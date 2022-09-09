HomeNewsFormer Paramilitary Hernán Giraldo Charged With Child Sexual Abuse in Colombia
icon

Tras 12 años de prisión en EE.UU el líder de los Pachenca volvió en calidad de deportado
NEWS

Former Paramilitary Hernán Giraldo Charged With Child Sexual Abuse in Colombia

AUC / 9 SEP 2022 BY SARA GARCÍA AND LAURA ÁVILA EN

An infamous former paramilitary commander of Colombia’s once-feared right-wing self-defense forces has formally been charged with sexually abusing minors, which authorities allege he carried out while in two prisons following his demobilization.

Colombia's Attorney General's Office announced the charges on September 8 after several months of investigating Hernán Giraldo Serna, alias "El Taladro,” a former commander with the so-called Tayrona Resistance Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia - AUC).

SEE ALSO: The Paramilitaries and Sexual Violence in the Caribbean Coast of Colombia

"The evidence collected by the Colombian Attorney General's Office indicates that at least four minors were exploited and tricked into [going to] detention centers located in [the departments of] Antioquia and Atlántico, where Giraldo was detained between February 2006 and May 2008," prosecutors stated

The Attorney’s General’s Office added these acts are alleged crimes against humanity. Giraldo was also charged with violent sexual assault, human trafficking, and forced abortion.

InSight Crime Analysis

The designation of Giraldo's acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity is significant, underscoring that the government recognizes there is no statute of limitations for the systematic abuses he allegedly committed against girls and women. 

This legal distinction is important because the cases of sexual violence Giraldo has been charged with were not the only abuses he is believed to have committed. Giraldo, also known as Colombia's "biggest predator," allegedly committed more than 200 rapes of young girls during his paramilitary command.

From the 1980s until his demobilization in 2006, Giraldo and his men dominated the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta on Colombia's Caribbean coast, in large part through the alleged systematic abuse of girls and women.

Indeed, sexual violence was the weapon of war used by Giraldo and his group to control territory and perpetuate their criminal empire, as InSight Crime documented in an in-depth investigation. 

Giraldo was sentenced for this and other crimes in 2018 through Colombia’s Justice and Peace courts, which handle crimes committed by demobilized paramilitaries. However, the Attorney General’s Office’s recent accusations appear to confirm that Giraldo continued to abuse minors after he demobilized.

SEE ALSO: A Criminal Empire that Abused Girls and Women

In addition, the decision sets a precedent that should ensure these types of crimes -- committed on a large scale during the conflict -- do not go unpunished. Other investigations carried out by organizations like the Truth Commission, the body in charge of investigating and exposing abuses committed during the conflict, confirm the use of sexual violence by armed actors.

“We [the commission] observed that paramilitaries in particular, and especially those fronts located in the Caribbean, [and the departments of] Meta and Putumayo, used sexual violence to threaten people and deprive them of their land. There was an intentionality behind sexual violence [that was] linked to territorial control for the benefit of economic and political interests," Truth Commissioner Alejandra Miller told InSight Crime.

If convicted, Giraldo would lose the benefits of the Justice and Peace Law, which granted him lighter sentences of up to eight years in prison, and would instead be tried by the ordinary justice system.

AUC AUC COLOMBIA COLOMBIA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Impact on the Media Landscape

THE ORGANIZATION / 9 SEP 2022

Corumbá: The Beating Heart of Bolivia-Brazil Smuggling

NEWS / 9 SEP 2022

Is Brazil's PCC Trying to Take Over Paraguay's Marijuana Business?

NEWS / 8 SEP 2022

The Dominican Republic's Uphill Battle to Root Out Corruption

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 SEP 2022

César Peralta, the Best Middleman in the Dominican Republic's Cocaine Trade

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 SEP 2022

The Dominican Republic – The Caribbean’s Cocaine Hub 

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 SEP 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Questions Surround Venezuela's Recent Seizure of Rare Drug Sub

COCAINE / 6 MAY 2022

Venezuelan authorities have not offered much information about the recent capture of a drug smuggling submarine close to the border…

Corruption at Every Stage: Legal Actors Meet Criminal Networks

COCA / 22 SEP 2021

From ornamental fish trafficking to land grabbing, corruption greases the wheels of every environmental crime motor, feeding deforestation and biodiversity…

New Cocaine, Marijuana Trafficking Connections Between Colombia, Brazil

BRAZIL / 6 JAN 2022

The dismantling of a gang trafficking marijuana and cocaine from Colombia to Brazil has revealed greater connections between organized crime…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

19 AUG 2022

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on…

THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

ABOUT US