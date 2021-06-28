HomeNewsVideo: How Memo Fantasma Was Discovered
Video: How Memo Fantasma Was Discovered

COLOMBIA / 28 JUN 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

After three decades of living in the shadows, Guillermo Acevedo has been caught. Our Co-director, Jeremy McDermott, who led the investigation that uncovered the true identity of "Memo Fantasma," reveals how it came together:

Guillermo León Acevedo Giraldo, alias “Memo Fantasma,” was arrested on June 25 at his luxury apartment in Bogotá. He faces charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit a crime while 46 properties, valued at an estimated $15 million dollars, have been seized.

Despite Acevedo's long criminal career, the alias of Memo Fantasma was first revealed by a 2015 article in the Colombian newspaper, El Espectador. During a two-year investigation, InSight Crime was able to confirm his identity and reveal how he had been able to remain hidden for decades while continuing to grow his illegal revenue streams.

Memo Fantasma was the perfect example of an 'Invisible' narco.

COLOMBIA INVISIBLES
