HomeNewsMassacres Spike in Antioquia as Colombia’s Urabeños Expand
icon

NEWS

Massacres Spike in Antioquia as Colombia’s Urabeños Expand

COLOMBIA / 10 MAR 2021 BY SARA GARCÍA EN

The central Colombian department of Antioquia has been the scene of four massacres over the first two months of 2021, as the Urabeños trafficking group aims to expand both its routes to the Pacific coast and local drug markets.

The latest slayings occurred in February when five men were shot dead at a coffee farm located in the Tapartó settlement in the Andes municipality, in southeastern Antioquia department, El Tiempo reported.

Following the incident, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, the director of the National Police, Major General Jorge Luis Vargas, and the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, held a Security Council session in which they called for the arrests of several suspected members of the Urabeños group, which they said were responsible for the killings.

SEE ALSO: Uptick in Colombia Massacres Highlights Shifting Criminal Dynamics

The Andes massacre was the second to take place on a coffee farm in southeastern Antioquia this year. Last year, seven massacres were recorded in this subregion, according to a study by Colombia’s Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz – Indepaz).

InSight Crime Analysis

The Urabeños are battling for control of southeastern Antioquia for two reasons: the region is key to moving drugs to the Pacific coast, and its coffee plantations present a unique market for local drug sales.

Year after year, approximately 80,000 people work seasonally on Antioquia’s coffee farms. The workers, many of them migrants, also present a large consumer market.

The massacres in Southeast Antioquia appear related to a confrontation between gangs associated with the Urabeños, which is also known as the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), and the Medellin-based Oficina de Envigado. Both are looking to control local drug markets.

According to a warning published by the Ombudsman’s Office in August 2020, the municipalities of Ciudad Bolívar, Salgar, Betania, Hispania, Andes and Jardín are all at high risk for conflict over control of microtrafficking.

The Urabeños’ spread across southeastern Antioquia has also brought the group in conflict with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional- ELN). The battle is primarily over the department of Chocó and the key drug routes there to Colombia’s Pacific Coast, according to Fernando Quijano, director of Colombia’s Corporation for Peace and Social Development (Corporación para la Paz y el Desarrollo Social – Corpades).

SEE ALSO: The Endless War to Control Northwest Colombia’s Drug Routes

Carlos Zapata, the coordinator of the Human Rights and Peace Observatory within Colombia’s Popular Training Institute (Instituto Popular de Capacitación), told InSight Crime that the Urabeños are looking to maintain control of the routes to the Pacific, while also showing an interest in selling drugs locally. Meanwhile, the investigator added, other groups in the region are looking to do the same.

“They are looking to expand their local client base, but they are also disputing the routes to the Pacific that they have controlled for more than 20 years,” Zapata said.

Whatever their motive, the Urabeños’ strategy to expand their control into southeastern Antioquia has not delivered them the desired results.

Venturing to control new routes towards Chocó seems to have weakened the group’s territorial consolidation efforts, preventing it from building the necessary alliances. Meanwhile, the group continues its war with the ELN to the northwest of the department.

COLOMBIA ELN OFICINA DE ENVIGADO URABEÑOS

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes Spread Across Caribbean

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

Battle for Guatemala’s Top Courts Intensifies

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

How Brazil’s Borders Became More Diverse, Dangerous

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Prison Break Lays Bare Haiti Gang Leader’s Ties to Elites

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Stay Frosty: Further Innovations in Drug Trafficking

NEWS / 5 MAR 2021

Plots of Amazon Rainforest Illegally Sold on Facebook

NEWS / 5 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Women Who Want to Leave Coca Behind in Colombia’s Putumayo

COCAINE / 26 MAR 2020

In Putumayo, as in much of Colombia, female coca growers face a difficult choice: obey armed groups and continue working…

What Does Coronavirus Mean for Criminal Governance in Latin America?

BRAZIL / 31 MAR 2020

A number of criminal groups across Latin America are ordering ceasefires and exerting control over local communities as fears of…

Video: Colombia’s Wounded Urabeños Seek a Way Out

COLOMBIA / 15 DEC 2017

Colombia’s wounded Urabeños group has announced a unilateral ceasefire in its latest bid to negotiate with the government. InSight Crime…

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Strategic Communications Manager Job Description

12 FEB 2021

InSight Crime is looking for a full-time strategic communications manager. This person needs to be able to work in a fast-paced world of daily news, high-profile investigations, national and international…

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …