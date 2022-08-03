HomeNewsGang Killings of Bus Drivers Paralyzes Colombia’s Fourth City
icon

Bus drivers said they did not feel safe at work while murders continued
NEWS

Gang Killings of Bus Drivers Paralyzes Colombia’s Fourth City

COLOMBIA / 3 AUG 2022 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

A local gang is allegedly behind the murders of three bus drivers in Barranquilla, demonstrating the extent to which smaller criminal elements can still terrorize Colombia’s major cities.

The most recent murder came on July 31 in the Soledad neighborhood, when bus driver Jhon Pardo was shot dead after his killer got on his bus, newspaper Semana reported. Police have identified the assailant only as alias "21."

General Luis Carlos Hernández, the commander of Barranquilla’s metropolitan police force, accused a local crime gang known as the Rastrojos Costeños of carrying out the murder, reported El Tiempo. The Rastrojos Costeños are a group that splintered from the Rastrojos sometime around 2013 and are currently fighting for control of drug trafficking and other criminal economies in the city.

Pardo’s killing was preceded by two others. On July 23, Willington José Hernández was shot in Soledad 2.000, located southeast of Barranquilla. Days later, on July 25, José del Carmen Hernández was gunned down in the El Romance neighborhood. Both victims were driving buses at the time.

SEE ALSO: Five Security Challenges for Gustavo Petro, Colombia's Next President

In protest against the attacks, bus drivers across the city refused to get behind the wheel, paralyzing the city’s public transport. One driver told El Universal that drivers do not feel safe and that their families are “left anxious, waiting to see whether or not we’ll return home alive.” On August 4, after three days of protest, bus drivers slowly began to return to work.

Bus companies in Atlántico, the department where Barranquilla is located, are often targeted by extortion operations. But some authorities say these recent slayings may signify more than unpaid extortion payments. 

Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said the string of murders are intended to give the Rastrojos Costeños national relevance ahead of the arrival of incoming president, Gustavo Petro. The president-elect has talked of opening dialogues with criminal organizations.

“They [the Rastrojos Costeños] are confused by a belief that increasing extortions and murders in territories they do not control, but want to influence, will get the authorities to surrender to their demands,” Pumarejo told Blu Radio. 

Meanwhile, the investigative unit of the Public Prosecutor's Office believes the killings may be in retaliation for authorities moving the Rastrojos Costeños' imprisoned alleged leader, Ober Ricardo Martínez Gutiérrez, alias “Negro Ober,” to a "cold cell" that left him unable to communicate with the gang, Alerta Caribe reported.

InSight Crime Analysis

Colombia’s incoming government will have to decide how it will deal with smaller, but highly active, local criminal groups like the Rastrojos Costeños. While limited in reach, these local gangs have demonstrated the extent to which they are capable of terrorizing Colombia’s cities.

The theories of retaliative orders by Negro Ober or a show of force before Petro assumes power, may have merit, but the recent killings could also be the result of the group’s ongoing turf war in the city against the Gulf Clan, also known as the Urabeños.

In September 2021, the Rastrojos Costeños sent out letters extorting bus drivers in Barranquilla. In the same letter, the gang indicated that they were fighting the Urabeños in the city. The letter claimed that the group was collecting a "tax" to help fund its war against the Urabeños. "For the war waging in our department, we are asking for a tax from all merchants, businessmen, moneylenders, ranchers, and particularly public transporters,” the letter stated.

SEE ALSO: With Killings, Urabeños Send Colombia Police Message in Blood

That same month, one driver was murdered and attempts were made on the lives of two other drivers. This would seem to suggest that the Rastrojos Costeños are not conducting a ploy similar to the Urabeños’ Pistol Plan, which involves killing police officers as a calculated display of force. The September attacks on bus drivers in Barranquilla occurred before the election and before talk of “Total Peace,” a proposal by the incoming government that advocates for convincing criminal organizations to negotiate an end to the armed conflict.

One way or another, the incoming government will have to decide how it will respond to the local criminal groups wreaking havoc on the country’s major cities. In addition to Barranquilla, cities like Bogotá and Cali have an estimated 190 and 133 gangs respectively, while Medellin may have as many as 350. "Total peace" would require negotiating not only with criminal groups with a national presence, but with gangs on the local level.

Some of the gangs responsible for the violence in Colombian cities are affiliated with the Urabeños, such as the Local in Buenaventura, while others are local rivals of the group, such as the Pachenca in Santa Marta and the Rastrojos Costeños in Barranquilla. While a possible negotiation between the government and the Urabeños could potentially lead to a ceasefire with some of these criminal gangs, it could also leave a power vacuum that other criminal gangs would be eager to fill.

COLOMBIA HOMICIDES RASTROJOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The Rise of Haiti's Violent Rural Gangs

NEWS / 3 AUG 2022

‘Forgiveness’ and the Sticky Question of Justice in Mexico

NEWS / 3 AUG 2022

Plunder and Danger on Argentina's Sea Shelf

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

The Merluza Mafia: Middlemen Profit Off Cod Catch in Chile

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

Loopholes Fuel Shark Fin Trade in Ecuador

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

At Uruguay's Port of Montevideo, a Deadly Circle of Fishing and Labor Abuse

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 AUG 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Mass Graves Found in Nuevo León

GULF CARTEL / 19 APR 2011

Mexican police announced the discovery of five mass graves near a shooting range in the municipality of Santa…

Criminal Violence Threatens Colombia Drug Crop Substitution: Report

COCA / 22 FEB 2018

A new report says that homicide rates increased substantially between 2016 and 2017 in municipalities in Colombia partaking in…

Report: Soaring Disappearances in El Salvador Linked to Gang Pacts

EL SALVADOR / 21 APR 2021

A recently published report warns that pacts made between gangs and public officials to lower homicides in El Salvador will…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

ABOUT US