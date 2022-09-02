HomeNewsPrice Differences Keep Peru's Coca Flowing Illegally Into Bolivia
icon

Peru coca prices are far below neighboring Bolivia, which leads to trafficking of the crop.
NEWS

Price Differences Keep Peru's Coca Flowing Illegally Into Bolivia

BOLIVIA / 2 SEP 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

Cheap coca leaves and cocaine paste from Peru are flooding into neighboring Bolivia due to a longstanding price imbalance between the two countries. As Peru’s cultivation rises alongside Bolivian cocaine production, this relationship seems cemented in place.  

Coca and cocaine paste from Peru have been entering Bolivia through at least 10 trafficking routes, according to an August 29 report by newspaper El Deber, citing operations and seizures made by Bolivia’s Directorate of Coca Leaf and Industrialization (Dirección General de la Hoja de Coca e Industrialización - DIGCOIN), which watches over suspected routes to prevent coca leaves from entering the country.

The vast majority of the illegal coca leaves are intended for use in cocaine production, DIGCOIN Director Darío Manrique told El Deber. The likely destinations of trafficked coca were a selection of municipalities located in the departments of La Paz, which borders Peru, and Pando, which also touches Brazil.

SEE ALSO: 3 Reasons Why Coca Crops Are at Record High in Peru

Manrique pointed to the town of Desaguadero, located on the southern shore of Lake Titicaca, as being particularly affected. A seizure of 5,500 packages of coca leaves coming from Peru was made last year, he explained.

Peru is currently seeing its highest levels of coca leaf production in a decade. With eradication efforts stymied by the global pandemic and farmers shifting closer to the Bolivian border, the country seems poised to deliver higher and higher quantities of coca to the Bolivian market.

This prevalence of Peruvian contraband has been linked to pricing differences. Del Castillo told El Deber that 50 pounds of Peruvian coca went for a price of $87 while the Bolivian stuff reached prices of $174 for the same amount.

For his part, Manrique maintained that DIGCOIN is committed to cutting off the flow of Peruvian coca into Bolivia’s black market. 

“In coordination between Digcoin and the Vice Ministry of (Social Defense and) Controlled Substances, controls are carried out on the country's main highways, but also at border points,” Manrique told El Deber. 

InSight Crime Analysis

Simple economics stand in the way of the Bolivian government’s efforts to stem the flow of illegal Peruvian coca leaves.

This price disparity has been in place for a long time. “The issue is the price fixing that Peru does through its National Coca Company [Empresa Nacional de la Coca - ENACO]. It makes the purchase price for the producer much lower than what the Bolivian market offers,” Nicolas Zevallos, director of the Peru-based Institute for Criminology (Instituto de Criminologia), told InSight Crime. 

Peru’s state-owned National Coca Company (Empresa Nacional de la Coca - ENACO) buys the country’s legally cultivated coca from producers but it has long been understood that ENACO cannot compete with the higher prices that drug traffickers are willing to pay. 

In fact, for nearly two decades ENACO’s price for a kilogram of legal coca has remained at between $2-4.

SEE ALSO: Coca Crops Surge Amid Security Vacuum on Peru-Bolivia Border

Drug traffickers, in contrast, have historically been willing to pay more. Security expert Pedro Yarangas told InSight Crime that, before the pandemic, a kilogram of Peruvian coca fetched a price of $10. But prices dropped "disastrously" after the COVID-19 pandemic, however. "Those who continue to grow coca do so only under contracts to certain drug trafficking clans, but still to sell at low prices," he added.

Yarangas estimated that over 75 percent of Peru's coca is deviated towards Bolivia, and argued that the current relationship between coca cultivation and cocaine production between the two countries is likely to remain. "For more than 15 years, Bolivia has become a warehouse for Peruvian drugs. From Bolivia, it goes by air to Paraguay, then continues to Brazil by land," he said.

BOLIVIA COCA COCAINE PERU
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

From Empires to World Wars - A History of the Global Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 1 SEP 2022

Behind the Manhunt for Sebastián Marset, Founder of the First Uruguayan Cartel

NEWS / 31 AUG 2022

Does Australia Receive Enough Cocaine To Meet Demand?

NEWS / 30 AUG 2022

Corrupt Police Play Both Sides in Guanajuato, Mexico

NEWS / 29 AUG 2022

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

THE ORGANIZATION / 26 AUG 2022

The Bosses Who Run Venezuela's Most Lawless Prisons

NEWS / 26 AUG 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Guatemala Police Case Stirs Up Dark Memories

COCAINE / 2 DEC 2020

Authorities in Guatemala have arrested seven individuals, among them four police officers, accused of belonging to a criminal organization…

Bodies Hanging from Bridges - Where Mexico Led, Ecuador Follows

COCAINE / 17 FEB 2022

The discovery of two bodies hanging from a bridge in Ecuador may be the starkest sign yet of the country’s…

Hide and Seek: How Drug Traffickers Get Creative at Sea

BRAZIL / 20 FEB 2021

Drug traffickers engage in a creative game of hide and seek with coast guards and other security forces that board…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

19 AUG 2022

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on…

THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

ABOUT US