HomeNewsMemo Fantasma Properties in Colombia Used to Compensate Victims of Violence
icon

Torre 85 in Bogotá where properties belonging to Memo Fantasma were seized
NEWS

Memo Fantasma Properties in Colombia Used to Compensate Victims of Violence

AUC / 15 SEP 2021 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

Dozens of properties and other assets seized from Memo Fantasma, one of Colombia’s foremost drug traffickers, will be used to provide support for those who have suffered from violence in the country.

On September 14, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office announced it would be handing over three offices and 20 parking spaces in Bogotá to the Victims’ Reparation Fund (Fondo para la Reparación a las Víctimas).

The three offices, located in Bogotá’s Torre 85, were valued at 9.8 billion Colombian pesos ($2.1 million) and the 20 parking spaces at 1 billion Colombian pesos ($220,000). These assets are only part of the estate seized from Guillermo León Acevedo Giraldo, alias “Memo Fantasma,” a former paramilitary leader and longtime drug trafficker that InSight Crime identified and later located living a luxury life in Madrid in 2020.

Acevedo was arrested in Bogotá in June 2021. His portfolio of assets around Colombia was worth 66.6 billion Colombian pesos ($17.3 million), according to the Attorney General’s Office.

SEE ALSO: How ‘Memo Fantasma’ Sold Property to Colombia VP's Family Company

This transfer was just one of several transfers of seized criminal assets to the Victims’ Reparation Fund.

In August, properties worth $7.7 million and linked to the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia - AUC), which Acevedo was once a part of, were also transferred to the Fund.

The Fund then uses these profits in a variety of ways. These range from support for setting up new companies, as happened for 302 families in Antioquia in September, to distributing goods that were seized from smugglers.

InSight Crime Analysis

As part of its investigation which uncovered Memo Fantasma’s life in Madrid, InSight Crime revealed that Acevedo had acquired a series of lots that were later turned into Torre 85 by using his mother and grandmother’s names, Margoth de Jesús Giraldo Ramírez and María Enriqueta Ramírez. Both women are facing charges of money laundering but have pled not guilty. Acevedo teamed up with Hitos Urbanos Limitada, a company owned by Colombia’s Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez and her husband, Álvaro Rincón.

In exchange for handing over his properties, Acevedo was granted offices and parking lots inside Torre 85, which have not been turned over to the Victims’ Reparation Fund.

SEE ALSO: The Invisible Drug Lord: Hunting 'The Ghost'

While Rincón admitted working with Acevedo, he denied any knowledge of his criminal past. And Ramírez filed criminal complaints against InSight Crime Co-director for “affecting her right to moral integrity, good name, dignity and honor.” The complaint was later withdrawn.

To be sure, Colombia’s oversight of seized criminal assets has not been perfect, marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. But this decision by the Attorney General’s Unit brings one chapter of Memo Fantasma’s criminal past to a close.

And seeing profits amassed by Acevedo over a long criminal career stretching back to the Medellín Cartel used to compensate victims of violence provides a real sense of catharsis.

AUC COLOMBIA MONEY LAUNDERING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

A Roaring Trade: Wildlife Trafficking in Colombia’s Amazon

INVESTIGATIONS / 15 SEP 2021

South Africa Raises Profile as Cocaine Trafficking Hub

NEWS / 14 SEP 2021

Is Dominican Republic Making Gains in Anti-Corruption Fight?

NEWS / 13 SEP 2021

Costa Rica Struggles to Profit from Sale of Narco-Assets

NEWS / 13 SEP 2021

Monos Leader Continues to Call the Shots from Behind Bars

NEWS / 10 SEP 2021

Haiti’s Neighbors Grow Concerned at Spread of Gang Governance

NEWS / 10 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombian General Accused of Drug Ties Turns Himself in to US Authorities

COLOMBIA / 19 JUL 2012

Colombian General Mauricio Santoyo has turned himself in to US authorities, while a new report suggests that the general may…

Latin America's Weak Points in Fighting Money Laundering

MONEY LAUNDERING / 4 MAR 2016

Every year, the US State Department releases a detailed policy breakdown for countries considered major hubs for money laundering and…

Two FARC Guerrillas Killed in First Reported Violation of Colombia Ceasefire

COLOMBIA / 17 NOV 2016

Two FARC guerrillas have reportedly been killed by soldiers in Colombia in the first publicly reported violation of a bilateral…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US