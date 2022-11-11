HomeNewsFrom Negotiations to Sanctions - Busy Time for Crime in Haiti
icon

After months of blockades on the Port-au-Prince fuel depot, Haitian authorities retook control of the oil terminal on November 3.
NEWS

From Negotiations to Sanctions - Busy Time for Crime in Haiti

ELITES AND CRIME / 11 NOV 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

After Haitian authorities reclaimed control of the country's largest fuel terminal, a flurry of sanctions and arrest warrants against politicians and gang leaders materialized in the past week.

Below, InSight Crime analyzes several recent developments involving some of the country's most serious criminal actors.

Authorities Recapture Terminal Varreux

After months of blockades on the Port-au-Prince fuel depot, Haitian authorities retook control of Terminal Varreux on November 3, reported Haiti Libre. Gang fighters under G9 and Family (G9 an fanmi - G9) leader Jimmy Chérizier, alias "Barbecue," had been holding the terminal hostage since September, blocking fuel delivery.

Barbecue eased the blockade after alleged negotiations with Prime Minster Ariel Henry's administration, mediated by politicians from the government's Konstwi Lavi party, reported CNN. Haiti's government has denied negotiating with G9 to reopen the fuel terminal, but a Henry administration official told CNN that the Prime Minster did meet with the alleged mediators.

SEE ALSO: Highways and Mills - Haiti Gangs Battle for Control of Key Infrastructure

If true, this would be the second time the government has been forced to come to the bargaining table with Barbecue, who previously blockaded the terminal between October and November 2021. Barbecue finally allowed the terminal to reopen after brokering a deal with the government. Though details of the negotiations remain unclear, the gang had publicly demanded $100,000, InSight Crime previously reported.

In a video widely circulated on social media on November 6, Barbecue permitted trucks to enter the fuel terminal. "Once again, the drivers and employees of the Varreux terminal can come down without fear," Chérizier said in the video. "We've decided among us ... to allow for the gas to be released."

Despite Barbecue possibly securing himself another payday in exchange for reopening the terminal, the Haitian National police praised themselves for securing the site. 

Establishment Politicians Sanctioned

Against this backdrop, the United States and Canada delivered blows against two senior Haitian politicians linked to drug trafficking and financing gangs. In separate actions, the countries announced sanctions targeting Joseph Lambert, the sitting president of the Haitian Senate, and Youri Latortue, a former Haitian senator and a longtime politician.

On November 4, the Canadian government sanctioned both men for "enabling the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption," according to a statement from the Ministry of Global Affairs.

SEE ALSO: Haitian Gang Leader, 'Barbecue,' Targeted in UN Sanctions Resolution

Shortly after, the US Department of the Treasury and the US Department of State sanctioned the two Haitian politicians for involvement in corruption, drug-trafficking activities, and human rights violations. The pair are accused of using "their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti," according to a press release from the Department of the Treasury.

Lambert allegedly used his position to lead a trafficking network that moved cocaine from Colombia to Haiti while guaranteeing his collaborators impunity for drug trafficking charges in Haiti. Latortue is also accused of trafficking cocaine from Colombia to Haiti and ordering others to engage in violence on his behalf. Both politicians have a rich history of corruption accusations. A classified 2010 US diplomatic cable released via Wikileaks referred to Latortue as possibly "the most brazenly corrupt of leading Haitian politicians," reported Al Jazeera.

Lambert and Latortue are only the tip of the iceberg. Other Haitian officials have been sanctioned in the past, including officials from Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's administration, accused of coordinating with Barbecue to execute the La Saline massacre in 2018, which left 59 Haitians dead.

Yet one senior politician dismissed the allegations against the two as politically biased. "For Lambert and Latortue, we are talking about acts they allegedly committed 10, 15 years ago. The Haitian people don't care about that," a former interior minister, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, told InSight Crime.

"The Haitian people want to be able to go out freely, send their children to school, go to buy food. This decision will have no impact on the Haitian people," he said.

US Targets More Gang Leaders

The US Department of Justice unsealed the criminal charges of seven leaders of five Haitian gangs, including some involved in kidnapping US citizens, in October 2021, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

In a coordinated action, the State Department announced a million-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of each of the three men accused of kidnapping. This includes two leaders of 400 Mawozo, Joseph Wilson, alias "Lanmò Sanjou," and Jermaine Stephenson, alias "Gaspiyay." Vitel'homme Innocent, a leader of the Kraze Barye gang, is also listed due to his coordination with 400 Mawozo in the kidnapping of 17 missionaries in Port-au-Prince in October 2021.

SEE ALSO: The Rise of Haiti's Violent Rural Gangs

Leaders of the Gran Ravine, Village de Dieu, and Kokorat san Ras gangs also face charges. InSight Crime has previously reported on each group listed in the press release's kidnapping activities.

The sanctions and arrest warrants represent an increased trend of the international community targeting Haiti's most infamous criminals to help the country control continuous chaos. In October, the United Nations sanctioned Barbecue after he blockaded the Varreux Terminal, which helped to stoke a massive fuel shortage in the country.

ELITES AND CRIME HAITI JIMMY CHERIZIER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Could Venezuelan Military Finally Bring Bolívar's Illegal Gold Miners to Heel?

NEWS / 11 NOV 2022

Fentanyl Has Become A Hidden Killer in Mexico

NEWS / 10 NOV 2022

Legal Frameworks to Protect the Amazon Are Being Sorely Tested

INVESTIGATIONS / 8 NOV 2022

Corruption: The Common Source of Environmental Crime in the Amazon

INVESTIGATIONS / 8 NOV 2022

Wildlife Trafficking Preys on the Amazon Basin

INVESTIGATIONS / 8 NOV 2022

Beneath The Surface of Illegal Gold Mining in the Amazon

INVESTIGATIONS / 8 NOV 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Earthly Delights: Religious Groups and Money Laundering in Dominican Republic

CARIBBEAN / 10 MAY 2021

High-ranking officials in the Dominican Republic are accused of siphoning millions of dollars in state funds through a religious non-profit,…

Russia-Argentina Cocaine Plot Finally Resolved With Lengthy Convictions

ARGENTINA / 21 JAN 2022

Five years after a multimillion-dollar drug shipment was discovered in suitcases at the Russian Embassy in Argentina, a Russian court…

Battle for Guatemala's Top Courts Intensifies

ELITES AND CRIME / 9 MAR 2021

The naming of judges to Guatemala's high courts has turned into an escalating fight between political elites seeking to stack…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime ON AIR

4 NOV 2022

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption, and Conspiracy in Guatemala, which explores the potential involvement of then president, Álvaro Colom,…

WORK WITH US

Work With Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

31 OCT 2022

InSight Crime, a think tank dedicated to the study of organized crime and citizen security in the Americas, is seeking interns and investigators to join its dynamic, multinational team.

THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

ABOUT US