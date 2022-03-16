HomeNewsColombia Airport Bust Highlights Risky Business for Female 'Drug Mules'
icon

Las mujeres fueron capturadas en Barranquilla, Colombia, mientras llevaban cocaína en barrigas falsas
NEWS

Colombia Airport Bust Highlights Risky Business for Female 'Drug Mules'

COCAÍNA / 16 MAR 2022 BY LAURA ÁVILA EN

The arrest of a group of women smuggling cocaine at a Colombian airport highlights the continuing use of human couriers to move drugs by plane – a decades-old strategy that has helped land thousands of women in jail.

Colombia authorities arrested five women at an airport in Barranquilla on March 4 after discovering approximately 16 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside fake pregnancy bellies worn by the detainees as they awaited a flight, according to press reports and Barranquilla police.

After discovering cocaine inside one of the seemingly pregnant women's prosthetic bellies, police suspended the flight and detained four additional women employing the same method to conceal drugs, according to Semana. The five women face charges of drug trafficking and possession of narcotics, Semana reported.

The arrests came less than a month after police in the department of Santander, south of Barranquilla, detained three women attempting to smuggle cocaine and marijuana into a local prison by hiding the drugs inside their genitalia.

SEE ALSO: Colombia News and Profile

Back in 2020, Colombian authorities prosecuted a criminal group accused of injecting liquid cocaine into prosthetic implants placed inside the legs and breasts of female drug couriers flying to Europe.

The use of couriers, often referred to as "drug mules," is widespread in Latin America, with men as well as women being recruited in vast numbers. Drug rings typically target young women who ingest narcotics packaged in condoms, polyethylene or latex before boarding a flight. Alternatively, couriers conceal drugs by strapping packages to different body parts, hiding narcotics inside their genitalia, or simply by stashing illicit substances in suitcases.

InSight Crime Analysis

Though women play diverse roles in the drug trade, from growing coca leaves to spearheading criminal organizations, the arrests in Barranquilla highlight how they routinely serve as low-level couriers for drug rings – a highly visible and risky job that has contributed to mass female drug detentions in Colombia and the wider region.

Between 1991 and 2018, the number of women jailed in Colombia shot up by 429 percent, from 1,500 to 7,944, according to a report by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Almost half of these women were detained for crimes linked to the manufacture, trafficking or transport of small quantities of drugs.

SEE ALSO: The Women Who Want to Leave Coca Behind in Colombia's Putumayo

The dramatic increase of women jailed for drug-related crimes is not limited to Colombia, rather: “In the majority of Latin American countries, drug-related crimes are the main cause of female incarceration,” according to a 2020 report by the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA).

“In Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela, drug-related offenses are the most common for female prisoners,” as per the WOLA report.

In Peru, for instance, authorities recently arrested a 61-year-old woman attempting to smuggle cocaine-stuffed olives into a local prison. Last year, in Paraguay, authorities at the country's main airport detained a woman attempting to board a flight to Spain with three kilograms of cocaine in her suitcase.

COCAÍNA COCAINE COLOMBIA COLOMBIA GÉNERO Y CRIMEN
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Uruguay Asks Difficult Questions About Italian Mobster's Jailbreak

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Mom-and-Pop Stores: Perfect Money Laundering Vehicles on US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 15 MAR 2022

Northeast Cartel Leader's Arrest May Aid CJNG Expansion Along US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 15 MAR 2022

Honor Among Thieves - The Venezuela Manhunt for an Altruistic Mob Boss

NEWS / 14 MAR 2022

Memo Fantasma Faces Up to 40 Years as Lawyer Also Investigated

NEWS / 11 MAR 2022

Endless Chemical Innovations Are Killing Thousands of Americans

NEWS / 11 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Ex-FARC Mafia: Colombia's Criminal Army Settling Down in Venezuela

COLOMBIA / 4 SEP 2019

The announcement in late August that three important former leaders of the demobilized FARC were returning to war did not…

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

ARGENTINA / 3 FEB 2021

As workers across Latin America struggle to stay afloat amid economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, loan sharks offering…

New Leadership Drives Conflict in Colombia's Eastern Plains

COLOMBIA / 19 JUL 2012

A new generation of former paramilitaries are now at the center of the drug war in Colombia's Eastern Plains. Tracing…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

15 FEB 2022

InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional and a senior English editor, preferably based in Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

ABOUT US