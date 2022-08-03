HomeNewsThe Rise of Haiti's Violent Rural Gangs
icon

The Kokorat San Ras gang have been targeting buses in Artibonite for mass kidnappings.
NEWS

The Rise of Haiti's Violent Rural Gangs

CARIBBEAN / 3 AUG 2022 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

A rural gang is shooting police officers and kidnapping en masse in Haiti’s northern regions, displaying tactics more commonly used by urban armed groups concentrated in the distant capital of Port-au-Prince.

Haitian authorities attacked the Kokorat San Ras gang on August 1, killing three members and wounding six more in several remote villages within the Artibonite department, according to a police statement published by local press. The operation rescued nearly 30 victims who had been kidnapped by the gang on July 29.

Days earlier, on July 28, Kokorat San Ras had ambushed a police patrol and killed one officer, while on July 31 the gang reportedly opened fire on a carload of Education Ministry employees.

SEE ALSO: Police Executions and Burning Courthouses: Haiti’s Judiciary Under Assault

All three incidents took place along a stretch of National Road No. 5, a key highway connecting Haiti’s northern seaports to the departmental capital of Gonaïves. Security forces have vowed to re-establish territorial control.

“A second phase is planned to liberate the villages of la Plate, Odigé, Bera and Pendu ... it will last as long as necessary for the eradication of this gang from this zone,” the police said in an August 1 statement.

It is a familiar message. In January, Kokorat San Ras kidnapped a busload of almost 60 people. Police quickly freed the hostages, but have since been unable to dismantle the group despite a string of arrests in January, February, and March.

InSight Crime Analysis

The sudden rise of Kokorat San Ras highlights a key development in Haiti’s underworld: the emergence of brutal rural gangs.

Though banditry is common in the Haitian countryside, Kokorat San Ras operates on a different level. The gang first made national headlines in late 2021, when it threatened a local judge, before murdering two of his family members.

SEE ALSO: G9 vs. G-PEP - The Two Gang Alliances Tearing Haiti Apart

Local media report the gang controls sections of both National Roads No. 5 and 1, extorting and ransoming cargo and passengers with impunity. It also wields at least some high-powered weaponry. In January, police seized one of their own Galil assault rifles from a Kokorat San Ras gangster.  

In fact, the group is reminiscent of the early 400 Mawozo, now Haiti’s single largest gang. It too emerged in the countryside and focused on controlling the national roads. And 400 Mawozo also employed mass kidnappings in Haiti.

However, just as 400 Mawozo’s brash crimes sparked a heavy police crackdown, Kokorat San Ras is also increasingly drawing the attention of security forces. A key lieutenant in the gang, alias "Meyer," was shot by police in January, while local authorities have now deployed patrols on key stretches of road.

CARIBBEAN HAITI KIDNAPPING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

‘Forgiveness’ and the Sticky Question of Justice in Mexico

NEWS / 3 AUG 2022

Plunder and Danger on Argentina's Sea Shelf

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

The Merluza Mafia: Middlemen Profit Off Cod Catch in Chile

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

Loopholes Fuel Shark Fin Trade in Ecuador

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

At Uruguay's Port of Montevideo, a Deadly Circle of Fishing and Labor Abuse

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

Lobster Fishermen in Mexico's Yucatán Organize to Protect Their Catch

NEWS / 2 AUG 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

27 Criminals Behind Caracas Kidnapping Chaos: Police

KIDNAPPING / 3 FEB 2014

A Venezuela police report asserted that 27 criminals were responsible for the majority of kidnappings in Caracas, a crime that…

Jamaica to Reform Marijuana Laws in Move Toward Decriminalization

CARIBBEAN / 13 JUN 2014

The government in Jamaica has taken the first concrete steps towards decriminalizing marijuana use by approving changes to…

Is the Government Manipulating Kidnap Statistics in Mexico?

INFOGRAPHICS / 5 FEB 2015

According to numbers kept by Mexico's government, abductions dropped 17 percent last year, although the numbers kept by a kidnapping…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

ABOUT US