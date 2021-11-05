HomeNewsControversial Legal Reforms in Honduras Continue Country's Anti-Corruption Legacy
icon

New controversial legal reforms benefit the political elite in Honduras.
NEWS

Controversial Legal Reforms in Honduras Continue Country's Anti-Corruption Legacy

ELITES AND CRIME / 5 NOV 2021 BY KAI BERNIER-CHEN EN

A package of controversial legislative reforms became law in Honduras this week, further sinking any lingering efforts to combat corruption in the country.

Approved earlier in October, the amendments to the penal code, criminal procedure code and money laundering law officially took effect on November 1. The most controversial change comes to Article 439 of the Penal Code. It now specifies that as part of any action taken against money laundering, the Attorney General’s Office must prove that the specific assets being laundered are directly connected to particular crimes.

Since this package of reforms was presented, it has been met with strong international concerns, including from the United Nations, and warnings that it would severely weaken Honduras’ fight against corruption. 

SEE ALSO: A Death Foretold: MACCIH Shuts Down in Honduras

When addressing the media on November 1, the head of the Special Prosecutor's Unit Against Corruption Networks (Unidad Fiscal Especial contra Redes de Corrupción - UFERCO), Luis Javier Santos, stated that the reforms would “consolidate ... impunity and weaken the fight against corruption, ... we will see the consequences shortly, it’s bad.”

The reforms have been steadfastly supported by a number of deputies from the ruling National Party. One of them, Waleska Zelaya, was previously under investigation for a suspicious million-dollar sale of face masks during the pandemic.

InSight Crime Analysis

These reforms are not surprising. Honduras, mirroring its counterparts in Central America, has moved consistently away from strengthening the rule of law.  

The biggest blow came in January 2020 with the disbanding of the Mission to Support the Fight against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (Misión de Apoyo Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad en Honduras - MACCIH), an anti-corruption commission backed by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Later in June 2020, the Honduran congress passed a new criminal code lowering sentencing for corruption and drug trafficking cases, among other controversial measures. Although the new measures were originally suspended following complaints from critics who claimed it enabled reduced sentences or jail avoidance for corrupt politicians and criminal allies, the Supreme Court later re-approved them.

Then, in August 2020, a special appeals court dismissed charges against 22 of 26 defendants in the high-profile Pandora case. This had been one of MACCIH’s flagship cases implicating hundreds of former members of congress, and had revealed how deeply entrenched corruption networks are within the national political system.

SEE ALSO: US Senators Seek Sanctions Against Honduras President

All these legal changes have come under the mandate of the National Party, which has governed Honduras since 2010 and has seen a number of its members connected to illicit activities, ranging from drug trafficking to timber trafficking and embezzlement. US prosecutors have accused President Juan Orlando Hernández of protecting drug traffickers in exchange for drug money, though he has denied those charges.

As warned by the head of the Investigations and Case Monitoring Unit of the National Anticorruption Council (Unidad de Investigaciones y Seguimiento de Casos del Consejo Nacional Anticorrupción, CNA), Odir Fernández, when discussing the latest legal changes, Honduras “is reaching a point of no return it if does not choose the next congress wisely."

ELITES AND CRIME HONDURAS NORTHERN TRIANGLE
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

THE ORGANIZATION / 5 NOV 2021

3 Reasons Why Coca Crops Are at Record High in Peru

NEWS / 4 NOV 2021

Fuel, Water, International Aid: Haiti's Gangs Weaponize Essential Services

NEWS / 4 NOV 2021

Panama's Gang Wars Growing Worryingly Vicious

NEWS / 3 NOV 2021

Mexico's Caribbean Jewel of Tulum Dealing With Rapid Rise in Violence

NEWS / 3 NOV 2021

LatAm Synthetic Drug Trade Booming: UNODC Report

NEWS / 2 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Increase in Drug Flights, Insecurity does not Bode Well for Honduras

HONDURAS / 17 SEP 2012

Since the removal of US radar technology last month, Honduras has been made more vulnerable to a growing number of…

Elites-Backed Honduras Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years

ELITES AND CRIME / 15 MAR 2017

A court in Honduras has sentenced drug trafficker José Miguel "Chepe" Handal to 10 years in prison, bringing to a…

Gunmen Attack Bus in Honduras

HONDURAS / 7 JAN 2011

At least eight people died and four were wounded in eastern Honduras in an apparent revenge killing Thursday. The killings…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

ABOUT US