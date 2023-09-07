HomeNewsIs Northeast Cartel Expansion Driving Killings of Police in Nuevo León, Mexico? 
icon

Is Northeast Cartel Expansion Driving Killings of Police in Nuevo León, Mexico? 
Killings of police are on the rise in Mexico's northern state of Nuevo León
NEWS

Is Northeast Cartel Expansion Driving Killings of Police in Nuevo León, Mexico? 

MEXICO / 7 SEP 2023 BY PARKER ASMANN AND CHRISTOPHER NEWTON EN

Killings of police officers in Mexico’s northern state of Nuevo León have increased 143% between 2019 and 2022 amid a broader uptick in homicides, which overlaps with the Northeast Cartel’s expansion across the state.

The late-June killing of Gabriel Solano González, the municipal police chief for the city of Linares, was the latest of 16 logged in the state so far this year, according to data from Causa en Común, a watchdog group that relies on news reports from a network of journalists to document murders of police. 

In 2022, Nuevo León recorded 17 police officers killed, compared to just seven in all of 2019. Due to a lack of official counting, Causa en Común says its data is more accurate than the few official statistics that are available, which are plagued by transparency and record-keeping problems. 

The number of police killed in Nuevo León represents just a small fraction of the national total, but the uptick comes alongside a broader rise in violence as well. Homicides have increased almost 200 percent since 2015, from just 450 killings to 1,328 last year, according to government data. 

SEE ALSO: Mexico's Nuevo Leon Calls for Security Surge Amidst Renewed Violence

Violence here has long been tied to criminal dynamics and control of Monterrey, the prized capital city. Federal highways connect the industrial hub to the border cities of Nuevo Laredo and Reynosa, making it a crucial transit point for migrants and drug shipments heading to the United States. 

At the same time, the city’s metropolitan area is one of Mexico’s most important economic centers with close ties to the United States. As such, it is an attractive place to launder large sums of illicit earnings from drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, and other criminal economies without raising much suspicion. 

InSight Crime Analysis

The rise in homicides and killings of police officers in Nuevo León looks to be tied to the Northeast Cartel’s (Cartel del Noreste – CDN) push to expand beyond Tamaulipas. 

Since emerging from the remnants of the Zetas, the CDN has long controlled the US-Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo and the north of Nuevo León. But in recent years, the group has also been trying to expand further south towards Monterrey. 

Since at least 2019, the CDN has battled other Gulf Cartel and Zetas splinter groups, parts of the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG) and other independent groups. 

“The municipalities where they have been killing [police officers] is where the presence of new [organized crime groups] has been seen,” according to a municipal police chief outside of Monterrey who spoke to InSight Crime on condition of anonymity. 

In the middle of last year, for example, a convoy of Northeast Cartel members allegedly ambushed and killed six state police officers in Anáhuac, which sits between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo. About six months later, authorities arrested dozens of alleged Northeast Cartel members and killed six others north of Monterrey. Officials said the group had dispatched various cells from Nuevo Laredo to support efforts to take control of certain municipalities outside the capital city. 

SEE ALSO: The Northeast Cartel and Criminal Hegemony in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

Members of the group have also been implicated in several other attacks and killings of police this year in Salinas Victoria, a small municipality less than 40 kilometers from Monterrey. One municipal and two state police officers were killed after a gun battle in January, while three more municipal police officers were murdered on their day off the next month. 

Across Mexico, criminal groups routinely rely on local corruption to aid expansion efforts and solidify control. Targeted violence is just one of several tactics used to force authorities to shift their allegiances away from competing groups. 

“Typically, what happens when a new group enters is that they try to intimidate local authorities,” said the police chief. “They try to co-opt them through corruption and those that don’t cooperate are killed,” he added. 

That said, it’s not yet clear if the group is specifically targeting police for this reason or if officers are simply being killed during confrontations to capture its members. The Causa en Común data does not track this distinction, only the location and rank of the officials killed. 

Still, local corruption often plays a role in killings of police. Corrupt officers working for an opposing group can be targeted, while others may be killed simply for not cooperating and doing their job. The police chief explained that “very few municipalities confront this collusion between police and [organized crime groups].” 


While the recent killings of police have troubled state authorities, the violence has not risen to levels seen more than a decade ago. During that time, the Zetas and Gulf Cartel overwhelmed authorities in and around Monterrey as the two groups fought to control the metropolitan area due to its strategic geographic and economic characteristics. In 2011 alone, nearly 100 officers were counted among the more than 2,000 homicides recorded in Nuevo León. 

It is still far off, but if current trends continue, Nuevo León may see another cycle of extreme violence related to its evolving criminal landscape. Last month, the Northeast Cartel warned in a “narcomanta” left next to a dead body in Monterrey that more killings could come. 

“For everyone against the Northeast Cartel, it’s better to fall in line or you’ll be killed.” 

GULF CARTEL HOMICIDES JALISCO CARTEL MEXICO NORTHEAST CARTEL POLICE REFORM SECURITY POLICY SINALOA CARTEL ZETAS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Tren de Aragua Brand Spurs Criminal Imposters Outside Venezuela 

NEWS / 6 SEP 2023

Venezuelan Extortion Gangs Exploiting Instagram to Amplify Threats

NEWS / 6 SEP 2023

Are Ecuador’s Army, Police, and Prisons Beyond Reform?

NEWS / 5 SEP 2023

Colombia Restarts Peace Talks With Ex-FARC Mafia, but Violence Persists

NEWS / 5 SEP 2023

3 Obstacles to Uruguay's Fight Against Money Laundering

NEWS / 4 SEP 2023

Human Trafficking Investigation Published in Leading Mexican Newspaper

THE ORGANIZATION / 1 SEP 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Why Did Latin America's Drug Trade Thrive During COVID-19?

ARGENTINA / 5 JUL 2022

Why did drug trafficking enjoy such a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic…

Cocaine and Marijuana Fuel Ever-Higher Homicides in Costa Rica

COCAINE / 27 APR 2023

As homicides rise in Costa Rica, local drug trafficking groups vie for control of the cocaine trade, while others the…

How Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel Has Stayed United for Decades

CHAPITOS / 17 JUL 2023

The Sinaloa Cartel has survived over thirty years as the top dogs of Mexico's drug trafficking world. What is the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Human Trafficking Investigation Published in Leading Mexican Newspaper

1 SEP 2023

Leading Mexican media outlet El Universal featured our most recent investigation, “The Geography of Human Trafficking on the US-Mexico Border,” on the front page of its August 30…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Coverage of Ecuador Leads International Debate

25 AUG 2023

This week, Jeremy McDermott, co-director of InSight Crime, was interviewed by La Sexta, a Spanish television channel, about the situation of extreme violence and insecurity in Ecuador…

THE ORGANIZATION

Human Rights Watch Draws on InSight Crime's Haiti Coverage

18 AUG 2023

Non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch relied on InSight Crime's coverage this week, citing six articles and one of our criminal profiles in its latest report on the humanitarian…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Leads Discussion on Gender and Fentanyl in Central America

4 AUG 2023

Nine InSight Crime articles were cited by Deborah Bonello in her new book, “Narcas: The Secret Rise of Women in Latin America's Cartels.” Among the stories Bonello explores in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

'DataInSights' Featured Among Top Data Journalism Stories Worldwide

28 JUL 2023

Our recent data journalism piece on pretrial detention in Paraguay was featured in the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN)’s “Data Journalism Top 10” for the week…

ABOUT US