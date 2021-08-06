HomeNewsWeapons Traffickers Target Chile's Port
icon

A customs agent at Chile's port of Iquique holds up a rifle discovered in a vehicle shipment from the United States
NEWS

Weapons Traffickers Target Chile's Port

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 6 AUG 2021 BY ASHLEY PECHINSKI EN

After a seizure of disassembled guns found in vehicles shipped from the United States to Chile, a prosecutor warned that the South American country – not typically a hub for illegal firearms – had seen an uptick in weapons trafficking through its northern port.

The seizure occurred at Chile's port of Iquique, where customs officials uncovered 30 dismantled AM-15 rifles in vehicles exported from the United States. X-ray scans revealed the rifle parts scattered within false bottom compartments, according to a July 31 news release by the Attorney General's Office.

According to media outlet Bio Bio Chile, the vehicles were shipped from New York, then passed through Panama before reaching the Iquique port.

It was the second seizure of weapons hidden in vehicles from the United States. Earlier in July, agents at Paraguay's San José Port Authority discovered five disassembled AK-47s and a 9millimeter pistol in a Nissan truck. The shipping container with the illicit weapons had passed through Iquique before being discovered by Paraguayan law enforcement.

Julio Fernández, head of San José Port Authority, said that authorities knew the identity of the arms trafficker and were working to make arrests and seize as many illegal weapons as possible.

As a part of the investigation, Paraguay notified Chile of the trafficker's modus operandi and use of the Iquique port. This tip led to the seizure of the rifles by customs authorities.

InSight Crime Analysis

Though US weapons generally enter South American countries hidden in other cargo, this ring showed a level of sophistication by concealing the rifles within the bodywork of vehicles -- a tactic only available to seasoned smugglers.

Chilean officials are concerned.

Tarapacá Prosecutor Raúl Arancibia said that the latest seizure wasn't an isolated case. Criminal organizations, he said, have been taking advantage of Chile's industrial free trade zone, its ports and its border situation to "reach other destinations, or to reach our country more easily with firearms of this caliber."

Paola Apablaza, chief prosecutor of the criminal analysis unit in Tarapacá, said that "it is very easy to use legal trade networks to move illegal weapons, which may be destined for neighboring countries that have serious problems in terms of organized crime."

Two other cases of weapons being trafficked to Chile have been reported. The first occurred in May 2018, when two international postal packages were confiscated in Santiago International Airport. The packages concealed four automatic pistols, magazines and ammunition. Nine people were arrested for trafficking the weapons from Miami to Chile.

SEE ALSO: Chile Dismantles 'First' Arms Trafficking Ring Importing US Weapons

The second case occurred in October 2019, when Iquique Customs made its largest illegal weapons seizure. A shipping container sent from Miami held thousands of rounds of ammunition, over 24 kilograms of gunpowder, hundreds of cartridges, and machines that manufacture and calibrate guns and bullets.

This type of high-powered weaponry often is sold to Brazil's powerful gangs, the Red Command (Comando Vermelho - CV) and the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC. In 2019, Argentina dismantled an arms trafficking ring that received thousands of weapons from the US and Europe destined for gangs in Brazil and Paraguay.

ARMS TRAFFICKING CHILE
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Documents Reveal Attempts to Curb Guatemala's Anti-Corruption Unit

NEWS / 5 AUG 2021

El Salvador Mayors Cash in on Migrant Smuggling

NEWS / 5 AUG 2021

Extermination Sites - The New Depths of Mexico's Disappearance Crisis

NEWS / 4 AUG 2021

3 Takeaways from Jovenel Moïse’s Murder Investigation in Haiti

NEWS / 3 AUG 2021

A Blend of Family and Politics in Guatemala's Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 3 AUG 2021

How Dominican Gangs Became Major Security Threat in Spain

NEWS / 2 AUG 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Bolivia Dismantles Gun Trafficking Ring

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 28 JAN 2013

Bolivian authorities broke up a network suspected of smuggling guns from the United States to Brazil's First Capital Command (PCC)…

Off the Beaten Path, Chile Still Caught in Drug Supply Chain

CHILE / 3 FEB 2012

A key source of drug precursor chemicals, and with domestic cocaine consumption that's among the highest in Latin America, Chile…

Report Refocuses the 'Fast and Furious' Debate

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 2 APR 2011

The latest headlines about gun running from the United States south to Mexico may involve the resignation of Mexicos attorney…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US