HomeNewsSons of Former Panama President Plead Guilty in Odebrecht Investigation
icon

Brothers Ricardo Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares in jail in Guatemala
NEWS

Sons of Former Panama President Plead Guilty in Odebrecht Investigation

ELITES AND CRIME / 16 DEC 2021 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

Two sons of former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States related to the sweeping Odebrecht corruption scandal, although their father has so far managed to evade prosecution at home despite widespread speculation of his involvement in the same scheme.

Ricardo Martinelli Linares pleaded guilty December 14 to conspiracy to commit money laundering charges filed by prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York after being extradited from Guatemala less than a week earlier.

His brother, Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, pleaded guilty to the same charges in New York on December 2 after he too was extradited from Guatemala in the middle of November.

SEE ALSO: InDepth Coverage of Elites and Organized Crime

Between 2009 and 2014, “the Martinelli Linares brothers have admitted to establishing secret bank accounts in the names of shell companies in foreign countries and the United States in order to disguise close to $30 million in Odebrecht’s bribe payments to one of their close relatives, a high-ranking public official in Panama,” stated US Attorney Breon Peace.

Guatemala’s National Police arrested both brothers at the international airport in Guatemala City in July 2020 as they tried to board a plane to leave the country for Panama. That same day, US prosecutors unsealed the criminal complaint filed against the brothers.

Uncovered in 2014, the graft scandal involving the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht involved hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes paid out to secure public works contracts across Latin America. It has since become the region’s largest corruption scandal, ensnaring a wide range of high-level officials, including presidents, lawmakers and business elites.

InSight Crime Analysis

The speed with which both Martinelli brothers pleaded guilty to the money laundering charges brought against them raises questions about their potential cooperation with US authorities, and if that will aid other Odebrecht-related investigations into the elusive former Panamanian president.

“[Odebrecht] used national and foreign banks and transferred illicit money to public servants and their families for an amount greater than $100 million,” prosecutors in Panama wrote in an April 2021 press release detailing the findings of their investigation.

SEE ALSO: How Odebrecht Profited From Corrupting LatAm Political Elites

Between 2010 and 2014, while Martinelli served as president, prosecutors said Odebrecht paid $59 million in bribes to secure lucrative infrastructure projects. Despite facing corruption and money laundering charges at home, the former head of state has never stood trial in connection to the Odebrecht scandal. He’s also faced a series of other accusations of official misconduct during his time in office, but has so far managed to avoid jail time.

While prosecutors stopped short of naming Martinelli in the complaint filed against Luis and Ricardo, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) described the brothers as being “close relatives” of the “high-ranking government official” implicated in their money laundering scheme, who served from "about 2009 until in or about 2014.”

Both brothers served as “intermediaries for corrupt payments and the provision of other things of value that Odebrecht offered and provided to the Panama government official,” the FBI agent wrote. “Among other things, [Luis and Ricardo] established offshore bank accounts in the names of offshore shell companies to receive and disguise bribe payments from Odebrecht made for the benefit of the Panama government official.”

ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA MONEY LAUNDERING PANAMA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

El Salvador's Gangs Send a Message in Blood

NEWS / 16 DEC 2021

Pins and Needles – How Credit Card Fraud Works in Latin America

NEWS / 15 DEC 2021

The Battle to Save Brazil's Freshwater Giant, the Arapaima

NEWS / 15 DEC 2021

Did Anti-Drug Crusade Lead to Haiti President's Killing?

NEWS / 14 DEC 2021

Colombian Prosecutors Dismiss Memo Fantasma Libel Case Against InSight Crime Director

NEWS / 14 DEC 2021

Could US Anti-Violence Models Work in Latin America?

NEWS / 13 DEC 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Guatemala Powerbroker Withdraws US Asylum Plea To Face Criminal Charges

ELITES AND CRIME / 28 AUG 2018

A longtime powerbroker in Guatemala has withdrawn his plea for asylum in the United States and will instead be deported…

Drug Traffickers Destroying Large Sections of CentAm Forests: Report

ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME / 16 MAY 2017

A new study estimates that up to 30 percent of all deforestation in three Central American countries is due to…

From Guatemala's President to Prisoner in Less than 24 Hours

ELITES AND CRIME / 9 SEP 2015

General Otto Perez Molina ceased being president of Guatemala inside a courtroom. Not before. All of his power dissipated before…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US