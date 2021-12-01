HomeNewsIreland Seizures Highlight Growing Role in Cocaine Trade
icon

Daniel Kinahan, allegedly one of Ireland's foremost drug traffickers
NEWS

Ireland Seizures Highlight Growing Role in Cocaine Trade

COCAINE / 1 DEC 2021 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

Irish authorities have made a string of significant cocaine seizures this year, amid signs the island is becoming increasingly important to European and Latin American traffickers as both a consumption market and transit point.

On November 24, Ireland’s Customs Service discovered 60 kilograms of cocaine in a container at the port of Dublin, which was smuggled from the Dutch port of Rotterdam and another 270 kilograms of marijuana and heroin.

Police sources told the Irish Times only a small number of Irish crime syndicates could organize such a smuggling operation, including the country’s most prominent drug trafficking family: the Kinahan clan.

SEE ALSO: InSight Crime Investigation - The Cocaine Pipeline to Europe

Led by notorious boss Daniel Kinahan, the group is also suspected of being behind two other recent importations: that in early November of a $3.2 million cocaine cargo – somewhere between 50 and 100 kilograms – from France and that in July of up to 500 kilograms of the drug camouflaged in two containers of charcoal from the Netherlands.

The seizures occur within the context of growing cocaine use in Ireland. According to Eamon Dillon, an Irish crime journalist, the small country of 5 million people is now Europe’s third-largest cocaine consumer per capita, behind Spain and the United Kingdom.

“Cocaine is now available in every small town across Ireland compared to being previously only available in the bigger urban areas ... [and] it wholesales at €28,000 [$31,700] a kilogram and can be sold at a street value of €76,000 [$86,000],” he told InSight Crime.

Kinahan is believed to be crucial to the cocaine trade in Ireland and much of Europe, due to being part of a "Super Cartel," with members of the Dutch mafia, the Italian Camorra and Bosnian organized crime. This organization sourced colossal quantities of cocaine, especially from Peru, where prosecutors have targeted their associates.

InSight Crime Analysis

Besides its burgeoning domestic market, Ireland has become a key pivot in the European cocaine trade for three main reasons.

Firstly, there is a growing presence of Irish criminal emissaries in South America. Despatched by their organizations to negotiate, arrange transport for and often guarantee payment for cocaine shipments, Irish criminals have joined a panoply of other European nationalities traveling to source countries to access lower cocaine wholesale prices, according to a 2021 InSight Crime investigation.

This has been most visible when things have gone wrong. In 2019, an alleged Irish emissary was kidnapped in Colombia after a disagreement with a Valle del Cauca-based crime group, while in 2017, a suspected Kinahan clan associate was murdered and dumped in a ravine near Medellín, reportedly by the Oficina, formerly known as the Oficina de Envigado, in retaliation for a seized drug load.

“The Irish Police are taking connections between Irish criminals and South America seriously. In February this year [the Irish police] appointed a full-time liaison officer based in Colombia,” said Dillon, the journalist.

SEE ALSO: Balkan Gangs Supervise Cocaine Trade from Colombia and Across Europe

Secondly, Irish gangs have forged strong ties with other European mafias, especially Dutch drug traffickers. This was most visible in the now-dismantled “Super Cartel” formed between Daniel Kinahan and Ridouan Taghi, the Netherlands' biggest alleged drug trafficker.

First identified by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2018, the consortium was believed responsible for one-third of all cocaine smuggled into the Dutch port of Rotterdam: roughly 33 metric tons of cocaine that year. At present, Kinahan is the last member of the consortium still at large.

Thirdly, the re-routing of maritime trade after the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. With increased red tape and regulations on European cargo arriving in Great Britain, some experts believe there may be an increase in the use of the Irish land border to traffic cocaine into Northern Ireland and from there to Great Britain.

COCAINE EUROPE CRIME
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Dead Kidney Patients

INVESTIGATIONS / 1 DEC 2021

Stress Test for Guatemalan Justice

INVESTIGATIONS / 1 DEC 2021

And Impunity for All

INVESTIGATIONS / 1 DEC 2021

US Guns Flow into Haiti, Fuel Gang Violence

NEWS / 30 NOV 2021

3 Security Takeaways from Xiomara Castro's Historic Win in Honduras

NEWS / 30 NOV 2021

Costa Rica Sabotaging Own Efforts to Protect Vulnerable Sharks

NEWS / 29 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Ñeembucú, Paraguay

COCAINE / 25 FEB 2021

Despite boasting one of Paraguay’s lowest murder rates, Ñeembucú is an important transit point for marijuana heading to Argentina.

Enduring Italians, Ambitious Albanians – How Cocaine is Changing Europe’s Criminal Landscape

'NDRANGHETA / 21 SEP 2021

Ever greater quantities of cocaine are making their way across the Atlantic and are being sold at ever greater prices…

Honduras Prison Murder Silences Trafficker With Links to President’s Brother

COCAINE / 5 NOV 2019

An alleged drug trafficker whose ledgers proved key to convicting the Honduran president’s brother was brutally murdered in prison, leading…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

ABOUT US