HomeNewsLatin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes
icon

NEWS

Latin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes

BRAZIL / 11 MAR 2021 BY SHANE SULLIVAN EN

As Latin American countries struggle to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, crimes related to the illegal purchase of vaccines, including the sale of pilfered or fake doses, have surged, along with online scams.

Mexico’s health agency has already warned citizens about vaccines being sold illegally. An alert issued in February by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risk (La Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios – COFEPRIS) said the agency had received information about the sale of counterfeit vaccines, in particular those purported to have been made by the Chinese companies Sinovac, Sinopham and CanSino.

Also in February, authorities in Mexico arrested six people for illegally selling and administering vaccines at a clinic in the state of Nuevo León, Proceso reported. It was unclear whether the vaccines — said to be from US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer — were fake, stolen or smuggled, said Manuel de la O Cavazos, the state’s health secretary. Patients were charged 11,100 pesos ($545) for an initial dose, he said, though some reportedly paid as much as 25,000 pesos ($1,228).

SEE ALSO: Liquid Gold – False COVID-19 Vaccines Emerge in Latin America

Some 80 people in the municipality of Santiago had received the unauthorized vaccine, which authorities said may have simply been water.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos – INVIMA) seized 70 vaccine doses at Bogata’s El Dorado International Airport in February, El Tiempo reported. While the authenticity of the illegally imported vaccines, which arrived from the United Arab Emirates, is under investigation, the country’s health ministry reported that the doses appeared to be Vero Cell vaccines, produced in China.

The United Emirates has been the first country to see the commercialization of vaccines, with one company offering “vaccine vacations” for up to £40,000 ($55,000).

In Brazil, police in Rio de Janeiro opened an investigation into the false administration of COVID-19 vaccines after videos emerged showing irregularities in clinics in the cities of Niteroí, Petrópilis, and Goiânia. Family members observed health professionals pretending to administer the vaccine by using empty syringes, or by jabbing people without depressing the plunger.

On February 17, a health professional in Niteró was charged with embezzlement and violation of a preventative health measure in connection to the vaccination scheme.

InSight Crime Analysis

Latin American countries are scrambling to purchase supplies of vaccines, and their limited availability means opportunity for illegal sellers.

Whereas earlier schemes offered the online purchase of reserved vaccination spots or counterfeit vaccines, the beginning rounds of inoculation programs have created a sense that vaccines can be obtained for a price, despite statements to the contrary by public health officials across the region.

SEE ALSO: Oxygen Shortage in Mexico Spurs Profiteering

The emergence of a black market in counterfeit vaccines should come as no surprise. Since the start of the pandemic about a year ago, the black market trade in medicine and medical supplies has flourished across the region.

Facemasks and other protective equipment were among the first products to be sold illegally amid critical shortages. In Brazil, smugglers moved the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which had been dubiously touted as a treatment for COVID-19. In Venezuela, an expensive, brand-name treatment was sold for $800 a vial. Lifesaving oxygen also recently began to bring in a premium on the black market.

In the best-case scenario, buyers of illegal vaccines will simply be fleeced. But they could also face adverse health effects from counterfeit liquids or improper handling of doses and syringes. Seizures or viral infections are two potential complications, said Manuel de la O Cavazos, the health secretary of Nuevo León.

BRAZIL COLOMBIA COVID AND CRIME MEXICO

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

A Toxic Trade: Illegal Mining in Colombia’s Pacific Region

NEWS / 11 MAR 2021

Cartel Violence in Central Mexico Taking Hold in Jerez

NEWS / 10 MAR 2021

Massacres Spike in Antioquia as Colombia’s Urabeños Expand

NEWS / 10 MAR 2021

Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes Spread Across Caribbean

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

Battle for Guatemala’s Top Courts Intensifies

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

How Brazil’s Borders Became More Diverse, Dangerous

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Murders Will Continue to Drop in Colombian Capital Bogota: Report

COLOMBIA / 10 FEB 2013

A study examining the history of crime networks in Colombia's capital, Bogota, predicted that the pacification of the city will…

Brazil Red Command ‘Members’ Arrested in Paraguay

BRAZIL / 13 APR 2011

Paraguay captured five alleged members of Brazilian gang Red Command (Comando Vermelho), a sign of Brazil's organized crime stretching out…

Announced Zetas, Gulf Alliance Could Change Mexico’s Criminal Landscape

GULF CARTEL / 12 NOV 2014

Factions of the criminal organizations Zetas and Gulf Cartel announced the two criminal groups have formed an alliance, which, if…

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Strategic Communications Manager Job Description

12 FEB 2021

InSight Crime is looking for a full-time strategic communications manager. This person needs to be able to work in a fast-paced world of daily news, high-profile investigations, national and international…

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …