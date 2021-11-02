HomeNewsIllegal Cigarettes Produced with Slave Labor in Brazil
icon

The manufacturing of Illegal cigarettes is big business in Brazil.
NEWS

Illegal Cigarettes Produced with Slave Labor in Brazil

BRAZIL / 2 NOV 2021 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

Contraband cigarettes may appear harmless, but the illicit tobacco trade often spurs other criminal activities – with the latest case being the use of slave labor by a ring that manufactured illegal cigarettes in Brazil.

Authorities rescued 17 Paraguayan nationals and 1 Brazilian that had been kept at an illegal underground cigarette factory in the town of Triunfo, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, according to a police news release. The victims, who had not seen the light of day for 8 months, were held in a bunker and sent food every two days.  

SEE ALSO: Brazil News and Profile

The factory – made to appear as a cereal plant – produced about 10 million packs of cigarettes per month. The cigarettes – sold on the black market in Uruguay and Brazil – brought in a profit of $8.9 million per month.  

The operation that dismantled the illegal cigarette ring took place in late October across Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and São Paulo, with authorities executing  40 arrest warrants and 56 search warrants, Brazilian media reported.

In addition to charges related to contraband, suspects in the case are being charged with human trafficking, money laundering and environmental crimes.

InSight Crime Analysis

The use of slave labor in the production of illegal cigarettes underscores how the counterfeit trade creates opportunities for criminals to exploit vulnerable populations. Counterfeit economies have been linked to child and forced labor, as well as human trafficking.

Big business in Brazil and in the Southern Cone countries, the illegal cigarette trade also foments crime and lines the pockets of criminal groups.

SEE ALSO: Illegal Cigarettes Increasing Presence in Brazil and Southern Cone

According to the Anti-Contraband Association of Latin America (Asociación Latinoamericana Anticontrabando – ALAC), more than half the cigarettes for sale in Brazil are counterfeit, with about six out of every ten cigarettes being illegal. Many of the contraband cigarettes on the Brazilian market come from Paraguay. In 2016, 86 percent of Paraguayan cigarette contraband was reportedly found in Brazil.

In Brazil, contraband cigarettes purportedly move about 10.9 billion reais ($1.9 billion) per year, according to figures published by the news outlet Estadão.

The groups involved in the illegal cigarette trade are often involved in other criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, arms trafficking and money laundering, and the proceeds from contraband cigarette sales may be used to fund other criminal activities.

Brazil’s federal police have stated that the country's criminal gangs, the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC) and the Red Command (Comando Vermelho – CV), have used proceeds from illegal cigarette sales to buy weapons and ammunition.

BRAZIL CONTRABAND HUMAN RIGHTS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The Urabeños After Otoniel - What Becomes of Colombia's Largest Criminal Threat?

NEWS / 1 NOV 2021

Who Has the Best Halloween Costume: Pablo Escobar or El Chapo?

NEWS / 29 OCT 2021

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

THE ORGANIZATION / 29 OCT 2021

The ELN's Power Move: Pipeline Bombings in Colombia's Santander

NEWS / 29 OCT 2021

Judge Rules Memo Fantasma Will Remain in Colombia Prison

NEWS / 28 OCT 2021

Nigerian Mafia Use Venezuelan Drug Mules to Reach Europe

NEWS / 28 OCT 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

PCC: A Prison from Which There Is No Escape

BRAZIL / 14 DEC 2020

It was a Tuesday night, January 14, 2020, after “free time” when prison authorities found his body.

Mexico Military Court Acquits Soldiers Accused of Massacre

HUMAN RIGHTS / 31 MAR 2016

A Mexican military court acquitted all but one of seven soldiers in a prominent human rights case involving alleged military…

Mexico Piracy, Contraband in Perspective

CONTRABAND / 29 APR 2011

The head of one of Mexicos most important business federations said recently that piracy and contraband represented a $74 billion…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

1 OCT 2021

InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…

ABOUT US