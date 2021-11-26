HomeNewsFive Years into Colombia Peace Process, Ex-FARC Fighters Continue to Flee
icon

Ex-FARC fighters leave a reintegration camp in Uribe, Meta, due to regular violence against them
NEWS

Five Years into Colombia Peace Process, Ex-FARC Fighters Continue to Flee

COLOMBIA / 26 NOV 2021 BY SARA GARCIA EN

As Colombia celebrated five years since the signing of the FARC peace accords, former guerrilla fighters and their families were displaced from their homes in Meta due to severe security risks.

On November 24, representatives of demobilized fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC) sent a letter to President Iván Duque, asking to be urgently moved for security reasons from a reintegration camp.

The security situation at the Urías Rondón camp in La Macarena, in the central department of Meta, poses severe risks for those living there. On November 18, five vans belonging to guards providing security to the camp were set on fire. The guards, who are provided by the Colombian government, were also stripped of their weapons and communications equipment. The attacks were allegedly carried out by a faction of FARC dissidents, former fighters who have rejected the FARC's 2016 peace deal with Colombia's government. InSight Crime calls these criminal cells the ex-FARC Mafia.

The letter to Duque indicated that 106 families, including 64 children and a number of disabled and elderly people, have been displaced from their homes. However, they have not left the area because they have nowhere to go, Meta's Ombudsman, Jhorman Saldaña, told the press.

SEE ALSO: Colombia's Former FARC Fighters Abandon Reincorporation Camps

A photo published by the community on social media showed the empty camp. The photo accompanies a Twitter message: "The imminent risk has forced us to leave everything. The only thing we have done is comply with what was agreed to...we demand guarantees from the government beyond paperwork."

According to sources in the region cited by El Tiempo, the ex-combatants have been requesting to be transferred to another camp for demobilized fighters in the neighboring department of Caquetá.

There is precedent for such a move. In 2020, more than 200 demobilized fighters were forced to leave the Román Ruíz camp in Ituango, Antioquia, after 12 of their comrades had been killed in the area. The government prepared new facilities to receive them near Medellín.

InSight Crime Analysis

The ex-combatants are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The former fighters in Meta have been repeatedly killed and victimized. In October 2020, Juan de Jesús Monroy Ayala, a demobilized fighter, and his bodyguard were shot dead in La Uribe, Meta. The two men had aided in the reintegration process.

In mid-2020, 20 ex-combatants left their reincorporation spaces in Uribe, Meta, due to constant threats by criminal groups. This same group had already been relocated from Cauca in 2017 due to security conditions there.

And in 2018, an alert issued by Colombia's Ombudsman's Office denounced that FARC dissidents connected to Miguel Botache Santillana, alias "Gentil Duarte," were pressuring former fighters to rejoin the guerrilla group. Since then, other Farc dissident groups, such as the Segunda Marquetalia, have established a presence in the territory.

"Once again, we denounce that reincorporation is not possible without security guarantees, access to land ownership, housing and sustainable productive projects, which allow the effective enjoyment of fundamental rights," read a press release published by the Urías Rondón community on November 19.

SEE ALSO: FARC Dissidents Want Old Land Back in Colombia's Caquetá and Meta

According to Leonardo González and Juana Cabezas, of the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y Paz - Indepaz), the complex security situation in Meta is due to the department being of interest to several criminal groups. The area serves as the command center for several FARC dissident factions and contains key routes for drug trafficking and other illicit economies, the two researchers told InSight Crime.

Farc dissidents also have been known to pressure comrades in the reintegration process to rejoin, they said.

In November 2020, InSight Crime reported on how the numbers of former fighters were dwindling at camps across Colombia.

COLOMBIA EX-FARC MAFIA FARC FARC PEACE GENTIL DUARTE SECOND MARQUETALIA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

THE ORGANIZATION / 26 NOV 2021

In Contested Zulia and Táchira, Violence Mars Venezuelan Elections

NEWS / 25 NOV 2021

Mexico Criminals Target Kindergarten After Huge Lottery Earnings

NEWS / 24 NOV 2021

Costa Rica's Devil - Bloody Drug Feud Catches Authorities Off Guard

NEWS / 24 NOV 2021

Extortionists Copycat Argentina's Monos Gang

NEWS / 23 NOV 2021

Murder, Drugs, God and Crypto - The Downfall of Brazil's Pharaoh of Bitcoins

NEWS / 22 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

FARC Lose Rural Fighters, Move to Urban Militias

COLOMBIA / 9 APR 2013

The FARC guerrillas are no longer a national threat, according to Colombias government. However, if the authorities are right that…

FARC Leader Left without Security Team, Pursued by 1,000 Troops

ALFONSO CANO / 6 JUL 2011

Colombia's armed forces say that the leader of the FARC rebel group, Guillermo Leon Saenz, alias 'Alfonso Cano,' is being…

EPL, Rastrojos Behind Rising Violence in Venezuela Border State of Táchira

COLOMBIA / 6 MAY 2019

A recent shootout at the main border crossing between Colombia and Venezuela and the killing of five people in another…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

ABOUT US