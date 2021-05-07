HomeNewsRage, Rinse, Repeat – The Futile Cycle of Anger at Rio’s Police
icon

NEWS

Rage, Rinse, Repeat – The Futile Cycle of Anger at Rio’s Police

BRAZIL / 7 MAY 2021 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

Even what appears to be a police-led massacre is unlikely to change the dynamic of police extrajudicial violence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The stranger burst into the house, staggering and leaving a trail of blood behind him. He ran into the back, into the bedroom of the nine-year-old girl. Police were not far behind, screaming to know where he was. They had followed the blood. The children hid behind their mother. The officers went into the back room and shots rang out.

“My daughter will never want to sleep there again,” the unidentified mother later told journalists, heavy blood trails visible behind her.  

The reports from residents of Jacarezinho are anonymous and difficult to verify. But they all seem to point towards the same conclusion: This was a massacre.

On May 6, at least 25 people were killed in this northern neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, including one police officer, in what has been called the city’s worst-ever police raid.

In the early morning, about 200 police officers, backed by a helicopter carrying a sniper, moved into the favela. The raid was based on “concrete intelligence information” that the Red Command (Comando Vermelho – CV), one of Brazil’s largest gangs in Jacarezinho, had been recruiting minors into its ranks, according to a police statement.

But according to witness statements gathered by Brazilian and international media, many of the dead were shot inside houses, often not their own, as they tried to flee and offered no resistance.

A member of the human rights commission of Brazil’s Bar Association (Ordem dos Advogados), Joel Luiz Costa, posted on Twitter that he visited several houses in Jacarezinho and saw similar disturbing evidence of extrajudicial executions in each: “Overturned houses, shots, execution. There was no sign of shots being exchanged. One boy died sitting in a chair. This was execution.”

SEE ALSO: Police Exercise License to Kill in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro

Other international organizations came to a similar conclusion.

“Even though the victims were suspected of criminal association (which has not been proven), summary executions like these are totally unjustified. The police has the power to arrest but the courts have the duty to process and judge those suspected of committing crimes,” said Amnesty International in a statement.

InSight Crime Analysis

The Jacarezinho killings are unlikely to make a difference, despite the large local and international outcry.

There is a dark pattern. In June 2018, Marcos Vinicius, 14, was shot dead from a police helicopter while wearing his school uniform in Rio’s district of Maré. An investigation was launched but nothing followed.

In September 2019, an eight-year-old girl was shot in the back and died while riding home in a van with her mother in Rio’s district of Alemão. An investigation was launched but nothing followed.

These cross-fire incidents are common, as is the lack of oversight that follows. In 2021 so far, Rio has seen 30 cases in which three or more people were shot dead, for a total of 139 dead, according to Brazil’s Crossfire Institute (Instituto Fogo Cruzado). But authorities refuse to rein in police.

SEE ALSO: Brazil Police Killings Rise During Coronavirus Pandemic

Several factors have enshrined a culture of impunity inside Rio de Janeiro’s security forces.

First, statements from certain politicians and journalists have glorified killing as a badge of honor for police. President Jair Bolsonaro has given carte blanche to security forces, and former Rio governor, Wilson Witzel, once said police should be allowed to “slaughter…bandits” from helicopters.

Even after the Jacarezinho killings, Tino Junior, presenter of Balanço Geral RJ, a popular TV show in the city, set off a firestorm on Twitter, congratulating the police for their actions, encouraging them to carry out more raids and even suggesting the mothers of the victims should be “relieved.”

“Owing to the bellicose “tough on crime” posture of the president, many right-leaning politicians, police and members of the public feel emboldened, urging more repression, not less. There is a sizable proportion of Brazilians – including members of the public – who support a crackdown on bandidos. Indeed, there are a disconcerting number of citizens who support chacinas (slaughters) such as those occurring in Jacarezinho,” Robert Muggah, founder and research director of the Igarapé Institute, a Brazilian think-tank that researches security in Brazil, told InSight Crime.

According to Muggah, only a real change in political leadership can bring about substantial actions to improve the situation.

“There needs to be a commission of inquiry into the massacre, including the destruction of evidence. At the same time, there must be a re-installation of oversight mechanisms over the police, including stronger constraints of discretionary use of force, tougher disciplinary penalties, the use of body cameras, and training and support for police suffering from psychological illness. These are immensely challenging owing to the strength of police associations as well as wider political opposition,” he added.

Second, efforts by the courts to quell the violence are routinely ignored or dismissed. In June 2020, Brazil’s Supreme Court banned police raids in Rio de Janeiro for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Edson Fachin stated that raids could only happen only in “absolutely exceptional cases.”

While police operations did go down significantly for a few months, they have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. Raids dropped by 64 percent year-on-year between June and September 2020, but from October 2020, they rapidly increased to at least one a day. Between June and March 2021, Rio police had killed 797 people, according to a report by Federal Fluminense University (Universidade Federal Fluminense – UFF)

“It’s absurd. The highest court takes a decision, and political authorities do not respect it, violate it deliberately. This is a risk to the rule of law in Brazil,” Daniel Hirata, a professor of sociology and author of the report, told the Guardian.

According to Benjamin Lessing, a professor at the University of Chicago who examines organized crime, the Supreme Court decision was still a step in the right direction.

“It’s difficult to imagine a court decision that would have banned police from entering favelas entirely. There had to be exceptions. But the violence did fall for months after the decision. Overall, the method that most consistently reduces violence in Rio is to limit police operations,” Lessing told InSight Crime.

“It’s difficult to prove that the operation was deliberately conducted to benefit the militias. But it does benefit them, and if in a few months, Jacarezinho becomes militia territory, we should look back to this massacre as an important step,” said Lessing.

“Regardless, militias everywhere can use this as a way to gain civilian support. These shootouts don’t happen in militia-held areas. So the militias can promise residents that shootouts won’t happen anymore,” he added.

In Jacarezinho, protests have begun, with angry residents demanding an investigation. The police have stated that the operation was justified, that protocols were followed and had been coordinated with Rio’s Delegation for the Protection of Children and Teenagers (Delegacia de Proteção à Criança e ao Adolescente – DPCA). Their protection may not be much comfort to the nine-year-old who saw a man shot dead in her bedroom.

To be sure, there is a long history of children being recruited by organized crime groups in Brazil, most often being used as drug couriers. As far back as 2002, the International Labour Organization reported on children being recruited into drug gangs in Rio and used as drug dealers, watchmen or to package the drugs. In 2020, the government of the central state of Goiás reported that messages had been intercepted inside a detention facility for youngsters, showing teenagers having been recruited by CV and their rivals of the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC).

But it is uncertain what, if any, impact this raid will have on the CV’s ability to do so in the future.

BRAZIL HOMICIDES HUMAN RIGHTS POLICE REFORM RED COMMAND
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Texas Lawyer Sentenced for Shaking Down Colombia Drug Traffickers

NEWS / 7 MAY 2021

5 Animals Used to Smuggle Drugs in Latin America

NEWS / 7 MAY 2021

Weaponized Drones in Mexico: Game-Changer or Gimmick?

NEWS / 6 MAY 2021

Colombia’s City of Cali Dealing with Fallout of Prosecutor’s Arrest

NEWS / 6 MAY 2021

Venezuela’s Modeling Agencies Repeatedly Linked to Human Trafficking

NEWS / 5 MAY 2021

Sinaloa Cartel

MEXICO / 4 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Drug Raids Reveal Italian Mafia Presence in Costa Rica

COSTA RICA / 16 OCT 2015

The recent bust of a cocaine smuggling operation has uncovered the presence of the Italian mafia in Costa…

Can Governments Deter Violence Committed by Crime Groups?

BRAZIL / 18 SEP 2018

For decades, governments throughout Latin America have responded to violent criminal groups with militarized campaigns aimed -- in many cases…

Is Violence in Venezuela Leveling Off?

HOMICIDES / 4 JUL 2016

New academic research questions widely-disseminated figures indicating violent deaths have risen sharply over the last three years in Venezuela, pointing…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US