift may simply be an attempt to placate US officials.

In early July, El Salvador's Supreme Court (Corte Suprema de Justicia - CSJ) unanimously reversed a ruling that had previously blocked the extradition of Edwin Mauricio Rodríguez, alias “Manicomio,” a low-level member of the infamous Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) street gang wanted for multiple homicides by US authorities, sources within the CSJ told local media outlets Factum and La Prensa Gráfica.

The initial decision to halt Rodríguez’s extradition came just under a year earlier. In August 2021, magistrates on the Supreme Court argued the United States had not ruled out the possibility of a stiff sentence for crimes committed when the MS13 member was a minor. Rodríguez was 21 at the time of the CSJ ruling.

The reported reversal of that decision comes just months after the US government sent assurances to the El Salvador judiciary that Rodríguez would not face a life sentence if tried in the United States, according to La Prensa Gráfica.

The CSJ has not publicly confirmed the decision, which was reportedly reached during a vote on July 7.

SEE ALSO: Did an MS13-El Salvador Govt Pact Temporarily Halt Gang Extraditions?

The El Salvador judiciary is currently processing over a dozen extradition requests for top MS13 leaders wanted on terrorism charges in the United States. This includes 14 members of the gang’s historic leadership ring, known as the Ranfla. Rodríguez is not one of these leaders.

The Supreme Court has not approved the extradition of any MS13 leader since President Nayib Bukele took office in June 2019. The requests stalled following discussions about possible ramifications for El Salvador’s constitution.

The dithering has irked US officials, further aggravating the already-strained relationship between the two countries. At a press conference in late June, a State Department official pressured the El Salvador government to “immediately” extradite the MS13 leaders. But such petitions have so far fallen on deaf ears.

In December 2022, the US government sanctioned two high-ranking officials close to Bukele accused of brokering a pact between the government and the MS13. Among other provisions, this pact may have shielded certain gang leaders from extradition. Bukele has repeatedly denied these allegations.

InSight Crime Analysis

The shift on Rodríguez’s extradition appears to be a gesture to pacify tensions with the United States, but is unlikely to satisfy the demands for top MS13 leaders to be tried on US soil.

It is not clear whether the Supreme Court’s reversal will stretch to the MS13 leaders. CSJ magistrates are largely aligned with Bukele, whose administration has traded favors with MS13 leaders since 2019 in a bid to lower the country’s homicide rate, according to multiple media reports and US sanctions.

The stakes are therefore much higher with the MS13's leaders, who are directly involved in negotiations with the government. Unlike Rodríguez, members of the Ranfla could potentially provide devastating testimony to US officials if the Salvadoran government permits their extradition.

SEE ALSO: Are MS13 Leaders Wanted for Extradition to US Free in El Salvador?

Four members of the Ranfla wanted for extradition to the United States were released from prison by the Bukele government between July 2021 and February 2022, according to prison and court documents accessed by InSight Crime.

One of the released leaders, Elmer Canales Rivera, alias “Crook,” was reportedly escorted out of the country by a top minister leading government negotiations with the gangs, according to audio messages sent by the official to MS13 members and published in a report by El Faro.

Another high-ranking MS13 member, Moisés Humberto Rivera Luna, alias "Viejo Santos," was released from prison in late 2021 despite being wanted by US authorities for murder. In March, he was detained just outside Guatemala City and is now being held in pre-trial detention on minor charges.

This came as the alleged agreement between the government and the MS13 appeared to fracture earlier this year. This sparked a gang murder rampage in March and a retaliatory government crackdown that has seen tens of thousands of suspected gang members and civilians thrown into jail.

It remains unclear how the rupture has affected relations between the government and MS13 leadership or how it may affect benefits afforded to gang leaders by the Bukele administration.

EL SALVADOR EXTRADITION MS13 USA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Express Extortion: Easy Credit Apps Come at a High Cost In Mexico

NEWS / 13 JUL 2022

Fentanyl Sold Under the Counter by Paraguay Pharmacies

NEWS / 13 JUL 2022

Colombia's Truth Commission Signposts Road to Peace for President-Elect to Follow

NEWS / 12 JUL 2022

Where in the World Will Brazil's Pablo Escobar End Up Next?

NEWS / 12 JUL 2022

Have Mexico's Cartels Stopped Respecting the Catholic Church?

NEWS / 11 JUL 2022

Drug Traffickers in Fresh Round of Violence Against Peru's Indigenous Communities

NEWS / 11 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

On Average, 1 Salvadoran Police Officer Arrested Each Day

EL SALVADOR / 13 OCT 2011

In the first eight months of this year, 232 members of El Salvadors National Police were arrested on suspicion of…

El Salvador Gangs Expand Truce to School Zones

BARRIO 18 / 3 MAY 2012

In a joint communique, El Salvador's two largest gangs have promised to extend their cease-fire to school zones, as well…

Gangs, Homicides, and Police Brutality in El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 16 AUG 2015

The following is an account of how one journalist accidentally witnessed police beating suspected gang members in El Salvador. The…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

ABOUT US