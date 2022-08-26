HomeNewsVenezuela's Most Lawless Prisons and the Bosses Who Run Them
Venezuela's prisons are home to dangerous gangs, like the Tren de Aragua.
Venezuela's Most Lawless Prisons and the Bosses Who Run Them

ELITES AND CRIME / 26 AUG 2022 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

Venezuela's much-touted prison reform plan appears to be failing, according to recent research that shows how some of the country's most dangerous criminals control numerous penitentiaries.

After reporting on conditions at 31 of Venezuela's 52 prisons, the Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons (Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones - OVP) found that eight were entirely controlled by prison bosses, known as pranes, while criminal gangs had at least partial control of a further 15 establishments. Only eight were entirely under government control.

In this study, published in August, the OVP concluded that over 26,000 prisoners were housed in the prisons run by pranes.

The findings were released just days after Venezuelan authorities celebrated the alleged progress made by a prison reform plan, which began in 2017. This grandiose plan claims to rehabilitate and train inmates, protect teenagers and younger prisoners, and support those who have completed their sentences.

The reality is very different.

Inmates housed in prisons run by gangs "have to pay for everything to survive," Carolina Girón, the director of OVP, told InSight Crime.

She explained that prisoners must pay the pranes a weekly or monthly fee to guarantee their safety. They must also pay for water, food, and transport to court hearings, as well for any family or conjugal visits. The situation is similar in state-run prisons, where guards frequently extort and abuse inmates.

And these prisons hold some of Venezuela's most influential criminal actors, able to extend their influence prisons outside the walls of the prison, sometimes reaching into nearby countries.

Here, InSight Crime profiles some of Venezuela's most notorious pranes.

Alias "Niño Guerrero" - Tocorón Prison, Aragua

Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias "Niño Guerrero," is the pran of Tocorón prison, located in the central state of Aragua. He is also one of the most powerful criminals in the country, being the leader of the Tren de Aragua, Venezuela's largest homegrown criminal gang with influence across much of Latin America.

Guerrero Flores grew his criminal empire by charging "causes" (causas) from other prisoners to allow them to live there. This fee was set at $8 per week per prisoner as of early 2022, an investigator in Aragua, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, told InSight Crime.

Multiplying this amount by the number of inmates in Tocorón - 2,700 according to the OVP's most recent report on prisons - would mean Niño Guerrero potentially collects up to $86,400 per month, or over $1 million per year. And that just covers his protection racket.

SEE ALSO: How Tren de Aragua Controls the Destiny of Migrants from Venezuela to Chile

In addition to collecting the “cause,” Niño Guerrero orders inmates to carry out work at the prison, according to the investigator. Some are given cleaning assignments while others are charged with feeding the animals at the prison zoo. Inmates have financial knowledge or information technology skills run accounts or teach others how to conduct extortion scams via social media and other online platforms, an official with the country’s investigative police agency (Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas - CICPC) told InSight Crime.

Guerrero Flores's empire extends far beyond Tocorón. The Tren de Aragua has a presence in at least seven states in Venezuela, according to investigations by InSight Crime. It is heavily involved in extorting business owners, kidnappings, and drug trafficking. More recently, Tren de Aragua has participated in human trafficking and migrant smuggling, as Venezuelan migration has expanded into other countries in the region, like Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Chile.

Alias “Richardi” - Tocuyito Prison, Carabobo

Néstor Richardi Sequera Campos, alias "Richardi," seems to live a profitable life at Tocuyito prison, in Carabobo state. While he does not run an organization on the scale of Tren de Aragua, Sequera Campos knows how to earn a living.

Like Niño Guerrero, Richardi lives off of the “causes” he charges inmates and the extortion of businesses in Tocuyito and other areas of Carabobo state, a member of the local merchants’ guild told InSight Crime. Sequera Campos has also reportedly sought to invest his fortune, allegedly owning delicatessens and dabbling in legal mining.

According to an investigation by Alianza Rebelde Investiga and Connectas, Sequera Campos is a big fan of baseball, having organized informal games at the prison attended by famous Venezuelan players.

Richardi’s power is not limited to Carabobo. He is also considered to be a "capo" in Cojedes state, according to RunRun.es.

Alias “Pedro Rapidito”: La Pica Prison, Monagas

Alias "Pedro Rapidito" is one of the pranes ruling over the Eastern Penitentiary Center, better known as La Pica, in the northeastern state of Monagas.

Pedro Rapidito has built his fortune by reportedly collaborating with Venezuelan state agencies to collect criminal rents. According to an in-depth investigation by Venezuelan journalist Eligio Rojas, Pedro Rapidito receives food intended for poorer citizens from state-owned food distributors and social programs. These meals are then resold to inmates at La Pica prison. In March, Venezuela’s Attorney General issued a warrant for the arrest of La Pica's former director in relation to these food sales.

SEE ALSO: In Venezuela, Prison Gang Chants Support for Politicians

Pedro Rapidito may also belong to Tren de Oriente, a criminal organization formed at La Pica. It gained notoriety during Venezuela's 2021 regional elections when several of its members shared a video vocalizing their support for candidates of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela - PSUV).

One of the politicians supported in the video, Ernesto Luna, went on to win the election and become state governor of Monagas. Local investigators have claimed that the Tren de Oriente and the Monagas state government have close ties, but InSight Crime has not been able to confirm this information.

ELITES AND CRIME PRISONS TREN DE ARAGUA VENEZUELA
Was this content helpful?

