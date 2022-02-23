HomeNewsCrackdown on Guatemala Prosecutors Intensifies Amid Presidential Corruption Claims
icon

Guatemala Attorney General Consuelo Porras
NEWS

Crackdown on Guatemala Prosecutors Intensifies Amid Presidential Corruption Claims

ELITES AND CRIME / 23 FEB 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

With cries of corruption mounting against Guatemala’s president, the country’s Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, has taken minimal action and instead ramped up her crackdown on prosecutors investigating high-level graft.

Prosecutor Carlos Antonio Videz Navas, who was previously involved in a corruption probe implicating President Alejandro Giammattei, has fled Guatemala fearing for his safety and possible legal attacks. Videz Navas announced his resignation and departure in a February 20 statement while accusing Attorney General Porras of obstructing the work of independent prosecutors like himself.

“It’s clear [Porras] has stepped up her plan to guarantee impunity for the criminal networks she should be investigating,” Videz Navas said in his parting statement.

His departure comes a week after explosive allegations linked President Giammattei to a million-dollar bribe scandal, which was first reported by the El Faro media group.

SEE ALSO: Despite Outrage, Guatemala Continues to Bulldoze Anti-Corruption Edifice

According to El Faro’s investigation, a former presidential confidant turned witness told prosecutors that Giammattei negotiated about $2.6 million in bribes from construction firms to fund his 2019 election campaign. In return, Giammattei agreed to keep prominent minister José Luis Benito Ruiz in his post while he continued to operate a lucrative corruption scheme linked to infrastructure projects, according to the witness.

The testimony implicating Giammattei, recorded in May 2021, formed part of an investigation into Benito Ruiz, who is now charged with money laundering and fraud. Videz Navas worked on the case and was one of the prosecutors who solicited the testimony from the witness, according to his statement and elPeriódico.

The Attorney General’s Office has not commented on the allegations against President Giammattei, instead announcing plans to investigate a possible information leak in the wake of El Faro’s report.

In a separate case cited in a New York Times report last August, another witness claimed to prosecutors to have delivered a rolled-up carpet stuffed full of money to the president’s house. Prosecutors announced a probe into the possible bribe, but the Attorney General’s Office has yet to provide an update.

The president’s office has denied the allegations that Giammattei engaged in corruption.

The recently exiled Videz Navas worked on several corruption cases implicating political elites as a prosecutor for Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Fiscalía Especial contra la Impunidad – FECI). He was transferred to a different branch of the Attorney General’s Office amid a reshuffle last August.

Five FECI officials have handed in resignation letters in February 2022 alone, a spokesperson for Attorney General’s Office told local press.

InSight Crime Analysis

In the past year, Guatemala’s Attorney General Consuelo Porras has fired or removed a number of prosecutors investigating high-profile graft, including cases linked to the president. But in recent weeks her office has mounted more aggressive legal attacks, landing some former prosecutors in jail and driving others into exile.

“The Attorney General is acting with the sole purpose of protecting the president,” said Juan Francisco Sandoval, the former head of FECI who went into exile after he was controversially fired by Porras in July 2021.

“What we now have is an environment and a plan for persecuting those doing investigative work,” he told InSight Crime, adding that 17 Guatemalan judicial officials are now in exile.

In the wake of El Faro’s investigation, Guatemala authorities arrested a string of active and former prosecutors. Many had investigated cases implicating political elites.

On February 15, authorities arrested former FECI prosecutor Eva Siomara Sosa, whom the Attorney General’s Office is investigating for alleged obstruction of justice in a sealed case. Sosa, who is being held in preventative detention, told local press outside a Guatemala City courthouse that she fears for her life in jail.

SEE ALSO: Anti-Corruption Judge Becomes Next Target of Guatemala Prosecutors

A day after Sosa’s arrest, authorities detained a pair of FECI prosecutors involved in a major probe into alleged corruption in the appointment of magistrates to Guatemala’s high courts. The Attorney General’s Office has charged both with abuse of authority for allegedly coercing an informant into providing false testimony.

The charges drew immediate criticism at home and abroad. In a February 16 statement, a spokesperson for the US State Department said the Guatemala Attorney General’s Office intends to “single out and punish Guatemalans who are combatting impunity and promoting transparency and accountability.”

The Attorney General’s Office has also taken aim at prominent anti-corruption judge, Erika Lorena Aifán Dávila. Aifán has faced three requests this year to have her judicial immunity lifted on grounds of obstruction of justice and abuse of authority – most recently on February 16 – leaving her vulnerable to prosecution. Months earlier, Aifán refused to pass on the identity of the witness who testified against Giammattei to prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, according to El Faro.

“They are trying to dismantle any case that could reveal how the major criminal networks in Guatemala operate,” said Sandoval, the former FECI director.

ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Despite Peace Agreement, Child Recruitment Plagues Colombia

NEWS / 22 FEB 2022

Booming Mexico Resort Town of Puerto Vallarta is Hostage to CJNG

NEWS / 22 FEB 2022

Top Ex-Colombian Officers' Trafficking Case Recalls Past Abuses

NEWS / 21 FEB 2022

Operation Black Tide: The Voyage of a Drug Sub Across the Atlantic

NEWS / 21 FEB 2022

Cocaine Flows from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico

NEWS / 18 FEB 2022

Argentina Redraws Marijuana Maps After Massive Seizure

NEWS / 18 FEB 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

El Salvador Refuses UN Anti-Corruption Body

EL SALVADOR / 23 OCT 2015

El Salvador has reportedly rejected the establishment of a proposed United Nations-backed anti-corruption body, perhaps indicating the government is fearful…

After Lula's Conviction, A Typology of Presidential Corruption

ARGENTINA / 17 JUL 2017

On the surface, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's 9-year sentence for corruption seems reminiscent of numerous corruption…

What is Behind AMLO’s Security Policy U-Turn in Mexico?

ELITES AND CRIME / 28 NOV 2018

Days before his inauguration, on 1 December, Mexico's President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced a pair of security initiatives…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

15 FEB 2022

InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional and a senior English editor, preferably based in Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

ABOUT US