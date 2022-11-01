HomeNewsWhy Money Launderers in Honduras May Be Getting Away With It
icon

Seth and Roberto Paisano Wood after their arrests in Honduras
NEWS

Why Money Launderers in Honduras May Be Getting Away With It

ELITES AND CRIME / 1 NOV 2022 BY SEAN DOHERTY EN

A year after Honduras reformed its money laundering law, dozens of individuals with alleged ties to organized crime have been freed, with speculation mounting that this is an attempt at protecting those in power.

At least 45 people suspected of ties to organized crime have been freed in the last year after their cases were dropped following a controversial reform to Honduras' Special Law Against Asset Laundering, according to an investigation by El Heraldo published on October 25.

The Honduran government published legal changes to the law in its official gazette last November after congress approved the reform.

SEE ALSO: Controversial Legal Reforms in Honduras Continue Country's Anti-Corruption Legacy

These changes meant that proving someone had unexplained wealth was no longer enough to charge them with money laundering. Instead, prosecutors needed to conclusively connect the suspicious assets with another crime, such as drug trafficking or arms trafficking. Additionally, investigators could no longer access the financial records of a suspected individual or company unless given prior permission by a judge.

A year on, El Heraldo published a list of 45 individuals who have recovered their freedom thanks to the reform despite accusations of being frontmen for drug cartels. Among the most noteworthy are former congressman Seth Paisano Wood and his brother Roberto.

As reported by InSight Crime, the pair were suspected of running a drug trafficking network in the eastern department of Gracias a Dios and were arrested in October 2019. However, they were never formally charged with doing so. The Paisano Wood brothers were convicted of money laundering when prosecutors found their wealth had no legal or economic justification. But after two years in prison, the pair were released less than two weeks after the reform passed.

Five others were released after being arrested in 2019 as part of Operation Arcano, which found that construction, heavy machinery, and oil derivative companies had no income to justify their assets. The owners were alleged to be laundering money for well-known Honduran drug traffickers, including the Valle Valle group.

InSight Crime Analysis

In a country where a former president has been extradited to the United States on drug trafficking charges, the choice to make it more challenging to prosecute money launderers is suspicious.

And given that several public officials have had their charges dropped thanks to the reform, a question mark hangs over the motives of the lawmakers who passed them.

The reform has faced stern criticism. According to Luis Javier Santos, chief prosecutor for Honduras' Special Prosecutor's Unit Against Corruption Networks (Unidad Fiscal Especial contra Redes de Corrupción - UFERCO), this reform has effectively given criminals immunity from prosecution, while others have regained their liberty.

SEE ALSO: One Party, Many Crimes: The Case of Honduras’ National Party

"Entire gangs have been let out of prison because of it," Santos told InSight Crime.

"If they released the statistics of all the people who have been released from prison thanks to that reform, you'd be surprised," he added.

According to Santos, the reform was intended to have such consequences. "The decree was approved as part of a plan to be able to limit and shield against future investigations," he said.

There have been attempts to overturn the reform. In January, the Attorney General's Office stated that the reform should be deemed unconstitutional as the Supreme Court was not consulted on its legality. In a press release, they condemned the reform as "a guarantee of impunity granted by the legislature to organized and white-collar crime."

Yet this reform fits a pattern.

The Honduran congress passed a controversial law in 2019 that was criticized for protecting politicians from being investigated for embezzlement of public funds. The government of President Xiomara Castro also faced criticism last February due to a plan to grant amnesty to officials who had served under her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009).

ELITES AND CRIME HONDURAS MONEY LAUNDERING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Is the Quality of Cocaine Worse in the United States than in Europe?

NEWS / 31 OCT 2022

El Salvador's Attorney General Worked For Top MS13 Ally

NEWS / 31 OCT 2022

Work With Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

WORK WITH US / 31 OCT 2022

Murder Record Broken in Northern Ecuador as Gang Feuds Fuel Violence

NEWS / 28 OCT 2022

Ecuador Illegal Fishermen Target Sardines, Anchovies Amid Fishmeal Boom

NEWS / 27 OCT 2022

In Sinaloa, Mexico, a Deadly Mix of Synthetic Drugs and Forced Disappearances

NEWS / 27 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia's Risky Bet on Total Peace

COLOMBIA / 13 SEP 2022

President Petro's Total Peace Plan offers high reward but carries equally high risk for criminal groups and for all of…

Using Open Source Data to Combat Corruption in Paraguay

ELITES AND CRIME / 17 DEC 2020

A digital platform in Paraguay is seeking to improve the detection of cases of corruption and embezzlement in a country…

Dead Kidney Patients

ELITES AND CRIME / 1 DEC 2021

Ground to a halt in Guatemala City’s unrelenting morning traffic, a small team of government investigators began to worry they…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Work With Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

31 OCT 2022

InSight Crime, a think tank dedicated to the study of organized crime and citizen security in the Americas, is seeking interns and investigators to join its dynamic, multinational team.

THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

ABOUT US