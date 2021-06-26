HomeNewsMemo Fantasma, Colombia’s Underworld Ghost, is Captured in Bogota
icon

Guillermo León Acevedo Giraldo, alias "Memo Fantasma," is placed under arrest in Bogota.
NEWS

Memo Fantasma, Colombia’s Underworld Ghost, is Captured in Bogota

AUC / 25 JUN 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Guillermo León Acevedo Giraldo, alias “Memo Fantasma,” a former paramilitary leader and longtime drug trafficker who escaped prosecution for decades by living behind a façade of legitimate business dealings, was captured June 25 by Colombian authorities.

Colombia’s National Police told InSight Crime it had captured the alleged trafficker and three others, two of whom are related to Acevedo, in operations in the country’s capital, Bogotá, and the northwestern departments of Antioquia and Córdoba. The police also said Acevedo, who was apprehended in Bogotá, will face charges of money laundering, criminal conspiracy and illicit enrichment.

Acevedo’s lawyer, David Espinosa Acuña, did not respond to repeated attempts to reach him for comment.

Acevedo’s shadow life first came to light following an article in El Espectador in 2015 and later following a more extensive, two-year, six-part investigation published by InSight Crime in March 2020. The InSight Crime investigation chronicled how he had slipped under the radar for years, how he had built a business empire and how InSight Crime had tracked him down living in Madrid, Spain.

SEE ALSO: The Invisible Drug Lord: Hunting the 'Ghost'

Although Acevedo continued to duck allegations following the publication of the InSight Crime report, the Attorney General Office’s soon confirmed his identity. More information followed, as other investigators sifted through the reams of testimony given by former paramilitary leaders following their demobilization in the early 2000s, and the Attorney General’s Office reopened an investigation into Acevedo, which led to the seizure of numerous properties connected to him. While details varied, especially given his use of various aliases such as “Sebastián Colmenares,” the central story remained consistent: Acevedo had escaped justice. 

Just how he had done this, though, remains a mystery. His alias, Memo Fantasma (Will the Ghost), was well known in the underworld because he had worked with various drug trafficking organizations in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In the late 1990s, he became part of the Central Bolívar Bloque (Bloque Central Bolívar – BCB), one of several parts of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia – AUC), then the world’s largest paramilitary army and cocaine trafficking group.

And in 2004, using the alias Sebastián Colmenares, Acevedo and seven other leaders of the AUC signed a letter of intent, promising to work towards a peace deal with the government.

Until now, Acevedo was the only one of those leaders who had not been jailed or killed.    

Instead, he was able to build an aviation, cattle ranching and real estate business with holdings in Europe and South America, including in Bogotá where he sold lots to the family real estate business of Marta Lucía Ramírez, Colombia’s current vice president and foreign chancellor. Her husband converted the lots into a swanky office building.

At the time of the sale in 2006, Ramírez had recently gone from defense minister to senator. Her husband, Alvaro Rincón, was running the real estate business, but Ramírez was a shareholder in the firm. For his part, Acevedo was escaping the AUC demobilization process. Still, when questioned, both Rincón and Ramírez denied knowing that Acevedo had paramilitary and drug trafficking ties and said another firm had the obligation to do due diligence on the client, not them.

Both Ramírez and Acevedo reacted strongly to the InSight Crime report. Ramírez filed a criminal defamation suit against InSight Crime co-director and author of the Memo Fantasma stories, Jeremy McDermott, but later dropped the suit.

Acevedo also filed a criminal defamation suit against McDermott. It is not clear if this case against McDermott will proceed, if Acevedo is formally charged with the crimes that he says McDermott has falsely levied against him.     

InSight Crime Analysis

Acevedo bridged two eras of drug trafficking in Colombia: the era of the visibles and that of the invisibles. Pablo Escobar epitomized the visibles – becoming not just an ostentatious drug trafficker and brutal murderer but an alternate congressman and philanthropist.

Acevedo was tied to Escobar’s Medellín Cartel going back to the early 1990s. He was also tied to the AUC, which, with their close to 30,000 paramilitary soldiers, was perhaps the ultimate culmination of the era of the visibles.

SEE ALSO: Colombia News and Profile

But until media unearthed him, Acevedo was also the quintessential invisible, part of a new generation of traffickers who rely less on brute force, crude populism and paramilitary armies, and more on anonymity, backroom political deals and savvy business investments.

Acevedo’s capture, while laudatory, is an embarrassing reminder of the many failures regarding the AUC demobilization process, as well as the challenges going forward of finding the many other invisibles who remain at large.

AUC COCAINE COLOMBIA INVISIBLES
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Honduran Fugitive More Money Launderer than MS13 Leader

NEWS / 25 JUN 2021

El Coqui’s Victory – An Urban Invasion in Caracas

NEWS / 25 JUN 2021

What Will Gabino's Departure Mean for the ELN?

NEWS / 24 JUN 2021

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

THE ORGANIZATION / 24 JUN 2021

Hashish: New Player in Brazil Drug Markets

NEWS / 24 JUN 2021

Eliecer Erlinto Chamorro, alias 'Antonio Garcia'

COLOMBIA / 24 JUN 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Renacer Arrest Points to Splintering of Colombia Drug Trade

COLOMBIA / 27 APR 2011

Colombia captured a top commander of one of the country's smaller drug-trafficking groups, Renacer (Rebirth). The existence of…

Colombia Seizing Over $300,000 of Contraband a Day

COLOMBIA / 5 FEB 2014

In just the first 20 days of January 2014, Colombia's tax and customs police (Polfa) seized nearly $6.5 million in…

Brief: FARC in Venezuela? Depends on What You Mean

COLOMBIA / 18 APR 2011

In an interview with the radio station La FM in Colombia, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said that…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021

A partnership with the University for Peace will complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica.

THE ORGANIZATION

With Support from USAID, InSight Crime Will Investigate Organized Crime in Haiti

31 MAY 2021

The project will seek to map out Haiti's principal criminal economies, profile the specific groups and actors, and detail their links to elements of the state.

ABOUT US