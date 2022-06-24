HomeThe OrganizationWho Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?
THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma 

In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in luxury in Madrid. This remains our most-read report ever. 

After more than two years of further investigation with access to over a dozen of Memo Fantasma’s criminal associates, InSight Crime is set to publish a new series on the now-imprisoned Guillermo Acevedo, or Memo Fantasma, detailing his entire criminal history. 

Find our original investigation here, as well as our video introduction to his criminal career.

Brazil’s Pablo Escobar

InSight Crime was the first English-language media to report the arrest in Hungary of Brazilian drug trafficker, Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, earlier this week. Over multiple years, de Carvalho evaded authorities with a flair to rival any movie villain, dispatching drugs from Brazil to three continents, maintaining multiple false identities, hiding his money in half a dozen countries and even faking his own death.

Our article on his arrest has received a lot of attention in Eastern Europe, with HungarianRomanian and Polish media covering our analysis. 

READ: Our coverage of this remarkable drug trafficker’s life

