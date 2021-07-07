HomeNewsHaiti President Assassinated in Port-au-Prince
icon

NEWS

Haiti President Assassinated in Port-au-Prince

CARIBBEAN / 7 JUL 2021 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

Armed gunmen have murdered Haiti President Jovenel Moïse and severely wounded First Lady Martine Moïse in a coordinated attack on their home, marking the most high-profile act of violence to hit the Caribbean nation amid significant unrest recently.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed the targeted killing in a press release. The attackers - some of whom reportedly spoke English and Spanish - ambushed the president’s private residence in the capital city of Port-au-Prince in the early morning hours of July 7, shooting and killing him, while the first lady is in the hospital in critical condition.

“The situation is under control. I am in a meeting with the [Supreme Council of the National Police] to ensure security and take all measures for the continuity of the State,” said Joseph. He added that the police and armed forces have taken control of the country's security situation.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Haiti

In one video circulating on social media, a man can be heard speaking in English through a megaphone claiming the attack was part of a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) operation, likely in an effort to create confusion.

“This was a well-orchestrated commando attack,” Bocchit Edmond, Haiti's ambassador to the United States, told the Guardian. “They presented themselves as DEA agents, telling people they had come as part of a DEA operation."

Insecurity has surged across Haiti this year amid significant turmoil brought on by the country’s worsening economic, health and political crises, which prompted widespread anti-government protests.

President Moïse found himself at the center of the uproar. Critics of the president said his term should have ended in February 2021, five years after former President Michel Martelly stepped down in 2016. However, Moïse argued that his five-year term should have extended to February 2022, since he didn't officially take office until early 2017.

InSight Crime Analysis

The assassination of the Haitian president marks a dramatic escalation of the wave of violence that has engulfed the nation in recent months, and will likely contribute to further insecurity in the near future.

Just one week ago, a two-day stretch at the end of June marked a particularly violent period after police union member Guerby Geffrard was murdered.

On June 29, prominent human rights activist Antoinette Duclaire and Diego Charles, a journalist for Radio Tele Vision 2000, were both killed in Port-au-Prince. That same night and into the morning of June 30, at least 19 people were killed in a series of armed attacks in the Delmas 32, Christ-Roi and Avenue N neighborhoods of the capital, according to report from Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network (Réseau National de Défense des Droits de l'Homme - RNDDH).

SEE ALSO: Haiti Massacres Reveal Active Gang Support from Police, Officials

“There is no doubt … that a climate of terror is being created in the country with the complicity of the State authorities and the rights to life, security, physical and mental integrity of citizens are constantly being violated,” the RNDDH said.

It remains unclear who may be responsible for the assassination of the president.

Leading up to the recent killings, gang kidnappings for ransom had skyrocketed, prompting the president himself to call on citizens to help authorities quell the uptick. At the same time, a group of disgruntled police officers, known as the Fantom 509, had been wreaking chaos across the capital city. After a botched March operation in which four police officers were killed, the group organized violent protests and burnt down several police stations. The group is also accused of carrying out the killings on June 29 and 30.

And in a video filmed June 23, Jimmy Chérizier, alias "Barbecue,” a former police officer turned leader of a powerful gang alliance known as the G9 and Family, called for a revolution against the opposition, business sector and political party of President Moïse, once considered to be an ally of the gang.

The G9 alliance had recently been unsettled as two of its founding members have been embroiled in a bitter battle in the capital, caving to rivalries that predated the G9 and undermining its future stability.

*InSight Crime investigator Douwe den Held contributed reporting to this article. This article will continue to be updated as more details emerge.

CARIBBEAN HAITI
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

A Brief History of 'Rachadinha' - The Corruption Scheme Haunting Brazil's Bolsonaro

NEWS / 7 JUL 2021

How 'Narco-Highway' in Honduras Became National News

NEWS / 6 JUL 2021

One Step Closer to Justice for Berta Cáceres in Honduras

NEWS / 6 JUL 2021

Unclear Criteria Undermine US Corruption List in Central America

NEWS / 5 JUL 2021

Violence Against Women: A Weapon for Criminals in Tibú, Colombia

NEWS / 2 JUL 2021

Did an MS13-El Salvador Govt Pact Temporarily Halt Gang Extraditions?

NEWS / 1 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Puerto Ricans Accused of Hired Killings in Dominican Republic

CARIBBEAN / 2 SEP 2011

The trial of nine suspected Puerto Rican hitmen, accused of at least five gangland murders, has begun in the Dominican…

Guyana Is Becoming a 'Narco-State': Ex-Military Commander

CARIBBEAN / 10 APR 2014

A former military commander in Guyana has sounded the alarm that the country is in danger of becoming a "narco-state,"…

Dominican Military Patrol Streets To Fight Crime

CARIBBEAN / 18 JUN 2013

The Dominican military has begun patrolling the streets alongside the country's police force in an effort to reduce high crime…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021

A partnership with the University for Peace will complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica.

ABOUT US