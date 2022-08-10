HomeNewsGuatemala Sex Traffickers Earn Millions Through Deception
icon

Authorities in Guatemala investigate the Pitayass Hotel, Club, and Spa for sex trafficking
NEWS

Guatemala Sex Traffickers Earn Millions Through Deception

GUATEMALA / 10 AUG 2022 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

Authorities in Guatemala have dismantled several human trafficking networks in a series of coordinated operations, shedding light on the tactics used and scale of profits earned through the sexual exploitation of those most vulnerable.

In early August, Guatemala’s National Police dismantled a sex trafficking operation and arrested 11 alleged associates of a gang known as the Acapulco. Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office said the group deceived a young girl who had fled her abusive home into sex work at a local nightclub in San José Pinula, just southeast of the capital, Guatemala City.

Days earlier, officials arrested around a dozen members of another sex trafficking network known as the Pitayass. The group recruited young women online to work at the Pitayass Hotel, Club, and Spa, but later forced the victims into prostitution, according to details provided by the Attorney General’s Office.

Operating from the capital city and out of another location in downtown Quetzaltenango in the country’s western highlands, prosecutors said the network masked the establishment as a nightclub but actually sold young Guatemalan women and girls, as well as some foreign nationals, into sex work.

SEE ALSO: Guatemala News and Profiles

Led by William Pérez Acevedo, alias “Don Eduardo,” the network allegedly exerted control over the women in part by offering them housing and meals at the hotel in exchange for the sexual services they provided to clients.

Local media reported that neighbors had complained for months about the deplorable conditions of the place, but that local authorities did nothing to investigate those complaints further or verify the conditions within the establishment.

After the latest operations, the Interior Ministry reported that the criminal investigations unit of the National Police has broken up at least five human trafficking rings so far this year. That said, the Central American nation “did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas” to eliminate human trafficking, such as in providing specialized victim services or carrying out increased monitoring and oversight, according to the US State Department’s 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report.

InSight Crime Analysis

Guatemala has a long history of extreme inequality, marginalization, and economic precarity that still persists today, which provides human trafficking networks with a large pool of potential victims to target for exploitation.

Over the past three years, authorities have recorded nearly 1,500 human trafficking victims of primarily sexual exploitation, nearly two-thirds of whom are women and young girls, according to data compiled by the Attorney General’s Office for Human Rights (Procuraduría de Derechos Humanos - PDH) as part of its most recent annual report on human trafficking.

However, during that same time period, the Attorney General’s Office registered only about half as many official complaints, the majority originating from Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango, where Los Pitayass based its operations.

SEE ALSO: 5 Strategies to Combat Human Trafficking in the Americas

“We’ve had an increase in victims, especially boys, girls, and adolescents, but there is also a decrease in complaints…which shows us that there is mistrust in the population to report, or that there are other factors such as fear or the normalization of gender-based violence and internal forced displacement,” said Lesly Martínez, advocate for trafficked persons at the PDH, during a late-July presentation of the report’s findings.

Meanwhile, trafficking networks are earning substantial sums of money. During the recent operation targeting the Pitayass, authorities seized almost $13,000 in cash. But prosecutors allege the network laundered just under $4 million in profits from the exploitation of an untold number of women and girls.

Past reports from a now-defunct anti-corruption commission estimated that the sex trade in Guatemala was a multimillion-dollar industry impacting tens of thousands of victims every year. But exploitation is also widespread in other sectors. This is especially true for Guatemala’s tortilla making industry, where, after being displaced from their homes, vulnerable Indigenous women and young children work grueling hours for little pay.

GUATEMALA HUMAN TRAFFICKING US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Uruguay Makes Historic Seizure of European Meth

NEWS / 10 AUG 2022

Questions Abound in Killing of Local Police Chief in Sinaloa, Mexico

NEWS / 9 AUG 2022

Northern Chile Struggling to Contain Skyrocketing Homicide Rate

NEWS / 9 AUG 2022

Why is Brazil’s Highway Police Suddenly Killing So Many People?

NEWS / 9 AUG 2022

Memo Fantasma Freed from Colombian Prison

NEWS / 8 AUG 2022

United States Suddenly Keen to See Guatemala Extradite Human Smugglers

NEWS / 8 AUG 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

After Another Arrest, Is the Sinaloa Cartel Nearing Its End?

EL MAYO / 22 AUG 2017

The brother of a jailed former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel has been arrested by US authorities, raising further…

Guatemala Prosecutors Link Dirty Money to Former Minister

ELITES AND CRIME / 21 OCT 2020

Prosecutors in Guatemala say they have linked a multimillion-dollar cash seizure to a high-ranking minister that served under former President…

After Guatemala President's Fall, Reconfiguration or Status Quo for Military Criminal Networks?

CIACS / 3 SEP 2015

Guatemala's President Otto Perez Molina's late-night resignation could upend deeply entrenched military criminal networks or -- as has been Guatemalan…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

ABOUT US