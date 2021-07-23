HomeNewsFARC Dissidents Want Old Land Back in Colombia's Caquetá and Meta
icon

A number of dissident FARC groups are fighting to regain lost territory in southern Colombia
NEWS

FARC Dissidents Want Old Land Back in Colombia's Caquetá and Meta

COLOMBIA / 23 JUL 2021 BY ALICIA FLÓREZ Y LUISA ACOSTA EN

Once belonging to the demobilized FARC, certain criminal groups seek to reconquer surrendered assets, driving a wave of violence in southern and central Colombia.

According to figures from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies, from January to June 2021, at least five massacres were reported in the departments of Caquetá and Meta, according to figures from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y Paz -Indepaz). While authorities have not released full details of these events, they appear to be linked to attempts by a range of dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC) to reclaim territory, assets and drug trafficking routes once controlled by the demobilized guerrilla force.

On July 6, four bodies were discovered in the municipality of Mesetas in Meta. Two of the victims were officials from Colombia's Land Restitution Unit (Unidad de Restitución de Tierras - URT), which is in charge of returning lands from the FARC to families. The other two were residents participating in this process after being driven away from their land by the FARC in 1999, according to El Espectador. Three former FARC fronts are active in Mesetas, Colombia's Ombudsman’s Office stated in 2020.

SEE ALSO: Overview of Violence Against Social Leaders in Colombia

A week earlier, five people were killed in the village of La Sierra on the border of Meta and Caquetá. The Edison Cinco Mil Front of the ex-FARC's Eastern Bloc claimed responsibility for the massacre.

Previous attacks bore similar hallmarks. In April, three people were killed in Cartagena del Chairá, Caquetá, including two former FARC combatants. In April, three people were murdered in Cartagena del Chairá. One of them, identified as Wilmer Enrique Álvarez Medina, was in the reintegration process.

Similar killings happened throughout 2020, with former FARC fighters, local activists and families participating in land restitution projects all being targeted.

InSight Crime Analysis

Attempts by dissident FARC groups to recover territory the guerrilla group once held have been a major cause of violence in recent years.

Much of this violence is spurred by these groups fighting back against conditions laid down in the 2016 peace agreement between the FARC and the government. For example, the FARC was required to hand over a list of their assets used for victim reparations. But top dissident commanders, especially Miguel Botache Santillana, alias “Gentil Duarte,” whose group maintains a presence in Caquetá and Meta, have claimed these properties and lands.

SEE ALSO: News about Organized Crime in Colombia

A field investigator for an international organization in Colombia, who preferred to omit his name for security reasons, told InSight Crime that the violence in Caquetá and Meta is due to a dispute between the two largest FARC dissident groups: that commanded by Gentil Duarte and their rivals, the Segunda Marquetalia, to take over lost assets.

The FARC list of assets to be surrendered included 247 properties in Meta and 65 in Caquetá.

“Last year was when [Comunes, the legitimate political party formed after the FARC demobilization] had to turn over the list of assets. At this time, there was a lot of tension... because dissidents said the assets were theirs," said the investigator.

That tension has been steadily rising. A March 2021 report published by the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia warned that, in recent years, Caquetá, Meta and the neighboring department of Guaviare had experienced a surge in armed conflict due to “the proliferation of illegal armed groups and criminal organizations fighting over illicit economies.”

Another issue has been the presence of demobilized FARC fighters in these departments. They have been repeatedly targeted by their former comrades, who see them as traitors for laying down their arms. After the 2016 peace agreement, one of the largest camps to help former FARC fighters reintegrate into society was the Mariana Páez camp in Meta. In 2017, it had 565 residents. By 2020, threats and killings of former fighters had reduced its population to 155. In another camp in Meta, La Guajira, at least two demobilized fighters have been killed inside the encampment itself.

COLOMBIA COLOMBIA EX-FARC MAFIA EX-FARC MAFIA FARC FARC
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Religious Statuettes Branded as El Koki for Sale in Caracas

NEWS / 23 JUL 2021

Fake Vaccination Certificates: The Next COVID-19 Forgery in Mexico

NEWS / 22 JUL 2021

Bolivia Seemingly Powerless to Stop Rampant Vehicle Smuggling

NEWS / 22 JUL 2021

Paraguay Grapples With Ever Larger Seizures of Marijuana

NEWS / 21 JUL 2021

Fentanyl and 2CB, Worrying New Cocktail on Colombia's Party Circuit

NEWS / 20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

THE ORGANIZATION / 20 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Neo-Paramilitary Groups Divvy Up Colombia's West

COLOMBIA / 20 FEB 2012

Three of Colombias most powerful neo-paramilitary criminal bands have reportedly made a non-aggression pact and defined their respective territories in…

Colombia Attorney General’s Office Hit by Corruption Scandals

COLOMBIA / 4 JUL 2017

Investigators from both Colombia and the United States have implicated at least 50 officials from Colombia's Attorney General's Office in…

Who Will Inherit the Colombian Criminal Empire of 'Loco Barrera'?

COLOMBIA / 24 SEP 2012

The fall of Daniel "El Loco" Barrera has left his drug empire in Colombia's Eastern Plains up for…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

ABOUT US