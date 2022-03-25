HomeNewsMilitias Fleece Locals for Basic Services in Rio Favelas
icon

Rising gas prices have been acutely felt in Rio's poorer favelas where criminal groups control much of the economy.
NEWS

Militias Fleece Locals for Basic Services in Rio Favelas

BRAZIL / 25 MAR 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

Armed militias in many of Rio de Janeiro's favelas are setting exorbitant prices for gas cylinders and other basic goods, knowing residents have little choice but to pay up.

The average price of a gas cylinder in favelas controlled by gangs and armed militias is approximately $28, around 40 percent higher than the average price in the rest of the state, according to Brazilian news site Globo. Residents attempting to bypass the price hike and purchase cheaper gas from legal vendors may face violent reprisals.

"You can't buy gas anywhere else. You can only buy gas with the militias," a favela resident told Globo, adding that cylinders bought from different providers would be confiscated. "That's if they don't attack you because in the favela it's forbidden to buy gas from somewhere else," he said.

SEE ALSO: Gatonet - The Illegal TV Connections Bankrolling Militias in Rio

The militias – vigilante networks initially formed to combat Rio's powerful drug gangs, often comprising active and retired members of the security forces – have steadily evolved into criminal groups and gained a chokehold on a long list of basic services in the state. Aside from gas cylinders, these groups reportedly control internet and cable TV services, as well as transportation and construction businesses in many of Rio's favelas.

The militias have also usurped territories and criminal economies previously controlled by drug gangs. And according to a 2020 study by the Brazilian Public Security Forum, armed militias now control half the area of Rio De Janeiro.

InSight Crime Analysis

Militias in Rio's favelas have long filled a vacuum left by a largely absent state, stepping in to deliver services including electricity, internet, water, and even clandestine television.

But while services such as television have been sold at a lower prices – allowing militias to undercut legal providers – these groups are now taking advantage of their monopolistic territorial control to hike costs for gas cylinders. And with no other suppliers, residents of many Rio favelas are at the whim of criminal groups.

SEE ALSO: Brazil Tries to Reclaim Rio's Favelas - Ad Infinitum

In addition to controlling basic commodities, Rio militias have also set up lucrative extortion rackets targeting local businesses, car parks and real estate companies. The militias are also heavily involved the drug trade and money laundering; the groups boast a vast network of legal businesses used to conceal illicit funds.

Heavy-handed state interventions have done little to unseat these groups. Past operations have rarely targeted zones held by militias, instead opting for territory held by drug trafficking gangs.

BRAZIL BRAZIL MILITIAS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Mexico Claims Premature Victory After Troops Deployed to Calm Nuevo Laredo

NEWS / 25 MAR 2022

Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

THE ORGANIZATION / 25 MAR 2022

Why Does Latin America Dominate the World's Most Violent Cities List?

NEWS / 24 MAR 2022

How a Haiti Suburb Fuelled the Rise of a Formidable Street Gang

NEWS / 23 MAR 2022

400 Mawozo

CARIBBEAN / 23 MAR 2022

US Sanctions Up Ante in Hunt for Guatemala's Huistas

NEWS / 23 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Brazil Goes After Gang Finances But With Little Guarantee of Success

BRAZIL / 28 SEP 2020

Recent operations in Brazil against the country’s two leading gangs, the PCC and Red Command, show that authorities are varying…

Surging South America Cocaine Use a Market Boom for Crime Networks

BOLIVIA / 5 JUL 2016

Growth of cocaine use in South America is outpacing any other region in the world and creating an emerging…

Rio Militia Boss Flees Jail

BRAZIL / 2 SEP 2011

A leader of the Justice League, one of Rio de Janeiro's most powerful militia groups, escaped from prison after the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

25 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s extensive coverage of notorious Guatemala drug group – the Huistas – gained media attention after the United States government sanctioned the organization and offered $10 million…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's In-Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

18 MAR 2022

The once-feared Zetas have left a powerful imprint on Mexico’s underworld. Their ruthlessness and frequent acts of barbarism affected the way cartels fight each other, and authorities, to…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Complexity of Michoacán

11 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

In the News

4 MAR 2022

InSight Crime takes pride in its investigators being go-to sources for media reporting on organized crime. Colombia investigator Javier Lizcano was featured by Colombia’s Cable Noticias, a…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Training Tomorrow’s Investigators

25 FEB 2022

InSight Crime continues to strengthen its collaboration with academic institutions around the region. One of our longest-standing partnerships is with Bogotá-based Universidad del Rosario on the …

ABOUT US