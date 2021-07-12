HomeNewsNumber of People Fleeing Their Homes Has Doubled in Colombia
icon

A Colombian family leave their home in the southwestern department of Nariño.
NEWS

Number of People Fleeing Their Homes Has Doubled in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 12 JUL 2021 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

The pandemic has done nothing to reduce clashes between criminal actors in Colombia, with a rise in violence in early 2021 causing the number of people fleeing their homes to skyrocket.

Between January and March 2021, displacements in Colombia increased by 101 percent compared with the same period in 2020, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned in its June 2021 report.

Of those displaced, 80 percent fled due to threats from criminal groups or outbreaks of violence, accounting for 29,252 displaced people, mostly in Colombia's Pacific region and the Western departments of Nariño, Antioquia and Cauca.

Only a fraction of those displaced - 5,415 people in total - had been able to return home by June 2021.

SEE ALSO: Violence Rages On in Colombia's Cauca Department

While Colombia is home to a growing number of criminal groups, the OCHA report showed that the country's three largest are mostly responsible for the displacements, namely the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN), the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia - AGC), also known as the Urabeños, and a range of dissident groups once belonging to the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC).

InSight Crime Analysis

Residents of Colombia's most at-risk areas are paying the price for the adaptability shown by the country's criminal groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Security forces have been distracted by a COVID-19 crisis that has pummeled the country in waves. While displacements doubled between January and March 2021, clashes between criminal actors and authorities dwindled.

Security operations against armed groups dropped by 48 percent between January and April, while reports of violence between criminal actors increased by 44 percent, according to a report by the Ideas for Peace Foundation think tank (Fundación Ideas para la Paz - FIP).

SEE ALSO: Criminal Governance Under Coronavirus: How Colombian Groups Seized the Day

And why were Nariño, Cauca and Antioquia the most violent departments? In a 2019 review of displacements in Colombia by InSight Crime, these three departments already accounted for three of the top four departments with the most people fleeing their homes. The motives have only worsened.

In Antioquia, seven community displacements had already occurred in different areas of the department by March. In total, more than 4,000 people left municipalities such as Ituango, Amalfi, Peque and Murindo due to armed confrontations between the ELN and Urabeños, RCN reported.

Nariño, on Colombia’s southern border with Ecuador, has been in serious conflict due to the former FARC factions, ELN and Urabeños all fighting for control. But in early 2021, the dissident FARC groups have increasingly turned on each other.

Violence between the FARC's dissident 30th Front and an alliance of FARC and Urabeños groups has made the situation all the more volatile.

To the north of Nariño, in Cauca, FARC dissident cells and the ELN are fighting over coca. The eternal attempts to control cocaine trafficking has seen a worrying escalation of brutal old war tactics, such as anti-personnel mines. Out of fear of falling victim to these explosive devices, dozens of families have fled the municipality of Argelia, one of Cauca's violence hotspots. In Caloto, another municipality in Cauca, 500 people abandoned their homes due to clashes.

While mobility restrictions have only recently been lifted in many parts of Colombia, it appears that criminal groups have ignored those restrictions and quarantine measures for months. As they have tried to recover economic losses resulting from the pandemic, Colombians caught in the crossfire have been forced to leave their homes in the midst of a complicated health crisis in order to save their lives.

COLOMBIA DISPLACEMENT ELN EX-FARC MAFIA URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Love Honey - The Odd Sexual Stimulant Sweeping Brazil's Party Scene

NEWS / 10 JUL 2021

Sweeping Corruption Probe Tests Dominican Republic’s Anti-Graft Fight

NEWS / 9 JUL 2021

Who Was Behind the Killing of Haiti's President?

NEWS / 9 JUL 2021

No More Masks - Jalisco Cartel Members Reveal Their Faces

NEWS / 9 JUL 2021

Border Command

COLOMBIA / 8 JUL 2021

G9 and Family

CARIBBEAN / 8 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

1 Killed in FARC Bus Bombing

COLOMBIA / 1 DEC 2010

One person died and 10 more were injured when a bus-bomb exploded in front of a police station in a…

Venezuela Govt Blames Colombia Paramilitaries for Violence, Contraband

COLOMBIA / 27 AUG 2015

On August 19, following an attack that left three military wounded and which the government attributed to paramilitaries,…

'Corruption Costs Colombia $4 Billion a Year'

COLOMBIA / 12 AUG 2011

According to Colombia's Attorney General, corruption costs the country $4.2 billion dollars a year, and just seven percent of all…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

ABOUT US