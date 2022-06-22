HomeNewsFake Death Certificates and Vans Full of Cash - Brazil's Pablo Escobar is Finally Arrested
icon

Sergio Roberto de Carvalho after his arrest in Hungary
NEWS

Fake Death Certificates and Vans Full of Cash - Brazil's Pablo Escobar is Finally Arrested

BRAZIL / 21 JUN 2022 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

One of the largest suspected drug traffickers in the world, Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, a former Brazilian army major, has been arrested in Hungary after a prolonged manhunt.

On June 21, Carvalho was arrested living under a fake identity in Hungary, after a joint operation by local and Portuguese investigators. Few details about the arrest have been released but it appears he had been living in the country using a fake Mexican passport.

After being arrested in Spain under another fake name in 2020, Carvalho had disappeared without a trace. According to media reports earlier this year, Carvalho was rumored to have spent time in Portugal, Ukraine and Dubai since fleeing from Spain.

SEE ALSO: Paraguay, Brazil and Dubai Figure into Massive Transatlantic Cocaine Ring

A former Brazilian military police officer, he was the alleged leader of a colossal drug trafficking network which moved drugs from Brazil to Europe, Africa and Asia. An investigation, published last year by local Brazilian newspaper, Tribuna do Norte, detailed how Carvalho’s network is believed to have moved over 17 tons of cocaine between 2017 and 2021 from Brazil’s northeastern port of Natal to the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. However, he may have moved up to 45 tons of drugs by also using Brazil’s other large ports, including Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza and Paranaguá.

In February 2022, InSight Crime reported that Carvalho may have been the mastermind behind a sprawling, intercontinental drug trafficking network which connected Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Spain and Dubai. Coordinated security raids brought down much of this network earlier this year and found that millions in drug money had been laundered through racehorses, real estate and luxury vehicles in Brazil.

InSight Crime Analysis

Carvalho was known as the “Brazilian Pablo Escobar” and the sheer scale of his alleged operations certainly lived up to that moniker. He moved hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine around the world, bought private jet companies to help transport shipments, and was a master at using convincing fake identities.

His whereabouts had been unknown since August 2020. At that time, he was arrested living in a luxury mansion in the Spanish city of Marbella for suspected cocaine trafficking. However, he was detained under the fake identity of a Surinamese national named Paul Wouter. According to Brazilian news site Globo, Spanish authorities did not know they were dealing with Carvalho. After paying his bail, he faked his own death, sending a certificate to Spanish authorities, explaining that Wouter had died of COVID-19.

After Brazilian authorities notified Spain that Wouter was really Carvalho, attention fell on Portugal who found numerous assets in the major’s name. After months of investigations, police seized a van containing 12 million euros in cash parked in a Lisbon garage. It was believed this was the product of Carvalho’s drug trafficking earnings from having lived up to two years in Portugal, prior to Marbella.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of European Crime

Gradually, his network began to be taken down, unveiling a colossal international portfolio of assets.

While in Portugal, he allegedly bought a private charter flight company, Airjetsul, based in Cascais outside Lisbon and tried to buy another to move cocaine and cash, according to CNN Portugal.

Much of his finances were apparently run from Dubai, where his alleged right-hand man, Marcelo Maghenzani maintained an office in one of the city’s most expensive neighborhoods. Maghenzani was arrested in May 2021, and was believed to have booked flights and kept credit cards for Carvalho, as well as providing him with the false papers for Paul Wouter, the identity he used in Spain, according to Brazilian news site, UOL.

Over the years, 163 properties have been seized in Brazil connected to Carvalho, as well as others in Portugal, Spain and Dubai. Alongside this, 37 planes, 70 cars and millions of euros in cash have been seized on both sides of the Atlantic.

BRAZIL COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME EUROPE CRIME
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Could Gustavo Petro Legalize Coca and Cocaine in Colombia?

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, alias “The Chess Player”

COLOMBIA / 21 JUN 2022

The Indigenous Motorcycle Gang Plaguing Mexico's Southern State of Chiapas

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Five Security Challenges for Gustavo Petro, Colombia's Next President

NEWS / 20 JUN 2022

No Chicken, No Tortillas – How Mexican Cities Are Deprived of Staple Foods

NEWS / 17 JUN 2022

Environmental and Academic Praise

THE ORGANIZATION / 17 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Paraguay Currency Exchanges Launder Vast Amounts of Brazil Drug Money

BRAZIL / 4 SEP 2019

Brazilian criminal gangs were able to use official currency exchanges in Paraguay to launder over $1.5 billion in drug money,…

Jailed Ex-Governor Ordered Assassination of Colombia Doctor: Candidate

COLOMBIA / 27 JAN 2014

A candidate for senate says the murder of a well-known neurologist in Colombia's northern coastal city of Barranquilla was ordered…

ELN Cocaine Seizure Points to Expanding Presence on Colombia's Pacific Coast

COCAINE / 20 MAR 2017

Authorities seized around 1.5 metric tons of cocaine linked to the ELN rebels in Colombia's Chocó department, the latest sign…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

ABOUT US