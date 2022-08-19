Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on the worsening security situation in Ecuador as gangs battling for control of key cocaine trafficking hubs step up their use of devastating violence.

The Washington Post cited our 2019 investigation on Ecuador becoming a “cocaine superhighway,” while the BBC and The Guardian both cited our coverage of the world’s most dangerous cities, in which Guayaquil placed fiftieth.

Additionally, InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley participated in a multi-party meeting at the invitation of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) to discuss US policy towards Guatemala. The meeting included experts, practitioners, US government authorities at the highest levels, and others. It covered ways in which the United States could better engage with Guatemala’s government and assist civil society groups in dealing with issues of corruption and organized crime.